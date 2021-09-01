Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’ve been looking to update your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both direct-to-consumer brands like Brooklinen and large retailers like Macy’s and MattressFirm, you can save on basic mattresses, as well as those that offer cooling properties or are designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales featuring pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. With the right credit cards, you can even score savings on top of the ones retailers are offering. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online.

Labor Day 2021: Mattress and bedding sales

Labor Day mattress deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

Brooklyn Bedding’s Signature Hybrid Mattress boasts a quilted top and is available in sizes ranging from Twin to RV King. The mattress is composed of the brand’s TitanFlex and VariFlex foam, and it comes in three varying levels of firmness: Soft, Medium or Firm. It also has an 8-inch base of Ascension coils to support your body while you sleep, and a high-density flex base that reinforces the coils.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress is divided into different zones of targeted support to help keep your spine aligned. The mattress also offers breathability due to layers of perforated foam that increase airflow. Its top layer is puffy and pillow-like thanks to quilted textiles, and it has a knit fabric cover. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

This mattress is constructed from natural latex, which, as we previously reported in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses, is made from the sap of rubber trees. The mattress is also designed with organic knit cotton, Joma Wool and individual pocketed coils. It’s available in three comfort layers — Firm, Medium or Soft — and you can swap one out for a different option later on by unzipping the mattress along its perimeter. It also has four handles you can use to move the mattress onto your bed frame.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress is designed with Original TEMPUR material, which adapts to your weight, shape and temperature, according to the brand. It has an 11-inch profile and offers motion-absorbing properties as well as a cooling cover. The open-cell structure of the mattress’ TEMPUR material increases breathability, too. You can purchase the mattress in sizes ranging from Twin to Split California King and choose between Medium and Medium Hybrid feels.

Labor Day bedding deals

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

Brooklinen’s Down Comforter comes in three weights: Lightweight, All-Season and Ultra-Warm. Its cotton shell is stuffed with a down cluster fill, and there are loops on all four corners to attach a duvet cover. The down comforter is available Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/California King.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

The graphite infused into Allswell’s memory foam mattress topper helps transfer heat away from your body while you sleep, and its open cell memory foam increases air flow and moisture-wicking properties. The mattress topper has a single layer design and comes in sizes ranging from Twin to King.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This machine-washable pillow features hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill and a 300-thread-count cotton shell. The brand says it’s ideal for stomach sleepers as it’s a soft pillow that has less fill to keep the neck in a neutral position. The pillow is individually sold and it comes in Standard and King sizes.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

As dermatologists previously told us, silk is lightweight, breathable and non-irritating, making it an ideal material for pillowcases and sheets. Blissy’s pillowcase is constructed from 100 percent mulberry silk and it’s machine-washable. You can purchase it in three sizes: Standard, Queen and King.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.