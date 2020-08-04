Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Bookended by back-to-school and Labor Day sales, August is full of deals from retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Macy’s. During the last full month of summer, brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Land’s End offer savings on clothing, shoes and accessories, giving customers the chance to add new pieces to their work-from-home wardrobe. Athleisure from Nike, Adidas and other sportswear brands are also discounted this month, both in-store and online.
According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for DealNews.com, many states hold their tax-free weekends in August, where sales tax is not applied to specific items. Ramhold says the items that qualify for tax free shopping varies per state, but often include clothing, footwear, books and computers. Ramhold says tax-free weekends are a great time to get a head start on back-to-school shopping for kids.
What to buy in August, and what can wait.
Regardless of whether you’re back-to-school shopping, Ramhold says August is a great time to purchase office supplies. Beyond Staples and Office Depot, Paper Source and other stationery stores are selling customizable calendars, notepads and planners. But summer isn’t over yet, and Ramhold suggests keeping an eye out for sales on patio furniture, some of which can start at around 40 percent off. She recommends buying patio furniture now and storing it for the colder months if you can, as prices won’t be this low again until next year.
As for tech, Ramhold says August has some decent deals on laptops, especially if you shop during back-to-school or early Labor Day sales. However, the best laptop deals will be offered around Black Friday, so Ramhold recommends waiting to purchase if you can. Ramhold says Apple is not known for having sales, but it provides education pricing for students and school employees during this time of year. Those who qualify for Apple’s education pricing can get discounts on iPads and Mac computers.
Labor Day sales will also begin in August about two weeks before the holiday, according to Ramhold.
What stores are having big sales right now?
- Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting a variety of sales, like 50 percent off jeans, an extra 30 percent off select men’s styles and up to 60 percent off clearance items.
- AeroGarden is offering 20 percent off orders with code SUMMER20 and free shipping on orders over $50.
- Aeropostale is offering up to 80 percent off clearance items and up to 15 percent off uniform styles when you buy five or more items.
- Bath & Body Works is offering 50 percent off select items during its Summer Semi-Annual Sale.
- Belk is offering up to 85 percent off clearance items.
- Clarks is offering an extra 50 percent off sale styles through Aug. 6 with code EXTRA50.
- Cost Plus World Market is offering up to 50 percent off clearance items storewide through Aug. 26.
- Enso Rings is selling a combination of one ring and one bracelet from its Doodle Art Collection for $50 through Aug. 31, with free shipping.
- Fossil is offering an extra 40 percent off sale items, like watches and handbags.
- Keds is offering up to 60 percent off all sale styles and 25 percent off select regular price items.
- Keurig is offering 50 percent off a coffee maker and 25 percent off beverages when the items are purchased as a part of the Keurig Starter Kit.
- Kohl’s is offering up to 80 percent off clearance items. Additionally, select Nike items are 25 percent off through Aug. 8, select Under Armour items are 25 percent off through Aug. 9 and select Adidas items are 25 percent off through Aug. 16.
- Lands’ End is offering discounts of men’s, women’s and children's clothing, as well as home products, during its Great Summer Sale. Select face masks are also discounted.
- Lord and Taylor is offering 40 percent off select swimwear and 30 percent off select clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories. Select handbags are also 10 percent off.
- Macy’s is offering 15 to 50 percent off select items like furniture and kitchen accessories during its Big Home Sale through Aug. 16. Select clothing from activewear brands like Nike and Adidas is also 25 percent off through Aug. 8. Macy’s is also offering 20 to 70 percent off clearance items.
- Nordstrom is offering discounts on clothing, homeware, beauty products and accessories during its Anniversary Sale. Products can be previewed online now. The sale opens for select cardmembers on Aug. 4 and all cardmembers on Aug. 13. The general public can shop deals on top brands including Madewell, Gucci and Ugg, starting on Aug. 19.
- Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 45 percent off select Nike styles through Aug. 8.
- Olympia Sports is offering up to 80 percent off clearance items, like sports gear, sunglasses and clothing. Additional sales include 50 percent off Nike footwear and up to 50 percent off fall sport cleats.
- The PlayStation Store is offering up to 50 percent off select games during its Summer Sale through Aug. 19.
- PlushBeds is offering 20 percent off site wide during its Summer Sale from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. PlushBeds is also taking off$1,100 from every bedroom mattress and giving customers a free organic sheet set with their purchase.
- Spongellé is offering 25 percent off all assorted packs with code GIMMEMORE through Aug. 10, like body-wash infused buffers and soap-infused sponges.
- Williams-Sonoma is offering an extra 25 percent off clearance items with code EXTRA while supplies last. Customers can also save up to $25 on KitchenAid Bowl and Scraper attachments through Aug. 9, up to 45 percent off Breville Juicers through Aug. 10 and up to 25 percent off Anova Sous Vide products through Aug. 16.
- Wilsons Leather is offering 55 percent off clearance items and 40 percent off regular price items with code DEALS.
Back-to-school sales to shop now
- Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics education products, like office supplies, backpacks and desks.
- Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods when you purchase a Mac or iPad with education pricing. Those eligible can also upgrade to AirPods Pro for $90 and get discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.
- Best Buy is offering student discounts on laptops, tablets and headphones.
- B&H Photo is offering deals on Apple products like AirPods, iPads and Mac laptops.
- The Children’s Place is offering 50 to 60 percent off storewide, including kids school uniforms and backpacks.
- Dell is offering discounts on desktop computers, laptops and tech accessories.
- The Disney Store is offering discounts on backpacks, lunchboxes and notebook sets.
- HP is offering deals on printers, computers, laptops and backpacks.
- Lenovo is offering up to 65 percent off select laptops, and verified college students and teachers can receive an additional 8 percent off sitewide.
- Microsoft is offering sales on products like the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X, as well as accessories like Surface bags and sleeves.
- Newegg is offering discounts on monitors, desktops and notebooks.
- Staples is offering low prices on back-to-school supplies like notebooks, pens and pencils, binders, backpacks and lunchboxes. Staples is also selling reusable and disposable face masks.
- Pottery Barn Kids is offering 30 to 60 percent off new backpacks and lunchboxes.
- Target is offering low prices on back-to-school essentials like notebooks and pencils, as well as items necessary for remote learning like WiFi routers and kids’ desks.
- Walmart is offering low prices on kids’ fashion, dorm room essentials, office supplies and tech.
10 best deals to shop now
1. AeroGarden Harvest 360
Grow plants requiring no sunlight or water, including vegetables, herbs and flowers indoors year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest 360. Just place the seed pods in the base of the Harvest 360 and water or feed the plants when the device’s control panel reminds you to. Plants grow under LED lights that are set on an automatic timer, too. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes with a free seed kit, and you can choose from options like cherry tomatoes to petunias. Additional seed pods can be purchased on AeroGarden’s website and Amazon.
2. Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand
This wireless charger stand allows you to power your phone while it sits upright and works with most phone cases. You can charge it in a vertical position while on video calls, or in landscape orientation while watching videos. This charging stand is compatible with Apple, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones.
3. Anova Precision Pro Sous Vide Cooker
Attach this sous-vide cooker to any pot, add water, place ingredients in a sealed bag or glass jar, put them in the pot and press start. The device is easy to use and requires little set-up or prep. It can cook food vegetables and meat plus features an app that includes time and temperature guides and recipes. The app enables you to start, stop and monitor your meal from your device. The app is available for download on Android, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.
4. HP Pavilion Tech Backpack
If you’re going back to school or work, this tech backpack can store and charge your computer. It features a tech pocket that holds a power adapter in place, making it easy to recharge your laptop. The light-weight backpack is also great for traveling, fitting up to a 15-inch laptop. While going through TSA security checkpoints at the airport, you can unzip and open the backpack without removing your laptop.
5. Lands’ End Face Masks
Lands’ End cotton face masks are small enough to fit children over three. They’re machine-washable and made with odor control fabric designed to keep masks fresh for up to 20 washes. The masks come in packs of three and have an antimicrobial finish, too.
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop
The laptop weighs two-and-a-half pounds and is great to travel with and carry in your bag. It has a battery life of up to 18.3 hours and charges quickly. The laptop has a built-in webcam and enhanced audio, making it especially useful while working from home or participating in online school. There’s also security features, notably an electronic privacy filter that allows only you to see the content on the screen — others can only see a darkened screen.
7. Plushbeds Organic Latex Mattress: The Botanical Bliss
This mattress is made with layers of organic cotton, wool and latex, all of which provide your body with extra support while you sleep. It’s antimicrobial, mold- and mildew-proof and dust mite resistant. These features prevent those with allergies from sneezing or having other allergic reactions throughout the night. This mattress is offered in two firmness levels — medium and firm — and three heights: 9 inches, 10 inches or 12 inches. It is available in nine sizes, starting at twin and ending at split California king.
8. Ray-Ban RB2185 Sunglasses
Add these sunglasses to your collection before the summer is over. Made by Ray-Ban, the sunglasses feature a brown Striped Havana pattern, matching any outfit. These sunglasses have a sophisticated-yet-chic shape due to their slim acetate frame and skinny temples. The sunglasses have brown polarized lenses, which offer contrast in low-light conditions and allow you to see clearly without straining your eyes.
9. Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
While these comfortable Ugg slide slippers usually sell for around $80, Nordstrom is offering them for $49.90 during its 2020 Anniversary Sale. They come in two bright colors — Sulfur and Rock Rose — and two neutral colors — Navy and Goat. The slippers are set on a low platform and have a grippy rubber tread that prevents you from slipping. These Ugg slippers are lined with soft genuine shearling and UGGpure wool. They come in whole sizes only, ranging from a women’s eight to a women’s 12. Add these slippers to your wishlist on Nordstrom’s website and order them when the Anniversary Sale opens for select cardmembers on Aug. 4 or all cardmembers on Aug. 13.
10. Western Digital WD 4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive
This small hard drive provides a large amount of storage for your files. It has a sleek, lightweight design that makes it easy to take anywhere and even fit inside your laptop sleeve on the go. Once connected to a computer, the hard drive quickly transfers files and can help free up space on your device’s internal drive. Western Digital is also discounting other external hard drives on Amazon right now, like the WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive.
