Early access Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have already kicked off and popular retailers such as Wayfair and The Home Depot, are offering massive discounts on highly-rated products. One under-the-radar sale event worth considering right now is Singles Day. What is Singles Day? It's an unofficial day of shopping that started in China in 1993 has evolved into a mega day of shopping in the years since. In 2009, Alibaba, a multi retailer similar to Amazon, elevated Singles Day into a global festival driving billions of dollars of merchandise sold. Singles Day takes place annually on Nov. 11 to celebrate being single and the day is also referred to as "Double Eleven."

How does Singles Day compare to Black Friday? Sara Skirboll, the shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, said Black Friday is more recognized in the U.S., which is why “more retailers participate with deals and discounts in advance of the [Cyber Week] holidays.” Skirboll said while your favorite retailers may host Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, they may not participate in Singles Day. “In future years, we can expect the holiday to gain more traction, but as of right now, the best deals for shoppers can be found throughout Cyber Week this year,” she said.

While Black Friday is considered a behemoth annual event in the West, according to CNBC, the online sales from Singles Day are greater than those of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined. Retail analyst Tiffany Lung of Hong Kong-based research and tech firm Tofugear previously told CNBC that "China celebrates Singles Day with a fun and social experience through games and entertainment.” However, Lung noted that "America runs on such a price-driven concept in retail, which is what ultimately upholds the whole concept of Black Friday sales." Jonathan Cheng, principal at Bain and Company, added to the CNBC report that "for brands in China, there isn't an option to not participate in Singles Day."

In 2015, Alibaba generated $10 billion in gross merchandise volume compared to Cyber Monday that year, which generated $2.4 billion, according to CNBC. Since then, those numbers have only grown: $30 billion in 2018 and $37 billion in 2019. Before the onset of Covid, Alibaba hosted elaborate events with celebrity guest appearances and performances, too, ranging from Kobe Bryant and model Miranda Kerr to Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

Compared to Amazon Prime Day, the earnings from Singles Day dwarfs Jeff Bezos’ shopping extravaganza. NBC News previously reported Singles Day 2019 outsold Prime Day — the 24-hour event sold $38 billion worth of merchandise, or more than what Amazon earned in two months.

This year, Alibaba has spread out it’s Singles Day event over 11 days, and during a closing livestream of the event, Alibaba says it sold $74.1 billion worth of merchandise. Although Singles Day 2020 has wrapped in China, American shoppers can still land major deals and discounts at popular retailers and product categories including tech, beauty, fashion, home and garden and more.

Some of the most substantial deals during Singles Day will come from AliExpress, a popular online marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group, the parent company of Alibaba.

Alo Yoga is known for its yoga pants, and this black Y-back jumpsuit can be worn while working out or while running errands around town. Made from AloLux, the brand’s proprietary “cashmere-like” material to keep you cozy, even if you’re just rewatching Tiger King from your couch. Wear your favorite bralette, t-shirt or even turtleneck under this seasonless piece. Also, it sports wider shoulder straps which is especially flattering for those with wider shoulders or a large bust.

Elevate your next shower or bath with a sponge that smells like calming French lavender. Once wet, the body wash is infused into the sponge and can be used at least 14 times, according to Spongellé — just squeeze out any excess water after each shower. Spongellé says the sponge is bacteria-resistant and dermatologist-tested. If you’re traveling this holiday season, consider ordering a few to savage space in your carry on luggage.

Classic white sneakers are timeless and can be worn all-year long, so consider investing in a comfy pair. These low-rise and hand-crafted kicks from Greats’ are made from full-grain leather, have an antimicrobial insole and the laces are made from cotton. Off-duty, you can sport these sneakers with a classic white T-shirt and jeans or with your favorite pair of workout leggings and a hoodie. For a smart casual look, throw on a blazer over your tee and go with dark wash denim.

When shopping for a treadmill, Rhys Athayde, founding trainer at DogPound previously told us to consider pricing, how much space it takes up, its functionality and the warranty and maintenance of your new piece of fitness equipment. Horizon Fitness is a popular brand among NBC News Shopping readers, and its 7.8 AT Studio Series treadmill boasts plenty of specs that can elevate your at-home workout experience. For starters, you can stream on-demand fitness classes or log into your Peloton app account from the treadmill to vary your runs. The durable treadmill has a triple-cushioned deck which makes the impact workout more gentle on your joints, especially your knees. You can also track vitals including your heart rate on the monitor and once you’re done with your workout, you can fold it up for easy storage.

Rather than sporting your go-to baggy sweatpants, consider rocking these vintage-inspired, medium-wash jeans from Madewell. The mid-rise jeans are available in three lengths — petite, regular and tall — and range from sizes 23 to 33. You can be pair the ankle-length denim with a cozy T-shirt, chunky sweater or bodysuit. If you value making ethical fashion choices, then rest easy: Madewell says these jeans were made at a fair trade certified factory and gives back to local communities.

