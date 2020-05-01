Best Mother's Day gift sales and May sales to shop for in 2020

While you may not be able to walk into your favorite store to browse the aisles, you can still shop online to find shoes, accessories, apparel and more. Better yet, retailers across the web are offering major discounts throughout the month of May and for Mother’s Day.

With new deals popping up daily, it's worth asking yourself what sales are worth exploring. We talked with Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com, to cover everything you need to know about May shopping. We also highlighted some standout deals from Nordstrom, Wayfair, Best Buy and Overstock.

What to shop during May — and what can wait

Shopping may look a bit different right now but that doesn’t mean the deals and sales have come to a halt. "It's moved more online," says Ramhold, commenting on the changing nature of buying habits amid the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications. "A lot of people are getting everything online now, from the standard shopping things that they would get on Amazon to shopping for groceries, too."

Regardless, Mother’s Day is also fast approaching. If you're shopping for traditional Mother's Day gifts like flowers, jewelry or perfume, Ramhold says to act now. "Go ahead and try to snatch those up right now because the closer we get to Mother's Day, the higher those prices are going to fly." If you're thinking of buying unique items like smart home technology, apparel or bedding items, she says that you can hold out and wait for more sales to roll around.

If you need help finding the best deals, Ramhold recommends turning to social media and email. “The easiest thing to do in my opinion is to follow your favorite stores from social media and find out from their newsletters," she said. After doing so, she noted, "you’ll get the ‘one day left’ kind of notification."

Best May 2020 sales

Ramhold told NBC News she's seeing heftier discounts online, now that in-store buying has drastically decreased. "I've noticed everyday it seems like they're having sales — and I have noticed, at least anecdotally, that some of the discounts are better," she added.

Another reason she recommends online buying is due to decreased in-store inventory. "No matter what you’re shopping for, don’t assume you’re going to be able to find something.” Here are some of the best large sales from popular retailers.

  • Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of items now through May 3.
  • Athleta is running a sale on “comfy, cozy and restorative” apparel through May 4.
  • Cole Haan is cutting up to 60 percent off bestsellers and offering 30 percent off everything else through May 6.
  • Banana Republic is offering 50 percent off everything through May 4.
  • Old Navy is offering up to 50 percent off everything on their site, including activewear.
  • Nordstrom Rack is giving you an extra 20 percent off sandals, sneakers and comfort shoes. You can also save an extra 30 percent on multiple clearance items.
  • Pottery Barn is offering up to 40 percent off during their outdoor sale and 50 percent off on bedding, furniture, decor items and more.
  • The Container Store is running several sales. Get 25 percent off select kitchen items, 20 percent off select office essentials and 25 percent off on storage solutions
  • Best Buy is providing discounts on home audio, tablets, smart home tech and more.
  • Kate Spade is offering 50 percent off everything in their gift guide. Use code FORMOM.
  • Belk is giving you an extra 55 percent off regular and Belk-exclusive sale items. In addition, you can get an extra 30 percent off other purchases sitewide.

16 best deals to shop right now

While there are multiple stores running May and Mother's Day sales, we found some standout discounts from a select few. Nordstrom, Wayfair, Best Buy and Overstock have thousands of items on sale in multiple categories.

Best deals from Nordstrom

Right now and through May 5, you can visit the Nordstrom website to find discounts of up to 50 percent on shoes, tech accessories, clothing, kids’ items and more.

1. Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds — featuring a rechargeable battery, an in-line remote and microphone and Bluetooth capabilities — is currently 20 percent off. You can also find some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds in our guide.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds

$99.00
$129.99

2. Cole Haan OriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Sneaker

The Cole Haan OriginalGrand sneakers have a light silhouette, a flexible upper and a cushioned sole designed to provide lasting comfort. The flex groves on the base make it a great walking shoe.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Sneaker

$74.93
$180.00

3. CalPak 22-inch Rolling Spinner

This highly-rated and compact carry-on suitcase is 40 percent off right now. It includes features like a telescoping pull handle, an interior divider and wheels that rotate 360-degrees for easy travel.

Calpak 22-inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On

$99.00
$165.00

4. Nike Vista Lite Sneaker

The Nike Vista Lite sneaker has a chunky sole and a lightweight design. The shoes are breathable thanks to mesh side panels and the makes them a comfortable shoe option.

Nike Vista Lite Sneaker

$79.96
$100.00

5. Simplehuman Round Sensor Makeup Mirror

This sensor mirror features a 5x magnification mirror and a 10x magnetic detail mirror. Simplehuman features other smart home items like soap dispensers — which they are donating to hospitals and rescue missions fighting the coronavirus.

Simplehuman Round Sensor Makeup Mirror

$125.63
$250.00

Best deals from Wayfair

Save up to 80 percent on bedroom furniture, area rugs, bedding and more at the Wayfair Spring Sale.

6. Ervin Stainless Steel Trash Can Set

The large can can hold 7.92 gallons and the small can is capable of holding three gallons of waste. For items that don't fall into the trash category, you may want to consider purchasing a composting bin.

Ervin Stainless Steel Trash Can Set

$52.99
$91.99

7. Reardon Closet System

Organize your closet with this multi-use closet system. It includes five shelves, two closet rods and a sturdy frame.

Reardon Closet System

$54.99
$79.99

8. Rockmart Manual Recliner

The highly-rated Rockmart Manual Recliner comes in four colors and it's covered in a smooth, linen material. It could be a good work-from home addition since workplace expert Kerry Hannon told NBC News that comfort matters when working remotely.

Rockmart Manual Recliner

$235.99
$322.50

Best deals from Best Buy

Save on wireless speakers, sound bars, televisions and other tech accessories this weekend.

9. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Block out unwanted sound with these noise cancelling headphones. They get up to 20 hours of battery life on one charge, and they're compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant services. This pair was a top pick in our roundup of best noise cancelling headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$349.00
$399.00

10. Netgear NightHawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router is one of the fastest routers you can buy and the best high-end Wi-Fi router, according to our routers shopping guide.

Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

$399.99
$499.99

11. Sony LED Smart 4K TV

The Sony LED Smart 4K TV includes the richness of HDR resolution and works with Google Assistant — both recommendations you'll find in our TV shopping guide.

Sony 55" LED 4K TV

$749.99
$999.99

12. ALTO Soundbar with Bluetooth

Save 20 percent on this soundbar that includes a built-in subwoofer that delivers a deep base. You can find our other sound bar recommendations by reading our buying guide.

ALTO Soundbar with Bluetooth

$79.99
$99.99

Best deals Overstock

Overstock is slashing prices in multiple departments this weekend. You can save up to 70 percent on items like home improvement essentials, patio furniture, cooking products, select organization items and more.

13. ChefWave Pressure Cooker

Pressure cookers allow you to cook food quickly and without hassle. This one from ChefWave has boasts 10 functions, from stewing to sautéing, multiple presets and a six-quart pot for family-style cooking.

ChefWave Pressure Cooker

$80.95
$99.95

14. Hamilton Beach 4-quart Metal Stand Mixer

Save over $50 on this all-metal stand mixer from Hamilton Beach. The attachments — including an egg beater, a dough hook and a batter beater — allow for multiple mixing options. Mixers, along with other kitchen items, were among our most popular items in March.

Hamilton Beach Black 4 Quart Stand Mixer

$139.99
$193.49

15. VIGO Matte Spray Faucet

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, this brass faucet is worth a look. It has a matte finish and a smart handle for convenient (and more accurate) use.

VIGO Matte Spray Faucet

$165.90
$252.90

16. Vanity Art Single Bathroom Vanity

Coffee tables, vanities and closets can be great options for storage space. This vanity, available in brown, grey or white, and features soft-closing doors.

Vanity Art Bathroom Vanity Cabinet

$188.69
$221.99

Other May sales to consider

  • Alex and Ani has a section of Mother's Day jewelry featuring gifts for your mom.
  • Third Love is granting a 'bundle and save' deal and you can get up to 40 percent off your purchase.
  • Fossil is having a 40 percent off site-wide sale through May 3.
  • Simplehuman is offering 40 percent off on their entire clearance section.
  • Homesick Candles is giving you 10 percent off orders under $59 and 20 percent off orders over $59.
  • Coach is offering 20 percent off on select styles with code YAYSPRING.

