Etsy's Outdoor Sales Event 2021: Furniture, cookware and more

Etsy’s first-ever outdoor furniture and decor sale will help you spruce up your outdoor space just in time for summer.
GIF Illustration of different outdoor products on sale on Etsy. Etsy's Outdoor Sales Event is bringing deals on outdoor essentials. Shop the best sales on Etsy including outdoor furniture, cookware, planters and more.
Etsy’s Outdoor Sales Event kicks off on May 18 and will run through May 24.Etsy
By Mili Godio, Shop TODAY and Rebecca Rodriguez, Shop TODAY

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

With social gatherings likely to make a comeback in light of the CDC’s recent guidance for fully vaccinated people, revamping your outdoor space can be a good way to welcome guests and enjoy the warmer weather. If you need to invest in some new outdoor essentials, Etsy is hosting its first-ever Outdoor Sales Event. Etsy’s Outdoor Sales Event will include discounts on everything from patio furniture to garden accessories, all while supporting small businesses on the site.

The event kicks off May 18 and runs through May 24. Participating sellers will provide up to 20 percent off major outdoor essentials, including lawn games, outdoor cookware and pillows, table linens, outdoor lights and more. To help guide you through Etsy’s savings event, here are a few standout options aligned with Shopping reader interests.

Sales by section

Best deals to shop

Extra Large Shaky Tower

If you’re planning any barbecues in your backyard this summer, you may want to consider a lawn game like this large Shaky Tower. Essentially a super-sized version of Jenga, the wooden game is handmade and has a polished alder finish for durability. It includes a polyester caddy bag to store game pieces and bring the game to picnics in the park.

Balcony Bar Table

If you often host backyard barbecues and outdoor soirees during the summer season, this balcony bar table might come in handy. It attaches right to the top of the railing of your deck, patio or balcony to create a high table or space for serving trays. The bar table is made of pine wood and is ideal for 10-centimeter-wide square or rectangular railings, according to the seller, though they also take custom orders.

Medium Corten Weathering Steel Fire Pit

A fire pit is a great addition to any outdoor set-up, whether you enjoy the comfort of a crackling fire or have young kids who enjoy roasting marshmallows. For convenient assembly, this fire pit comes with four pieces that fit together with a sliding slot system. It is made from corten steel, which, according to the seller, is a premium weathering material and will last for many years without deterioration. This product has a 5-star average rating from over 200 reviewers.

Hand-Embroidered Picnic Blanket

A picnic blanket can be a stylish accessory for your sunny picnic outings. This circular blanket is made from 100 percent cotton and features a white fringe and a hand-embroidered message in a Salmon Pink acrylic yarn. It measures a little over 6 feet in diameter to fit multiple people, and it can be shipped with gift wrapping if you’re sending it as a present.

Wine Rack Picnic Table

This multi-functional picnic table also serves as a wine bottle and glass holder, so you won’t have to worry about spillage while enjoying an outdoor meal. Made from oak wood, the table has a removable top that can serve as a separate cheese and fruit platter. It’s also compact — the legs stand at just 10 inches tall.

LED Solar Light Balls

To brighten up your backyard or patio, you may want to consider these LED Solar Light Balls. The lights are solar-powered and have an automatic power function that turns them on once it is dark out and off in the brightness of day. You can choose between 20, 30 or 50 bulbs and your preference between a warm or cool light. This product is considered an Etsy bestseller and the shop has a 4-star average rating from 12 reviewers.

Ceramic Planter

For plant lovers, these handmade ceramic planters could be a great addition to your home. They are available in three sizes and seven colors: White, Black, Pink, Blue, Brown, Yellow and Red. The seller also recommends using the smallest size as a candle holder. This product is considered an Etsy bestseller and the shop has a 5-star average rating from over 2,800 reviewers.

Outdoor Engraved Garden Stakes

If you’re planting an herb garden this year, you may want these labeled stakes to keep track of all your growing plants. You can choose from a long list of herbs and one order includes 15 stakes. The stakes are sprayed with a matte outdoor sealant meant to help them withstand the outdoor elements. This product has a 5-star average rating from over 450 reviewers.

Washable Fabric Bowl Covers

For any lunch or dinner gathering outdoors, these fabric bowl covers can help keep your food fresh and bug-free. The cotton covers are double-lined, reversible and can be thrown in the wash to be reused. You can choose from six fruit patterns: Orange, Kiwi, Lemons, Strawberries, Pears and Olives. These bowl covers also offer a more environmentally friendly solution to plastic tupperware. This product is considered an Etsy bestseller and has a 5-star average rating from over 100 reviewers.

Custom Welcome Mat

You can greet guests to your summer barbecue with this custom welcome mat. You can add your family name or a personal quote to the bottom right of the welcome mat as long as it is within the 256 character limit. You can also choose between three sizes depending on how large or small of a mat you would like. This product is considered an Etsy bestseller and has a 5-star average rating from over 25,000 reviewers.

Mili Godio, Shop TODAY

Mili Godio is an SEO editorial assistant for NBC News Shopping.

Rebecca Rodriguez, Shop TODAY

Rebecca Rodriguez is a production coordinator and writer for NBC News Shopping.