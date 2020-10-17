REI sale: Columbia, Patagonia, The North Face, prAna and more

Save on insulated jackets, sleeping bags, tents, backpacks and more during REI’s fall clothing and camping sale.
woman in sleeping bag and tent camping
Save on clothing, footwear and camping gear from brands, including Columbia, Patagonia, prAna and more through Oct. 26.Jordan Siemens / Getty Images
By Shari Uyehara

While you may have just splurged on a new TV or laptop, or couldn’t resist getting a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro during Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, stores like REI aren’t through yet and are still offering plenty of sales.

Right now, REI is dropping the price on select clothing, camping and hiking gear and more from top brands, including Patagonia, prAna and Columbia. With the continued spread of Covid-19, a socially-distant camping trip could be a great getaway, so long as you’re prepared for the fall nights and chilly weather. Or perhaps you could use a new insulated jacket or water bottle. Whatever the case, you may want to check out REI’s sale, which ends on Oct. 26.

Best REI sales

To help you sort through the numerous sales, we’ve compiled some highlights below.

Best brand deals

  • Arc’teryx: Up to 40 percent off Arc’teryx past-season styles
  • Columbia: Up to 40 percent off Columbia past-season styles
  • The North Face: Up to 40 percent off The North Face past-season styles
  • Patagonia: Up to 40 percent off Patagonia clothing and jackets
  • prAna: Up to 40 percent off prAna past-season styles
  • REI Outlet: Up to 50 percent off REI Outlet deals

Save on tents, sleeping bags and camping gear

Save on outdoors and hiking gear

Save on snowsports gear

Save on men’s clothing and footwear

Save on women’s clothing and footwear

Save on kids’ clothing and footwear

Best REI deals

1. Patagonia Men’s NanoPuff Insulated Hoodie

This insulated hoodie is stylish and functional. It features an athletic and clean design and is made from bluesign-approved recycled and lightweight polyester and lining fabric that’s equipped with a durable water repellent finish. Additionally, it sports 60-g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco which, according to Patagonia, is made from “55-percent post-consumer recycled content.” More than 35 REI reviewers left it with a 4.25-star average rating.

Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie

$148.99
$249.00

2. Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jacket

This rain jacket features two-and-a-half layers of waterproof H2No Performance Standard recycled nylon material to shield you from the wind and rain. It also includes a two-way adjustable hood, microfleece-lined neck for additional protection and zippered hand pockets. When not in use, you can stuff it into its hand pocket for easy carrying. More than 75 REI reviewers left it with a 4.3-star average rating.

Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jacket

$88.73
$129.00

3. Helinox Chair Two Rocker

At 3.2 pounds, this lightweight chair is easy to carry while on the go and can support up to 320 pounds. It’s made of polyester and includes a storage sack for convenience. Its removable rocker legs allow you to easily adjust the chair depending on your preference. More than 45 REI reviewers left it with a 4.25-star average rating.

Helinox Chair Two Rocker

$134.93
$179.95

4. Osprey Ariel AG 65 Pack

This lightweight backpack offers you lots of room for everything from water bottles and food containers to jackets and other essential camping gear. It’s made of nylon and includes mesh paneling for breathability, various compression straps for support, a zippered sleeping bag compartment and an internal hydration sleeve. Plus, you can take it apart and use the top lid for day trips. More than 40 REI reviewers left it with a 4-star average rating

Osprey Ariel AG 65 Pack

$231.93
$310.00

5. REI Co-op Durable Stuff Sack

This stuff sack is made from nylon and features a water-repellent coating. It sports a drawstring cord to easily open and secure items, as well as a bottom handle for easy carrying. You can find it in a variety of colors and sizes including 20-liter Stellar Blue and 60-liter Titanium. More than 55 REI reviewers left it with a 4.5-star average rating.

REI Co-op 30-Liter Durable Stuff Sack

$7.93
$11.95

More shopping guides and recommendations

