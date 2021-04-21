Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are always sales to shop on the internet, which is why we’re here to help you figure out where to look. In addition to a plethora of sales currently going in tandem with Earth Day, retailers like Amazon, Home Depot and Best Buy are offering some great deals on everything from pet supplies and mounted lighting to vacuums and Wi-Fi systems. To help simplify your shopping, we rounded up a few standout deals based on Shopping reader favorites and our past coverage.

One of the best smart plugs, the Amazon Smart Plug is currently the lowest price it’s ever been, according to CamelCamelCamel. The plug — which is compact enough to take up just one outlet space — is designed to work with your Amazon Alexa to add voice control to any outlet in your house. It has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 405,800 Amazon reviewers.

Amazon’s eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 router — currently 20 percent off — is a good option for anyone looking to set up their home with high-speed internet. Each router covers up to 1,500 square feet with speeds up to 900 Mbps, and eero’s TrueMesh technology helps ensure strategic delivery of signals to devices. The Wi-Fi 6 System also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub that connects any compatible devices to your Alexa. The eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Dubbed the “top-of-the-line model” with the “most suction power” in the Roomba line-up by tech expert Whitson Gordon, the Roomba s9+ is currently marked down to $899, the lowest price it’s been on Best Buy since December 2020, according to Honey. This smart vacuum can remove everything from dirt to pet hair from carpets, and its Corner Brushes help it clean those hard-to-reach crevices. The vacuum comes with the Clean Base, into which the vacuum can deposit all the dirt and debris it picks up for up to 60 days. The s9+ has a 4.1-star average rating from 865 Best Buy reviewers.

Currently, the FitBit Inspire 2 is on sale for $69, the lowest price it’s seen in April, according to Honey. According to the brand, the fitness tracker boasts 10 days of battery life on a full charge and tracks your heart rate to estimate calorie burn, sleep patterns and resting heart rate trends. This FitBit can receive calls, texts and phone notifications. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 19,500 Amazon shoppers.

Some other notable deals happening today include:

