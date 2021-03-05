Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

One year into the coronavirus pandemic and while vaccines are rolling out, many of us are still learning and working from home. But that doesn’t mean we need to feel cooped up indoors, especially as spring will be lightening things soon enough: Shopping readers have shown an interest in canopy tents, outdoor projectors and telescopes, to name a few outdoor staples. To help you elevate your patio or outdoor space this spring, we gathered highly-rated outdoor furniture that’s on sale right now. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a picnic with family members or grab socially-distant drinks with friends, there might be a way to enhance your outdoor digs and save some money.

Best outdoor furniture deals 2021

Here are 10 highly-rated outdoor furniture sets and pieces on sale now, including lounge chairs, conversation sets and furniture with built-in fire pits.

This Sol furniture set seats up to seven people and includes a U-shaped sectional and square coffee table made from resin wicker and a steel frame. It sports 3-inch thick back and seat cushions for comfort, as well as toss pillows. The cushions come with zippered covers so you can easily throw them in the wash when they need cleaning. Plus, it comes in four colorways, including Coffee/Blue, Grey/Dark Grey, Coffee/Cream and more.

These Crispin reclining lounge chairs are 79-inches long and come in sets of two. They’re made from an iron frame and water-resistant wicker and rattan. You can find them in four different colors, including Black, Brown, Espresso and more.

This AllModern sofa set seats up to four people and includes a coffee table, two armchairs and a loveseat, as well as cushions for comfort and toss pillows for aesthetics. The pieces are made from a manufactured wood and the pillows feature polyester upholstery and foam filling. When not in use, Wayfair recommends you store the furniture inside or keep it covered.

This George Oliver patio chair set includes two chairs and offers a simple design and bohemian vibe. The chairs are about 32 inches tall and made from steel and synthetic rattan. They also sport polyester and foam olefin cushions with removable covers for convenience. If you prefer darker furniture, you can grab the chairs in a Dark Gray option.

This Homall furniture set includes two chairs, a double sofa and a table with tempered glass. The pieces are made from steel frame and synthetic rattan wicker material and include cushions with machine-washable covers for comfort. Plus, the set comes with four different colored cushions, including Grey, Light Blue and Red. If you prefer black furniture, there’s also this similar Costway option.

If you’re looking for a furniture set that seats two, this Home Depot option includes two brown rattan chairs and a tempered glass coffee table. The chairs sport detachable seat cushions with removable covers that make cleaning easy.

Good for parties of four, this brown Costway conversation set includes a coffee table, ottoman, two corner sofas and an armless sofa made from steel and synthetic rattan. The set also comes with 4-inch thick cushions with machine-washable covers and two toss pillows.

This Costway conversation set offers a modern design that’s also functional. The compact loveseat seats two people and features a glass table top in the middle to hold cups, books and more. It’s made of a steel frame and rattan and comes with two seat cushions with removable covers.

If a fire pit is something you’re interested in, you may want to check out this furniture set from Leisure Classics. It includes four resin wicker chairs and a 32-inch tile top square fire pit. The pit sports a 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner which you can ignite with the push of a button. You’ll also receive a one-year warranty.

If you’re tight on space or are looking for a singular patio chair otherwise, this one by Sol 72 Outdoor could be a good option. It’s made from an aluminum frame and synthetic rattan. It also comes with polyester and foam cushions with removable covers. Plus, you can find it in over half-a-dozen colors, including Mocha, Peridot, White and more. The brand also offers a slightly more affordable option with a similar design.

Where to buy outdoor furniture on sale

On top of the deals we mentioned up top, we found some larger furniture sales at Shopping reader-favorite retailers that you may want to consider:

