Rihanna’s beauty and skincare line (and Shopping reader-favorite) Fenty is having a sale running from today through Monday — the first time the Fenty Skin line will be discounted since its launch in July 2020. You’ll receive 25 percent off Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin items sitewide, including their daily deal bundles. When you spend $100, you'ill also get a free Pro Kiss’r Lip Care Set (valued at $24) with code KISSME. All the products in the unisex line are cruelty-free. To give you an idea of what's on sale, we compiled some of our top Fenty picks.

From eye cream and foundation to lipsticks and sets, here are seven of the best Fenty items on sale now.

This kit includes the three products that first launched the Fenty Skin line; the Total Cleans’r, Fat Water Toner and Hydra Vizor Sunscreen. The Total Cleans’r is filled with antioxidants from barbados cherry, green tea and fig to help brighten and protect skin from environmental stressors, according to the brand. The Fat Water Toner is designed to diminish pores, treat dark spots and even skin tone. It uses niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3, to achieve these skin goals. The SPF 30 Hydra Vizor Sunscreen is a pink-tinted cream that is meant to disappear into the skin and not leave any chalky residue behind. It is also meant to double as a moisturizer.

The Flash Nap Eye Cream doubles as a primer for your concealer, and is meant to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Horse Chestnut helps reduce puffiness around the eyes, while Persian Silk Tree works to fight signs of fatigue and aging, according to the brand. The eye cream also incorporates hyaluronic acid, which is meant to keep your skin hydrated and helps with dark circles, as well. You can opt for the eye cream on its own or get the bundle that includes an eye massage tool.

This overnight cream is meant to make your skin feel refreshed and renewed the next morning, with 8-hour hydration. It uses kalahari melon oil, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, to help lock in hydration, according to the brand. There is also Japanese raisin tree in the cream that is meant to help detoxify and rid the skin of any impurities. If you’re worried about clogged pores, Fenty notes this cream is non-comedogenic, meaning it is designed to avoid that exact problem.

This award-winning foundation comes in 50 shades to match virtually any skin tone. According to Fenty, it’s lightweight yet offers medium-to-full coverage. Additionally, it has a matte look that imitates real skin instead of being too shiny. To prep your skin and apply the foundation, Fenty offers a Pro Filt’r primer, as well as brushes and sponges.

To brighten under your eyes and hide any unwanted blemishes, consider the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer. The creamy, liquid concealer is designed to feel light on your skin and leave a soft matte finish. According to the brand, the concealer is crease-proof and provides medium-to-full coverage. They offer 50 different shades — if that sounds overwhelming, you can take their Shade Finder quiz to find the right match for you.

If you’re looking for a lipstick to wear out to dinner or under your face mask, you may want to consider something that doesn’t get easily wiped off like a liquid lipstick. The Stunna lip trio includes three full-sized liquid lipsticks: Unlocked (vibrant pink), Unattached (bright coral) and Undefeated (sultry purple). Each lip paint lipstick comes packaged in a cone-shaped bottle with a flat bottom to place on your vanity. And if you’re looking for something to throw in your bag and take on the go, Fenty offers Lil Stunnas or mini-sized lip paints.

If it’s time to get some new make-up brushes, you may want to opt for this Fenty brush bundle. After all, make-up applicators should be replaced every two to three months. This set includes Rihanna’s must-have make-up brushes, according to the brand. The four piece set includes a foundation, concealer, setting powder and highlighter brush to help you blend in your products.

Best Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sales 2021

To help you better navigate the sale, here are some specific Fenty categories you may be interested in perusing.

