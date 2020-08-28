Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Labor Day around the corner, it’s a good time to think about upgrading hiking gear or apparel while saving hundreds of dollars. Retailers like REI are especially equipped to hand over significant savings on everything from outdoor gear and hiking boots to tents and sleeping bags. Naturally, we’re turning to the best Labor Day sales and deals at REI to consider right now. Some of these sales and deals are only around for a limited time: We will be updating this list regularly with new sales and deals to consider.

Best Labor Day sales at REI by section

To give you an idea of what’s on sale, here are some sale highlights across brands and products.

Save on tents and sleeping bags

Save on outdoors gear and accessories

Save on clothing

25 percent off Arc’teryx outerwear, bags and accessories

30 percent off Brooks sports bras

Up to 70 percent off clothes on clearance

25 percent off Salomon shoes and footwear (excludes ski and snowboarding boots)

Up to 50 percent off sandals on clearance

25 percent off select KEEN hiking footwear

20 percent off Merrel Moab footwear

25 percent off select Altra running shoes

Save on travel bags

Best Labor Day deals at REI

Marrying style and summer-ready function, these leather hiking boots from Salomon are waterproof, sport the brand’s proprietary Contagrip rubber soles and are designed with running shoes-design in mind. More than 450 REI reviewers left this pair with a 4.25-star average rating. The deal is part of a larger sale: 25 percent off Salomon shoes and footwear.

If you’re in the market for a new bike, consider Cannondale’s Topstone Carbon 105 bicycle. It’s lightweight and designed for riding on both dirt and pavement with elevated control and traction. You can store your water or gear on the multiposition mounts located on the down tube, top tube and seat tube. And it’s equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which increases your stopping power (and ultimately require less than maintenance over time).

These highly-rated sandals from Teva are designed for casual wear. A water-ready polyester webbing structure allows you to wade into creeks and will dry quickly afterward. The topsoles are made of mesh and built to form to your feet while EVA foam outsoles keep up your traction. The deal is part of a larger sale: Up to 50 percent of sandals on clearance.

Sports bras are important. Laura Tempesta, a former sports bra innovation director at Nike and founder of Bravolution advised us for our guide to the best sports bras: “Put as much effort into finding the right sports bra size as you would finding the right pair of running shoes.” The Fiona Sports Bra is designed for medium-impact activities, sports molded cups and an adjustable, padded back closure. More than 170 reviewers left it a 4.1-star average rating. The deal is part of a larger sale: 30 percent off Brooks bras.

This highly-rated insulated hoodie features the brand’s proprietary Coreloft insulation and allows air in through side panels designed as an outer layer (or mid layer). The DWR-rated water-repellent first layer should help keep you dry and zippered chest pocket allows for small-item storage. Nearly 450 REI reviewers left this hoodie a 4.75-star average rating. The deal is part of a larger sale:25 percent off Arc’teryx outerwear, bags and accessories

