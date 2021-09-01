Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is almost here, bringing with it sales and deals on everything from mattresses and appliances to tech, grills and more. Shopping reader favorite brands like REI and Wayfair are also hosting their own sales events featuring deep discounts on a slew of items, including living room seating and dining room furniture. With the right credit cards, you can even score savings on top of the ones retailers are offering. If you’re looking to furnish a new home or upgrade your existing fixtures, now may be the time to shop. We rounded up some notable sales from retailers like Article, Burrow and Bed Bath & Beyond, plus spotlighted some noteworthy deals on TV stands, sofas and more.

Best Labor Day sales 2021

Best Labor Day deals 2021

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

This modern TV stand can house TVs up to 65 inches. It is 24 inches tall and includes two cabinets with multiple shelves, giving you plenty of storage space to tuck away game consoles, remotes, blankets and more. The brand also offers a farmhouse TV Stand if you prefer a more rustic design.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

Whether you’re looking to add seating in your living room or create a cozy reading nook in your bedroom, you may want to check out this wide barrel chair with a swivel base. It features tufted buttons across the chair’s back as well as metal hardware along its edges. You can find it in a few colors, including Taupe and Slate.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

This mid-century forest green sofa is made of polyester velvet upholstery, a solid wood frame and metal legs. The sofa is 86 inches long and can hold up to 700 pounds.

Lowest price across major retailers

If you’re in the market for a new sofa and enjoy customizing your furniture, you may want to check out this highly rated Burrow option. You can choose from five fabric colors, including Brick Red and Navy Blue, and six leg finishes to match virtually any living room. Additionally, you can modify the arm style and back cushions.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

This wooden desk features black knob hardware and a dark cherry finish for a classic design. It includes three sliding drawers, a keyboard tray and a cabinet so you can easily store books, headphones and other work-from-home essentials.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

If you’re a sucker for s’mores or enjoy hosting outdoor gatherings, a fire pit may be on your wishlist. This 26-inch square option is made of durable steel and offers a contemporary design. It comes with a cover, spark screen, log grate and fire poker.

