It’s officially November, meaning shoppers and retailers alike are gearing up for large Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, as well as winter and end of year deals. Similarly to other events in 2020, from Halloween to the 2020 election, Covid has shaken up the way Black Friday shopping will happen this year. To avoid the potential of superspreader crowds, for example, stores like Walmart and Target have decided to break tradition and close their doors starting on Thanksgiving — they’ll instead offer discounts online only. So exactly when do Black Friday 2020 deals start? It's not as clear as in years past, given another notable difference this year: while Black Friday would typically kick off big sales of the season, Amazon’s Prime Day event — which was postponed months from its typical July date to mid-October this year — has virtually opened the floodgates to holiday shopping and sales events. To better understand what November may bring, and how readers should approach shopping during the month, we consulted retail expert Michael Bonebright from DealNews.com. Throughout November, we'll be regularly updating this article with the latest, best Black Friday deals to consider.

What stores are having big sales right now

In preparation for Black Friday, some retailers are hosting their own major sales events, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

If you need a product to arrive by Christmas, your best bet is to order it in early November. Michael Bonebright, Senior Blog Editor, DealNews.com

While Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week will soon begin on Friday, Nov. 20, right now you can save on hundreds of toys, as well as fashion, tech, Amazon devices and more during the retailer’s Holiday Dash sale, an extension of its Prime Day sale. Likewise, Best Buy is currently offering early Black Friday sales, although the main discounts are set to drop on Nov. 22. ”Historically, Best Buy has offered new doorbusters every day of its Black Friday sales, so it's definitely worth checking in with the store throughout the month in case of new deals,” Bonebright said. Target is also extending its Black Friday sale, with Black Friday Now deals dropping every Thursday. And Walmart plans to host a number of Black Friday sale events this year, giving shoppers ample opportunities to prep their winter savings and holiday shopping. Bonebright said both Target and Walmart deals could lead to price wars with other competitors. Aside from the major sales mentioned above, there are plenty of sales to choose from right now: We’ve compiled some outstanding Black Friday sales below, as well as other November savings and deals that are going on now.

Best Black Friday 2020 sales and other November discounts

Best deals to shop right now

The popular Fire TV Stick 4K is equipped with an Alexa Voice Remote and allows you to stream from a variety of apps, including Netflix, HBO, Disney+, the recently launched Peacock and more. You can change the channel, search for content or play music using your voice, too. Plus, you can pair it with other Alexa devices and use it like a smart assistant, to adjust thermostats and lights.

This 65-inch Samsung smart TV features backlights which adjust to portray better contrast and richer colors. It sports four speakers: two at the top and two at the bottom, which are meant to follow the sound during any scene. Additionally, it includes Amazon Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV through voice commands.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is essentially a compact and more affordable version of the larger 3rd gen Echo. It's a great option if you're looking to find access to Alexa but don't need the larger components, including a woofer or larger speakers. You can use it to adjust your smart home, make phone calls, check the weather and more. Plus, you can find it in a handful of colors, including Heather Gray and Plum.

The Powerbeats Pro earphones are widely popular and a great option if you're looking for earbuds to workout in, or just wireless earbuds in general. They feature controls on each earpiece for convenience, adjustable ear hooks to keep them in place while you move and claim to be sweat- and water-resistant, according to Beats. Additionally, you can use them for nine hours when fully charged and they come in eight colors including Black, Lava Red and Spring Yellow.

This LG smart TV features a 4K processor for higher quality images and colors, as well as Dolby Vision IQ to automatically adjust its picture settings depending on what you're watching. It also includes gaming features like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for less lag and smoother gaming. For convenience, you can pair it with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The Amazon Kindle is what one tech writer prefers to use as his e-reader of choice. It sports a 167-ppi glare-free, 6-inch screen with an adjustable front light so you can read wherever you are. It contains 8GB of storage to hold thousands of books and comes in black and white. If you're looking to give it as a gift to a young one, you can also find it in a kids edition.

The iRobot Roomba E5 is a great option for pet owners and those who want a Roomba with greater suction power. It sports two brushless rollers, to sweep up hair without getting tangled, an allergen filter and dirt detect sensors. Plus, it features adaptive navigation and it'll automatically recharge itself after it's done cleaning. For convenience, you can set cleaning schedule via the iRobot HOME app or through voice controls.

The Apple AirPods Pro are no stranger to NBC News Shopping content and were one of the most purchased items by NBC News Shopping visitors during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously dubbed them one of the best wireless earbuds for Apple users in our wireless earbuds roundup. You can also opt for the classic Apple AirPods, which fitness expert Stephanie Mansour said are the best pair of earbuds she's ever used.

What to buy in November and what can wait

Aside from insights into what items we should look out for, Bonebright urged shoppers to shop early this year. “More people are expected to shop online this holiday season, so shipping is going to get backed up. If you need a product to arrive by Christmas, your best bet is to order it in early November,” said Bonebright.

Coming straight out of Halloween, the first week of November is always the best time to save on candy (and leftover costumes). Bonebright said shoppers can expect to see price drops of up to 50 percent on Halloween candy as early as Nov. 1, but prices will fall further in the next few days. Similarly, as back to school sales are finally over, many school supplies will be moved to clearance. Bonebright says backpacks and lunch boxes are an especially great buy during early November.

And with shopping looking a little different this year, Black Friday deals are happening earlier than usual. For that reason, Bonebright says the entire month of November is a great time to shop for electronics. “In particular, you can look to save up to 50 percent on name-brand speakers and headphones, and entry-level streaming media players will hit $25 or less.” This also means it’s a great time to look for TVs (a Black Friday doorbuster classic). “In general, you can expect to pay less than $100 for a small TV, around $200 for a mid-size set, and $500 to $800 for a big-screen,” said Bonebright. Plus, you can find Apple products at discounts during Black Friday, including the 8th gen iPad which is expected to hit $250 this month.

While November is rife with sales, Bonebright says there are still some items shoppers should pass on that will typically see larger discounts in the coming months. Although there may be a few attractive winter clothing sales, Bonebright says there are usually far better discounts and more variety in January and later. Likewise, Bonebright recommends waiting to purchase jewelry and gift cards until December as there will be lots of sales and bonus offers. Bonebright also advised not to splurge on exercise equipment or home gym machines before January.

