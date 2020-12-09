Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You can save up to 40 percent on more than 30 face masks, wellness gadgets and supplies, including digital thermometers, face shields and hand sanitizers.

Part of a larger set of daily deals and discounts on Amazon, these price cuts join other notable face mask sales across popular retailers, including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Macy’s (with code FRIEND) and Vistaprint (with code FAST15). Some of these deals will definitely end tonight and some will last longer — regardless, we’re already seeing some typically 2-day shipments marked to take longer than that. If you're hoping to add to your own face mask collection, it might be wise to shop sooner than later.

Best deals for face masks and face shields

There are more than 30 coronavirus-related products to choose from so we highlight some of the best ones below based on their average rating and Shopping reader interest, and point out other notable sales below.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 950 reviews

Face shields will not prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to medical experts, but they will help prevent large particles (from sneezes and coughs) from entering your eyes and mouth. This top-rated option from Jackson Safety features a large plastic protector covering you from forehead to chin and you can customize. Both the Original and Anti-Fog face shields are discounted and, according to price comparison site camelcamelcamel, this is the all-time lowest price the Original Jackson Safety face shield has ever dropped down to and the lowest price the Anti-Fog has hit since September.

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,400 reviews

According to camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price the three-pack of reusable Perry Ellis face masks has ever hit. Customize the fit of your highly-rated face masks with adjustable ear loops and choose between six colors and patterns, ranging from Assorted Light Gingham to Navy Print/Chambray. These face masks also boast filter compartments, so you can add anything from HEPA and carbon filters to homemade filters.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 5,200 reviews

Camelcamelcamel reports this pack of 50 highly-rated face masks is at its lowest price since mid-July. The face masks boast three layers and are available in two colors — Pink and Blue — and eight different prints, sized to fit children ages five to 14-years-old.

Best deals for face masks, face shields and hand sanitizers

Amazon’s sale includes standout discounts on other essentials worth considering, from hand sanitizer to thermometers.

