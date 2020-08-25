Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although summer is coming to a close, Labor Day is around the corner, which means you can save on TVs and other popular tech from brands like Amazon, Dell and Best Buy. Whether you’re looking to buy a new tablet, laptop, TV or even earbuds, there are plenty of major sales that might help you save hundreds of dollars. And while many of us continue to work from home, there are also notable deals on Wi-Fi routers, ergonomic chairs, ergonomic keyboards and more. Here are some of the best sales and deals we found in tech this Labor Day.

Best tech deals to shop

While there are many earbud options to choose from, these active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds from Sony use active noise canceling (ANC) to help block out the noise around you.. Their battery is designed to keep them powered for up to 24 hours and touch capabilities allow you to double tap an earbud and answer calls on the go, as well as enable Amazon Alexa to use voice controls. Adaptive sound control will automatically adjust your sound based on your activity and environment.

The Powerbeats Pro are a great option if you’re looking for earbuds that won’t slip while you work out. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, lightweight and feature adjustable around-the-ear hooks for a secure fit. You get up to 24 hours of listening with the charging case and, when you’re in a pinch, you can charge them for five minutes to get an extra hour-and-a-half of playback. They also feature the Apple H1 headphone chip, especially designed for seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re searching for an upgrade to your TV, consider this Samsung smart TV. It features a full array of LED backlighting for sharper clarity and contrast, as well as a quantum HDR for a wider range of brightness and colors. It also boasts an extra wide viewing angle designed to reduce glare and enhance color. The TV’s brains t include object tracking sound to follow the action on your screen, as well as a built-in Alexa smart assistant.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, this 4K smart TV by Philips includes HDR 10 technology for increased detail and vibrant colors. It also offers increased brightness and contrast with the brand’s proprietary BrightPro technology.s The built-in Chromecast allows you to stream from your iPhone, Android, laptop or other smart device. For convenience, it’s equipped with Google Assistant, allowing you to change the TV volume and other features, as well as your smart home’s lights, temperature and more without getting up from your seat.

If you need a new printer, this Amazon bestselling option from HP includes a copier, scanner and fax machine in one. It’s compact, features a clean design and is equipped with a touchscreen for convenience. You can also print from the cloud, order toner or scan from your smartphone when you download the HP Smart app. Plus, it includes an optional quiet mode and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty, as well as two free months of ink delivered to your home if you enroll in HP Instant Ink during printer setup.

The Dell Ultrasharp U2415, often known as an all-around and affordable best, is the monitor technology writer Whitson Gordon would recommend to most people. It includes an IPS panel for vibrant colors and multiple viewing angles. It also features an adjustable stand to tilt or pivot as you work throughout the day and sports a thin 6.9-milimeter bezel that’s good for viewing between monitors. This model is also VERSA-compatible so you can attach it to the Dell Single Monitor Arm or mount it on a wall if you prefer.

The Samsung Galaxy Tablet is lightweight and sports Dolby Atmos tech for a hi-fi audio experience. At 10.1 inches, it features a wide display for enhanced viewing and includes a high-resolution screen for a clearer picture while you play video games or watch shows. Additionally, it comes with a microSD slot for you to use 512 GB of additional storage and when fully charged, it lasts up to 10 hours. Although the Black option offers a sleek design, it is also available in Gold and Silver.

This phone sanitizer by Homedics kills bacteria and germs that stick to your phone by using UV-C LED light. After coming home for the day, you can easily drop your smartphone, keys or Airpods into the device and it takes one minute per side to disinfect. If you’re on the go, you can take the sanitizer with you, as it collapses for easier stowing. When fully charged, this device should last up to 70 uses.

