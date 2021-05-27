Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping readers and celebrity hairstylists have gravitated toward T3 for its line of pretty rose gold and white curling wands, curling irons and hair dryers. Right now, the well-liked brand is hosting a rare sale on its site and you can save up to $55 on 18 of its bestselling products, including the Whirl Trio, a 4-piece gift set to help you achieve model off-duty waves, as well as the Cura, T3’s entry-level hairdryer that is available in four colors.

You can also save 20 percent on select hair brushes and combs, such as the 2-piece Detangle Duo that combines a wide-tooth comb with a cushion brush and three various sizes of round brushes: 2 inches, 2.5 inches and 3 inches.

T3 is available to shop at various retailers, including Sephora, Ulta, Amazon and Nordstrom. Nordstrom is also currently hosting its Half-Yearly Sale, where you can save between 15 to 20 percent off other popular T3 items until June 6. To help simplify your search for discounted T3 products, we rounded up a few bestsellers that are discounted right now.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Best deals on T3

We sorted through T3’s discounted deals from the Half-Yearly Sale event and found that the below items are at their lowest price on Nordstrom over a 120-day period, according to price comparison site Honey.

T3’s white-and-rose-gold hair dryer features ionic technology that is beneficial to frizzy hair — those with normal to dry or lightly textured hair, however, should proceed with caution. "If your hair is not frizzy, it's going to lead to unwanted styling results like flat hair, and it reduces the longevity of your style if you want body and bounce," hairstylist Kevin Murphy previously told us in our guide to hair dryers. It also features the brand’s Auto Pause Sensor technology, meaning the dryer shuts off when you “release the dryer handle during styling.” Beyond offering five pre-set heat settings and two speed settings, this hair dryer also comes with a cool shot, which is beneficial when you want to lock your hairstyle in place. It also comes with two smoothing concentrators and a curl-enhancing diffuser. T3 claims the handle of this iron is ergonomically designed, to boot.

T3 doesn’t just make aesthetically pleasing hot tools — it also offers functionality and flexibility, and the brand’s T3 Defined Curls Interchangeable Curling Iron and T3 Convertible Power Base are two examples of that. After ordering the Power Base, you can purchase one of seven interchangeable curling iron or wand attachments. Curling irons have a clamp and might be trickier for beginners while curling wands do not have a clamp.

T3 claims its curling iron combines the best of a tourmaline and ceramic styling surface, allowing you to create shiny curls without the frizz. The Convertible Power Base features five preset heat settings, allowing the interchangeable curling iron barrel to max out at 410 degrees Fahrenheit. The Power Base also boasts the brand's SinglePass technology, which means the internal microchip warms up the barrel evenly, allowing you to curl your hair in a single go rather than needing to pass the curling iron through your hair multiple times to achieve the look you want.

T3 also discounted its gift-worthy beauty sets, including the Interchangeable Curling Iron Set which includes a Power Base and three curling irons: a 1-inch iron for classic curls, a 1.25- to .75-inch tapered barrel for loose curls and waves and a 1.25-inch straight barrel for voluminous waves. These hot tools all sport the same temperature settings as the aforementioned Power Base and Interchangeable Curling Iron, plus it features an 8.5-foot-long swivel cord to help prevent it from getting tangled while you style your hair. It also features an automatic one-hour shut off for added safety.

Other notable Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale items

There are more than 20,150 items discounted during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale across the store’s biggest categories, including beauty, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, kids and home products. We narrowed in on standout savings across various categories and brands aligned with Shopping reader interest and are discounted until June 6.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.