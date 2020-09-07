Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the spread of coronavirus continues and we spend more time at home, there’s an increased importance to keep our sanctuaries peaceful, and that often begins with the way we sleep. Getting a good night’s rest can help to keep you healthy and reduce stress and anxiety. Aside from other factors, including diet and routine, the type of mattress you use — perhaps it includes smart or cooling features — can help improve the quality of your sleep. And with Labor Day coming up, you can save while upgrading your mattress. Here are some of the best mattress sales and deals we’ve found this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online.

Best Labor Day 2020 mattress sales

Best mattress deals to shop

DreamCloud says this mattress is certified by CertiPUR-US, meaning it’s free of harmful chemicals and emissions including ozone depleters, synthetic flame retardants and heavy metals like lead or mercury. Kiersten Muenchinger, an associate professor of product design at the University of Oregon, previously told NBC News Shopping that standard mattresses usually do not contain high amounts of these substances. However, she says the certification is mostly something to look out for if you have notable sensitivities to air quality. This model is equipped with gel, latex and coil to absorb your body’s heat and regulate your temperature.

If you share a bed with a partner with different sleep preferences, consider the Sleep Number 360 i8. It caters to your desired comfort and firmness level on each side of the bed and will automatically respond as you change positions throughout the night. It also absorbs and releases heat as your body temperature fluctuates and you can download the SleepIQ app to a smart device and better understand the quality of your sleep. You can also get an adjustable base (from $1,119), which allows you to raise the mattress's head or foot manually, and can help relieve pressure and alleviate snoring. If you’re looking for a higher-end model, check out the Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed.

A Hybrid mattress made from organic cotton, natural Dunlop latex foam, instead of synthetic foam, and New Zealand wool absorbs moisture for cooling and airflow. Awara used natural, silica-based fire retardant and water-based adhesives instead of chemicals as a safer and non-toxic option. It’s also free of harmful chemicals and heavy metals such as ozone depleters, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, chlorofluorocarbons and others, according to Awara. Additionally, it meets CertiPUR-US standards and is Rainforest Alliance certified. Awara also promises to plant 10 trees for every mattress sold.

Idle Latex is an eco-friendly, two-sided mattress that you can flip over as it ages. It's made from CertiPUR-US certified foam, meaning it’s free of formaldehyde, heavy metals and phthalates. Idle Latex is also Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified latex that offers support, keeps you cool and is free from glue and toxins. It also features CertiPUR-US certified foam, meaning it does not include formaldehyde, heavy metals or phthalates. If you’re hesitant to buy a mattress online, Idle offers free shipping and returns, an 18-month trial period and a lifetime warranty. You’ll also receive two free foam pillows with your mattress purchase.

This mattress is made with Purple Grid technology, which adapts to your body by being both soft for comfort yet firm for support. Purple Grid is durable and retains its original form, rather than sinking in, and includes temperature neutral gel with over 1,800 air channels. Additionally, the ReST bed has five different comfort zones and features three modes for customization: Manual, Auto-Position and Automatic. It also includes a 10-year warranty on parts and components and is currently discounted at $1,200 off.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you may want to consider the Tulo 10-inch Medium Mattress. It’s made from a blend of ventilated memory and firm foams, offers comfort and support and cooling features. Consumer Reports previously told NBC News Shopping this mattress is great for maintaining its support for up to 10 years. And if you live in the United States, Tulo offers a free warranty to repair or replace any defective mattresses.

This mattress by PlushBeds is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the fabrics and natural latex are made from hypoallergenic materials. It also sports a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton cover, which absorbs moisture and keeps you cool. Bert Jacobson, head of the School of Kinesiology, Applied Health and Recreation at Oklahoma State University, previously told NBC News Shopping that spinal alignment is an important criterion when shopping for a mattress. This option features an organic arpico latex core for proper spinal alignment. Additionally, it is vegan and boasts a 25-year warranty.

Part of the Serta Perfect Sleeper collection, the Charlotte mattress is 11.5 inches tall and is made of a combination of specialized foam, engineered fibers and premium stretch fabric. It includes a custom coil system for pressure point relief and support and is equipped with two layers — Serta PillowSoft Foam and EverCool Fuze Gel Foam — for additional comfort.

The Brooklyn Bedding Sedona mattress includes four foam layers for comfort and a high-end coil system for support. It has medium firmness and features a top knit fabric meant to absorb the heat from your body. You can also trial the eco-friendly mattress for 120 days. And if you’re looking for a more affordable bed-in-a-box option, consider the Signature Hybrid mattress.

Best Labor Day 2020 bedding sales

