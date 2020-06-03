Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping may look different for a variety of reasons right now, not least of which is civil unrest and national protests following the death of George Floyd. Albeit a somber moment, if you’re looking to save money this June on any of your planned summer buys (or Father’s Day gifts), there are myriad opportunities to do so. As the country slowly rolls back stay-at-home orders, a taste of normalcy is starting to surface. Alongside it are sales and deals to incentivize summer shopping (and help retailers recuperate from the past several months). We consulted Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com, to learn more about navigating shopping during June. We also took a deeper dive into specific sales on appliances, outdoor products, apparel and tech deals offered throughout the month.

Some of the best appliance deals we found can be purchased at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Amazon. If you’re in need of a new washer, for example, check out the Samsung High Efficiency Stackable Washer, which is currently discounted by $250. The highly-rated Anova Sous Vide is a good deal for home cooks. Outdoors enthusiasts will find savings in the $100 range on grills and patio furniture. Clothing and footwear are not the most convenient to shop online — saving up to 30 percent on warm weather apparel from Bloomingdale’s and Nike might ease that obstacle. Finally, June tech deals abound, including sales on the bestselling AirPods and the iRobot Roomba Vacuum — which can make cleaning the house as easy as asking for it.

What to shop during June

Typically, clothing starts to go on sale as the weather gets warmer, but Ramhold notes discounts may show up differently this year. “Depending on whether or not a store wants to recapture some of the lost revenue from the last few months, the discounts might not be as good as what we normally see,” she says. Still, she expects retailers to cut prices on clothing up to 50 percent — advising you pay particular attention to discounts on workout gear and summer shoes. Appliance sales are also worth noting. “Surprisingly, we tend to see a good number of deals on window and portable air conditioners during the month of June,” says Ramhold, who added she expects smaller models and personal air conditioners to go on sale for under $150.

Early July 4th sales will start appearing toward the end of June and spring sales are likely to pop up throughout the month, Ramhold says that a majority of sales will fall near Father’s Day — which lands on June 21. “This year, these sales should be an especially good time to keep an eye out for spring clothing on the cheap,” she said. “Undoubtedly, some stores will be trying to clear their shelves of merchandise left over from the previous three months.” To find additional details, Ramhold recommends following your favorite stores on social media, signing up for newsletters or setting a Google alert for terms like “summer sale” or “Father’s Day sale.”

Best June 2020 sales from various retailers

While Ramhold points out that some stores will have specific summer or Father’s Day sales, others will run independent sales on everything from accessories to appliances to home items. Here are some of the best large sales from popular retailers.

Best appliance deals to shop

As NBC BETTER previously reported, the Anova Precision Cooker was one of the best ones to buy. It works by circulating heated water in a pot, according to your desired doneness. The time and temperature controls — along with the easy-to-read display — minimize the chance of over or under cooking food.

This small kitchen appliance doubles as an air fryer and a toaster oven, making it a good buy if you have minimal countertop space. It lets you customize the temperature at which to cook your food and has a variety of functions including toasting, cooking, frying, warming or baking.

The Costway Portable Air Conditioner can cover up to 400-square-feet of space and ranges in temperature from 62-degrees to 86-degrees. Thanks to a remote control, you can set your desired temperature from afar and the digital display allows you to clearly read the functions and current mode.

Equipped with a capacity of 4.2 cubic feet, this washer is designed to wash up to 28 bath towels in a single load. Its self-clean technology cleans the drum to avoid odor-causing bacteria and it cradles clothes for a quieter wash cycle.

Best outdoor deals to shop

The Hampton Bay 3-piece sectional is made with all-weather wicker to avoid quick deterioration or damage from wind, rain and sun. The steel frame provides durability and the ottoman can double as a table when the cushion is removed.

The Traeger Eastwood 22 Wood Pellet Grill has steel-coated cooking grates to prevent food from sticking to the surface as well as a hot rod ignition for a quick lighting process. It also has an 18-pound hopper capacity, allowing for hours of cooking without the need to refill with new wood.

In our previous coverage of the Nike Vaporfly, podiatrist Velimir Petkov, DMP, said he favors carbon-filled plates because they provide stability in the sole. The Nike Zoom Fly 3 includes that plate, as well as the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.

This polo shirt has a cotton construction and a regular-fit silhouette. The spread collar gives it a polished look while the short sleeves are a classic style that make it a good choice for anyone looking to buy a versatile wardrobe staple.

Best tech deals to shop

The AirPods are the best earbuds for Apple users because they’re Bluetooth compatible and have an ergonomic design that makes them comfortable for most ears, among other reasons. The AirPods allow you to access Siri as well as perform tasks — like changing the song or volume — by double tapping the earbud.

The iRobot Roomba 367 Vacuum can connect with your home Wi-Fi network so you can start your cleaning job with a voice command. It’s one of the best smart vacuums because it can target dirt-heavy areas and clean them with a special brush designed for edges and corners.

Other June sales to consider

Bonobos is offering 40 percent off gift sets with code THANKSDAD. BooksAMillion is giving you 40 percent off Stephen King books. Carihola is offering 20 percent off sitewide on bedding, bath, clothing and more. Converse is giving you an extra 20 percent off clearance with code SALE20. East Dane is offering an extra 25 percent off sale and up to 60 percent off sitewide with code JUNE25. Dagne Dover is offering 10 percent off sitewide and will donate 10 percent to charity with code TOGETHER. Everything Tech Gear is giving you over 25 percent off select products. Farfetch is providing up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes and accessories. Finish Line is giving yo up to 50 percent off top brands like Nike and Adidas. Gamestop is having a flash sale with up to 50 percent off pre-owned games. Greats is offering 20 percent off sitewide. Horizon Fitness is offering 45 percent off the 7.4 AT Treadmill, as well as 0 percent financing for 36 months sitewide. Shopbop is offering an extra 25 percent off sale and up to 60 percent off sitewide with code JUNE25. Verishop is offering up to 50 percent off top brands like Richer Poorer, Vince, Ghost Democracy and more.

