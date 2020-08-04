Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bookended by back-to-school and Labor Day sales, August is full of deals from retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Macy’s. During the last full month of summer, brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Land’s End offer savings on clothing, shoes and accessories, giving customers the chance to add new pieces to their work-from-home wardrobe. Athleisure from Nike, Adidas and other sportswear brands are also discounted this month, both in-store and online.

According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for DealNews.com, many states hold their tax-free weekends in August, where sales tax is not applied to specific items. Ramhold says the items that qualify for tax free shopping varies per state, but often include clothing, footwear, books and computers. Ramhold says tax-free weekends are a great time to get a head start on back-to-school shopping for kids.

What to buy in August, and what can wait.

Regardless of whether you’re back-to-school shopping, Ramhold says August is a great time to purchase office supplies. Beyond Staples and Office Depot, Paper Source and other stationery stores are selling customizable calendars, notepads and planners. But summer isn’t over yet, and Ramhold suggests keeping an eye out for sales on patio furniture, some of which can start at around 40 percent off. She recommends buying patio furniture now and storing it for the colder months if you can, as prices won’t be this low again until next year.

As for tech, Ramhold says August has some decent deals on laptops, especially if you shop during back-to-school or early Labor Day sales. However, the best laptop deals will be offered around Black Friday, so Ramhold recommends waiting to purchase if you can. Ramhold says Apple is not known for having sales, but it provides education pricing for students and school employees during this time of year. Those who qualify for Apple’s education pricing can get discounts on iPads and Mac computers.

Labor Day sales will also begin in August about two weeks before the holiday, according to Ramhold.

What stores are having big sales right now?

Back-to-school sales to shop now

10 best deals to shop now

Grow plants requiring no sunlight or water, including vegetables, herbs and flowers indoors year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest 360. Just place the seed pods in the base of the Harvest 360 and water or feed the plants when the device’s control panel reminds you to. Plants grow under LED lights that are set on an automatic timer, too. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes with a free seed kit, and you can choose from options like cherry tomatoes to petunias. Additional seed pods can be purchased on AeroGarden’s website and Amazon.

This wireless charger stand allows you to power your phone while it sits upright and works with most phone cases. You can charge it in a vertical position while on video calls, or in landscape orientation while watching videos. This charging stand is compatible with Apple, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones.

Attach this sous-vide cooker to any pot, add water, place ingredients in a sealed bag or glass jar, put them in the pot and press start. The device is easy to use and requires little set-up or prep. It can cook food vegetables and meat plus features an app that includes time and temperature guides and recipes. The app enables you to start, stop and monitor your meal from your device. The app is available for download on Android, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.

If you’re going back to school or work, this tech backpack can store and charge your computer. It features a tech pocket that holds a power adapter in place, making it easy to recharge your laptop. The light-weight backpack is also great for traveling, fitting up to a 15-inch laptop. While going through TSA security checkpoints at the airport, you can unzip and open the backpack without removing your laptop.

Lands’ End cotton face masks are small enough to fit children over three. They’re machine-washable and made with odor control fabric designed to keep masks fresh for up to 20 washes. The masks come in packs of three and have an antimicrobial finish, too.

The laptop weighs two-and-a-half pounds and is great to travel with and carry in your bag. It has a battery life of up to 18.3 hours and charges quickly. The laptop has a built-in webcam and enhanced audio, making it especially useful while working from home or participating in online school. There’s also security features, notably an electronic privacy filter that allows only you to see the content on the screen — others can only see a darkened screen.

This mattress is made with layers of organic cotton, wool and latex, all of which provide your body with extra support while you sleep. It’s antimicrobial, mold- and mildew-proof and dust mite resistant. These features prevent those with allergies from sneezing or having other allergic reactions throughout the night. This mattress is offered in two firmness levels — medium and firm — and three heights: 9 inches, 10 inches or 12 inches. It is available in nine sizes, starting at twin and ending at split California king.

Add these sunglasses to your collection before the summer is over. Made by Ray-Ban, the sunglasses feature a brown Striped Havana pattern, matching any outfit. These sunglasses have a sophisticated-yet-chic shape due to their slim acetate frame and skinny temples. The sunglasses have brown polarized lenses, which offer contrast in low-light conditions and allow you to see clearly without straining your eyes.

While these comfortable Ugg slide slippers usually sell for around $80, Nordstrom is offering them for $49.90 during its 2020 Anniversary Sale. They come in two bright colors — Sulfur and Rock Rose — and two neutral colors — Navy and Goat. The slippers are set on a low platform and have a grippy rubber tread that prevents you from slipping. These Ugg slippers are lined with soft genuine shearling and UGGpure wool. They come in whole sizes only, ranging from a women’s eight to a women’s 12. Add these slippers to your wishlist on Nordstrom’s website and order them when the Anniversary Sale opens for select cardmembers on Aug. 4 or all cardmembers on Aug. 13.

This small hard drive provides a large amount of storage for your files. It has a sleek, lightweight design that makes it easy to take anywhere and even fit inside your laptop sleeve on the go. Once connected to a computer, the hard drive quickly transfers files and can help free up space on your device’s internal drive. Western Digital is also discounting other external hard drives on Amazon right now, like the WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive.

