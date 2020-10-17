Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While you may have just splurged on a new TV or laptop, or couldn’t resist getting a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro during Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, stores like REI aren’t through yet and are still offering plenty of sales.
Right now, REI is dropping the price on select clothing, camping and hiking gear and more from top brands, including Patagonia, prAna and Columbia. With the continued spread of Covid-19, a socially-distant camping trip could be a great getaway, so long as you’re prepared for the fall nights and chilly weather. Or perhaps you could use a new insulated jacket or water bottle. Whatever the case, you may want to check out REI’s sale, which ends on Oct. 26.
Best REI sales
To help you sort through the numerous sales, we’ve compiled some highlights below.
Best brand deals
- Arc’teryx: Up to 40 percent off Arc’teryx past-season styles
- Columbia: Up to 40 percent off Columbia past-season styles
- The North Face: Up to 40 percent off The North Face past-season styles
- Patagonia: Up to 40 percent off Patagonia clothing and jackets
- prAna: Up to 40 percent off prAna past-season styles
- REI Outlet: Up to 50 percent off REI Outlet deals
Save on tents, sleeping bags and camping gear
- 25 percent off Arc'teryx Carrier Duffel 80
- 25 percent off Garmin GPSMAP 64x
- 25 percent off Hotronic Custom S4 Heating Elements Foot Warmer Kit
- 25 percent off REI Co-op Print Down Camp Blanket
- 26 percent off United By Blue Quit Single Use Meal Kit
- 27 percent off Hydro Flask Food Flask
- 31 percent off REI Co-op Multi Towel
- 40 percent off Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
- 50 percent off REI Co-op 80 Liters Duck's Back Rain Cover
- 50 percent off Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent
Save on outdoors and hiking gear
- 25 percent off Arc'teryx Voltair 20 Avalanche Airbag Pack
- 25 percent off Vapur 34-Oz Element Water Bottle
- 27 percent off Hydro Flask Wonder Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
- 30 percent off REI Co-op Single Walker Power Lock Staff
- 50 percent off The North Face Zephyrus 26 Pack
Save on snowsports gear
- 29 percent off Volkl Men’s Kendo 88 Skis
- 30 percent off Tecnica Women’s Cochise 95 DYN Ski Boots
- 30 percent off Burton Women’s Yeasayer Flying V Snowboard
- 40 percent off K2 Men’s Maysis Snowboard Boots
- 40 percent off Look NX 11 Ski Bindings
- 50 percent off 686 Woodland Insulated Jacket
- 60 percent off Rossignol Kids’ Comp J4 Ski Boots
Save on men’s clothing and footwear
- 24 percent off The North Face Resolve 2 Rain Jacket
- 24 percent off The North Face Horizon Hat
- 25 percent off Arc'teryx Norvan VT Trail-Running Shoes
- 29 percent off prAna Kaola Crew Sweater
- 30 percent off Patagonia Crosstrek Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
- 32 percent off Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1 Jacket
- 50 percent off The North Face Surge Highgate LS Shoes
Save on women’s clothing and footwear
- 25 percent off Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket
- 25 percent off Arc’teryx Nexis Down Vest
- 30 percent off prAna Transform High-Waist Capri Leggings
- 40 percent off Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
- 45 percent off Arc’teryx Bora Mid GTX Hiking Boots
- 50 percent off Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka
- 54 percent off The North Face Base Camp Slide II Sandals
Save on kids’ clothing and footwear
- 29 percent off Columbia Toddlers’/Infants’ Buga II Snowsuit
- 30 percent off The North Face Girls’ Resolve Reflective Jacket
- 30 percent off Columbia Boys’ Powder Lite Hooded Jacket
- 30 percent off Columbia S'more Adventure Hybrid Hoodie
- 50 percent off The North Face Girls’ Moondoggy 2.0 Down Hoodie
Best REI deals
1. Patagonia Men’s NanoPuff Insulated Hoodie
This insulated hoodie is stylish and functional. It features an athletic and clean design and is made from bluesign-approved recycled and lightweight polyester and lining fabric that’s equipped with a durable water repellent finish. Additionally, it sports 60-g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco which, according to Patagonia, is made from “55-percent post-consumer recycled content.” More than 35 REI reviewers left it with a 4.25-star average rating.
2. Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jacket
This rain jacket features two-and-a-half layers of waterproof H2No Performance Standard recycled nylon material to shield you from the wind and rain. It also includes a two-way adjustable hood, microfleece-lined neck for additional protection and zippered hand pockets. When not in use, you can stuff it into its hand pocket for easy carrying. More than 75 REI reviewers left it with a 4.3-star average rating.
3. Helinox Chair Two Rocker
At 3.2 pounds, this lightweight chair is easy to carry while on the go and can support up to 320 pounds. It’s made of polyester and includes a storage sack for convenience. Its removable rocker legs allow you to easily adjust the chair depending on your preference. More than 45 REI reviewers left it with a 4.25-star average rating.
4. Osprey Ariel AG 65 Pack
This lightweight backpack offers you lots of room for everything from water bottles and food containers to jackets and other essential camping gear. It’s made of nylon and includes mesh paneling for breathability, various compression straps for support, a zippered sleeping bag compartment and an internal hydration sleeve. Plus, you can take it apart and use the top lid for day trips. More than 40 REI reviewers left it with a 4-star average rating
5. REI Co-op Durable Stuff Sack
This stuff sack is made from nylon and features a water-repellent coating. It sports a drawstring cord to easily open and secure items, as well as a bottom handle for easy carrying. You can find it in a variety of colors and sizes including 20-liter Stellar Blue and 60-liter Titanium. More than 55 REI reviewers left it with a 4.5-star average rating.
