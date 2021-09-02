Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is right around the corner, and retailers like Home Depot, Wayfair and Walmart use the holiday weekend to host a variety of sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture. If you’re hoping to revamp your home without the hefty price tag, you can also expect deals on a range of appliances, from refrigerators and stoves to air fryers and coffee makers. But make sure to get started on your Labor Day shopping early — according to Vipin Porwal, founder of Smarty, “the most popular styles, sizes, colors and quality brands will sell out quickly.”

Whether you’re hoping to score a good deal on popular small kitchen appliances or invest in a mini fridge for your college dorm, finding worthwhile deals can be overwhelming. To help you comb through the flood of Labor Day deals and decide which ones are actually worth the price, we’ve compiled some of the best sales and deals on popular appliances happening now.

Best Labor Day 2021 appliances sales

Best Labor Day 2021 appliances deals

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This thin cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson converts into a handheld vacuum, making it easy to reach any nook or cranny. It has two power settings and comes with several attachments, including crevice, combination and motorized brush tools, a dusting brush attachment and a standard soft roller cleaner head. The vacuum has up to 40 minutes of battery life per charge and a 0.14-gallon bin that’s designed for easy emptying.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This stackable gas dryer can be controlled via Bixby, Samsung’s own voice assistant, so you can schedule cycles, receive alerts and more on your phone. This dryer also uses sensors to automatically dry your clothes more efficiently and protect your clothes from excess heat. Its SteamSanitize+ feature is designed to get rid of 99.9 percent of germs, more than 95 percent of pollen and 100 percent of dust mites, according to the brand.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave comes with several modes made for user-friendly cooking, including Melt and Defrost. It doubles as a kitchen vent, designed to remove 300 cubic feet of air per minute. Its fingerprint-proof stainless steel exterior is designed for easy cleaning.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This espresso bundle makes a barista-crafted espresso accessible at home with the press of a button. The bundle comes with an espresso maker that takes both 7.7-ounce coffee and 1.4-ounce pods and has an auto-clean function. It also includes an Aeroccino milk frother, which creates the foam you’ll see on top of lattes and espressos at cafes and coffee shops.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This stand mixer contains a 300-watt motor, as well as seven speeds to meet different needs. Included is a 4-quart bowl made of stainless steel and several attachments, including a splatter shield, whisk, flat beater and dough hook — all of them are machine-washable. The mixer’s non-slip feet are designed to prevent it from moving while mixing.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This 1,800-watt toaster oven features seven different functions: air fry, convection bake and broil, regular bake and broil, warm and toast. It comes with an oven rack and baking pan, as well as a basket for air frying. The nonstick interior of the oven comes with a light and is large enough to air fry up to 3 pounds of food at a time, according to the brand.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

This compact refrigerator is made of stainless steel and has 3.1 cubic feet of refrigerator storage plus 0.92 cubic feet of freezer storage. The front legs are adjustable and the door is reversible — you can configure it to open from both sides. The interior comes with an LED light, as well as a drawer designed to hold fruits and vegetables in a colder part of the fridge.

Lowest prince in the last 120 days, according to Honey

One of our highest rated tower fans, this tower fan from Dyson uses a HEPA filter designed to clear away 99.7 percent of particulates that are 0.3 microns or larger in size and circulates air throughout rooms as large as 800 square feet. It can be controlled from afar with a remote, and you can set the oscillation or program the fan to turn on or off at specified times.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.