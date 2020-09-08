Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

August was full of sales from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale to Amazon’s Big Summer Sale and early Labor Day sales. Although September doesn’t bring quite as many to the table, there are still a handful of great deals for you to take advantage of this month. Now that kids are returning to school, be that online or in-person, we’re seeing more back-to-school sales from retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Walmart. And as we enjoy the end of summer, stores offer slashed items, including clothing and outdoor furniture. And while we continue to work from home, retailers like Dell, Costco and Lenovo are giving you discounted work-from-home essentials, including tablets, laptops and more.

Best things to buy in September, and what can wait

To better understand how to make the most of shopping in September, we consulted Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com. While Ramhold said the most notable sales and deals on mattresses and large appliances likely occurred during Labor Day, you can still save on lingering end of summer discounts. One of the top things to look out for is clothing. Retailers such as Lululemon and Macy’s are offering large discounts on athleisure and summer fashion. Additionally, stores like Wayfair and Home Depot are offering deals on patio furniture.

And while we will most likely see the largest savings on TVs and other tech during Black Friday, this year, stores offer work from home essentials at discounted prices. Likewise, as many parents now have solid back-to-school shopping lists, retailers like Office Depot and Staples offer sales on printer paper, sticky notes and pens.

Ramhold noted that while September would usually include sales on travel and Broadway tickets, those have been postponed or will not be offered due to the coronavirus. She also suggested waiting until October if you want the most savings on Halloween decorations, costumes and candy.Finally, although we expected to see lower prices on older iPhones, we will most likely see discounted prices on older models once the iPhone 12 line is launched.

What stores are having big sales right now

10 best deals to shop right now

These highly-rated sneakers feature a minimal design and come in subtle grey suede for a relaxed yet clean look. They include a 1.5-inch white platform to give you some height and offer a sporty feel. They slip-on for convenience and have a removable insole for comfort.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 sneakers feature Primeknit+ technology and a pull-on sock upper for a secure fit. They sport Boost cushioning to store and release more energy while you run or work out and a removable cushioned insole for extra comfort. Plus, they include Continental Rubber tread that offers grip in wet or dry conditions.

You can wear this Milly crochet dress during the day or for a night out. It is made of polyester and offers a colorful floral design that is great for enjoying the remainder of summer. It also features a scoop neckline and cap sleeves for a sophisticated look. Plus, the dress includes a keyhole back, hem at the knee and banded waist to accentuate the body.

The Belham Living Wicker outdoor set includes an ottoman and two loveseats. For comfort, the loveseats each sport two beige olefin cushions. It features a dark brown finish for a modern design and is equipped with a water-resistant resin wicker frame, which is helpful if you accidentally spill your rum cocktail or protein smoothie on your furniture.

The Dell Ultrasharp U2415 was previously ranked as the best all-around computer monitor for everyday needs and is the option our technology writer Whitson Gordon recommends to most people. With a thin 6.9-millimeter bezel, it’s great for viewing between monitors. It also features an adjustable stand so that you can tilt and move the screen to match your posture throughout the day. The IPS panel enables you to view images in vibrant colors and from multiple angles.

If you’re in the market for a new Wi-Fi router, consider the Asus RT-AC68U. It has a faster CPU and is a great option if you want to actively manage your network. It includes guest networking, parent controls and Trend Micro’s built-in AiProtection to protect you from malware. Additionally, it’s equipped with the AiMesh feature that allows you to create a mesh network with other compatible Asus devices.

Consider this Herschel Supply Co. option made from lightweight nylon material if you’re shopping for a new backpack for work or back to school. It includes padded straps and features multiple pockets to help you stay organized and store your tech and gadgets safely. Additionally, there’s an interior laptop sleeve and zip pocket at the top to easily access smaller items like wireless earbuds, gum, keys or hand sanitizer. You can store other necessaries, such as pens, a power bank and a UV sanitizer, in the two front pockets.

This Gatlin desk is a functional addition to a work from home station. It's made of solid pine and metal for subtle industrial design and features a heavily glazed, honey beige matte finish. It includes four shelves to hold your printer, books and folders plus, three English dovetail drawers. If you're looking to upgrade to a new office chair, consider the two-piece desk and leather chair set.

This tablet by Samsung is lightweight and great to take on the go. At 10.5-inches long, and with a 16-to-10 ratio, it offers a large screen for you to watch movies or snap on a keyboard and get some work done. You can also connect your tablet to your home devices to easily control your TV or adjust the lights or thermostat for convenience.

This 4K LG TV features a quad-core processor for better images, action and color. You can easily stream your favorite content from Apple TV, Netflix or Hulu and scroll through over 180 IP streaming channels. It also includes active HDR to deliver more authentic and lifelike images. For convenience, you can pair your TV with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

