The best Presidents Day sales 2021: TVs, mattresses and more

Presidents Day is right around the corner on Feb. 15, which means big savings are cropping up across products like mattresses, home goods, clothing and more. To get an idea of the best discounts to consider, we consulted Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, who also advised us on what you can hold off buying. Clothing, for example, has made up more than a third of Presidents Day sales in years past, Ramhold noted. “This year we expect to see that trend continue,” she added. Mattresses and furniture will also see substantial discounts.

“If you’re looking to refresh your home, it’s a good weekend to shop,” Ramhold said. Although she acknowledged that Black Friday is the best time to shop for electronics like laptops, Ramhold noted that there will still be notable deals from retailers like Lenovo and HP. To better guide you through your Presidents Day shopping venture, we’ve put together the best deals and sales across furniture, appliances, clothing and electronics.

Best Presidents Day Deals

The GhostBed Mattress discount is one of the best Presidents Day mattress deals, according to Consumer Reports. It sports four layers, including an aerated latex foam that is meant to pull heat away from the body and a high density base designed to help you achieve proper spine alignment while you sleep. As part of the brand’s Presidents Day deals, each mattress comes with two free pillows.

If you’re looking to make upgrades to your work from home setup while taking up the least amount of space as possible, the Nova folding desk is an ideal option. The legs of the desk feature a collapsible design you can easily store when not in use. The top of the desk is a solid timber veneer and the base is made of steel, which gives it an industrial look. It comes in three colors: White, Brown and Grey.

This sofa doubles as a twin bed when you lay the back flat, making it ideal for whenever you have guests in town. The seat cushions are six inches thick and the legs of the sofa are made from solid wood. Choose from six different colors: Navy, Gray, Light Gray, Burnt Orange, Mustard Yellow and Green.

With 4K UHD and HDR, this TV is designed to give you the most lifelike picture. Amazon’s Fire TV is built-in to the TV so you can easily access your favorite streaming services and use Alexa voice control to navigate channels. This Toshiba TV has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 500 Best Buy reviewers.

This 14-inch laptop from Lenovo features their ultra responsive 10th Gen Intel Core processing system. It folds both ways so you can easily transition between laptop and tablet. The laptop comes equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers, as well as a secure fingerprint reader and webcam privacy shutter for added security. It is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can easily check the weather or request your favorite tunes.

We’ve named the Apple AirPods Pro as the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. These noise cancelling earbuds also feature a transparency mode so you can stay connected to the world around you. They are ideal for working out, as they’re sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. When fully charged the charging case can deliver up to 24 hours of use.

As air fryers have become increasingly popular, this weekend is a great opportunity to get heavily discounted models. Designed to substantially reduce the amount of oil used in frying, the Emerald Air Fryer also has a nonstick coating which prevents food from getting stuck to the basket. The digital display allows you to choose from seven different settings, and has a built in 60-minute timer which automatically shuts off the device once done. The Emerald model has earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 2,300 reviewers.

For those who were holding out on buying from often-high-priced Le Creuset, now’s the time to upgrade your kitchen appliances and exercise the brands dutch oven’s unique ability to hold heat. Until the Feb. 21, Macy’s will be offering 30 percent off all Le Creuset cookware. Equipped with a dome-shaped lid, this dutch oven locks flavor in, making it perfect for slow cooking, braising and roasting.

This sporty, streetwear Northface jacket will ensure you’re comfortable whether you’re hitting the slopes or sledding in your backyard. Inspired by their iconic The Himalayan Down Jacket (a staple on Everest expeditions, according to North Face), this iteration features a lined chin guard, adjustable hood and cuffs at the wrist. With 550 down fill, the coat provides medium heat retention.

If you’re looking to score a new coat this winter season, this coat from Cole Haan will keep you warm and stylish. Made from a wool-and-polyester blend, this knee-length jacket features a built-in belt that will cinch your waist. Cole Haan offers seven different colors: Dusty Pink, Black, Bone, Petroleum, Ice Blue, Medium Grey and Lavender.

Best Presidents Day sales at Shopping readers’ favorite retailers

Best Presidents Day furniture sales

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off sitewide which includes mattresses, pillows, sheets and more.

sitewide which includes mattresses, pillows, sheets and more. Crane and Canopy will offer up to 70 percent off on beddings, sheets, rugs and decor starting Feb. 12.

on beddings, sheets, rugs and decor starting Feb. 12. Casper is offering 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off pillows, sheets and duvets.

mattresses and pillows, sheets and duvets. Brooklinen is offering 15 percent off sitewide which includes sheets, pillows, duvet covers and more.

sitewide which includes sheets, pillows, duvet covers and more. Nest is offering 20 percent off sitewide which includes mattresses, weighted blankets, sheet and more with code PREzzzDAY.

Best Presidents Day home goods and appliance sales

Best Presidents Day clothing sales

Best Presidents Day skincare and beauty sales

Best Presidents Day tech sales

Lenovo is offering up to 72 percent off select laptops, and up to 68 percent off select monitors, tablets and more.

select laptops, and up to select monitors, tablets and more. HP is offering up to 45 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

select laptops, desktops, monitors and more. Dell is offering up to 35 percent off laptops, up to 30 percent off desktops and more discounts on headphones, keyboards and more.

laptops, up to desktops and more discounts on headphones, keyboards and more. Speck is offering 28 percent off sitewide on protective cases for your phone, tablet, and more.

What you can hold off buying this President Day

Ramhold noted you can skip grabbing outdoor furniture and Android phones.

“It can be really tempting to upgrade your handset around Presidents Day. But the discounts — if there are any — won't be that impressive,” she noted. Presidents Day will most likely be the last event with sitewide sales like these until Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

“We may see a few events related to things like Easter or Earth Day, or even Mother's Day, but we won't see sitewide sales for much of those,” Ramhold said. “And if there are a few, they certainly won't be to the level of what we expect to see when Memorial Day rolls around.”

