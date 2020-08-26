Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is almost here and stores like Home Depot, Walmart and Wayfair have early sales on furniture and home goods. Now that staying indoors has become the norm, you're probably looking to give your home and kitchen a new look. Perhaps you've wanted to replace an old rug, upgrade your work-from-home station or are in the market for patio furniture for a socially-distant picnic with friends. We rounded up the best Labor Day sales and deals on home furniture, including coffee tables and TV stands, to help you embrace your inner Martha Stewart.

Best Labor Day 2020 furniture sales

Best Furniture deals to shop

If you’re looking to upgrade a loveseat, consider this Red Barrel Studio option. It’s made with a combination of leather and faux leather upholstery and features a modern design. At 52-inches wide, it’s compact enough to fit in a home with limited space and it’s available in four colors: Black, Gray, Cognac and Brown.

Whether you need a new reading chair or want to round out your living room, this armchair can offer some comfort after a long day. It’s made with a solid wood base and includes polyester fill for comfort. The armchair features linen upholstery for a textured look and button tufts along its back for a classic design. Although this ivory option feels traditional, it also comes in Beige/Light Gray, Gray, Orange/Green and more.

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with this desk featuring a Tuscan Chestnut finish and is built from solid pine and pine veneer. It includes hardware with an antique brass finish giving it an overall vintage design. The desk features a single drawer that includes cutouts to place your keyboard, pens and notepad. It’s available in Chestnut, Artisanal Black and Seadrift.

This modern coffee table also functions as a desk or dining area. It features two shelves at its base as well as a lift top. When opened, you’ll find extra space in its interior to store your belongings including books, magazines, games, TV remote and other personal items. The Espresso shade gives it a clean and contemporary design to match with your other home decor.

If you could use the extra storage space, consider the mid-century-inspired Ansel Footboard Storage Bed. It has a solid eucalyptus wood frame and legs and features a Walnut finish. The drawers, which are covered in real walnut wood veneer, slide out from the footboard for you to discreetly store your clothes, shoes or additional bedding. Additionally, Ansel says the wood is sustainably sourced and is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified.

The South Shore Basics Platform Bed features a clean and simple design and is a practical option if you have limited space. It has a 10-inch gap underneath for storing shoes or duffle bags and comes in queen or king. Plus it’s offered in five colors: Black, Brown, Gray, Maple and White.

The Adalberto TV Stand by Trent Austin Design features barn-style doors and rivet detailing for a rustic chic feel. It’s made from manufactured wood, metal and glass and can hold up to a 65-inch TV. It also includes two cabinets with shelves that can tuck away video games, electronic devices, cords and more.

The Belham Living Wicker set includes two loveseats with four beige olefin cushions for comfort and an ottoman to rest your feel. It also includes a water-resistant resin wicker frame and features a dark brown finish for a modern design.

