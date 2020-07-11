Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Slashing prices on homeware, kitchen items, clothing and beauty products, Macy’s is hosting a Black Friday in July sale with huge discounts that match those you would normally see around Thanksgiving. Brands like KitchenAid, Tommy Hilfiger and Martha Stewart Collection are participating, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase thousands of high quality products at low prices. The sale is active through July 13.

While Macy’s typically holds a clearance event towards the end of the summer, Michael Bonebright, consumer analyst for DealNews.com, said this year’s sale is earlier and filled with “unusually good” discounts. He attributes the sale to Macy’s need to get rid of inventory it’s holding on to, which Bonebright said is a challenge many department stores across the country are facing in the midst of the coronavirus. Bonebright does not expect Macy’s July sale to impact its Black Friday sale in November, but urges shoppers to take advantage of great prices on items like Instant Pots and designer watches.

IN THIS ARTICLE Expert advice | Best deals on mattresses | Best deals on small appliances | Best deals on clothing | Best deals on shoes | Best deals on beauty

Deals to look out for, according to an expert

Shoppers should expect to see the biggest discounts on Macy’s exclusive items and spring products, especially clothing. Bonebright said Macy’s is offering a pair of diamond earrings for $24.99 when you spend $25, similar to a deal it offered during November 2019. Macy’s also has special Daily Deals that will pop up throughout the sale, ranging from 60 percent off fine jewelry to 50 percent off handbags.

Bonebright also pointed out that shoppers can get an extra 10, 15 or 25 percent off select items with code JULY online. However, he said there are a lot of exclusions to this promotion, so it might not be as beneficial to shoppers as it seems. Exclusions range from Macy’s Deals of the Day and Doorbuster items, to sales from brands like Crocs and Kate Spade New York apparel.

Here are some of the best products to shop during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale, from mattresses to shoes.

Mattresses and bedding

To keep you cool, the top layer of this mattress is made from gel-infused memory foam, which drives heat away from your body. The plush memory foam also conforms to your body and moves with you if you change positions. The mattress comes in a slim box and easily folds open upon unwrapping.

Add a luxurious touch to your bedroom with this six-piece sheet set made from silky, smooth cotton fabric. It features one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and four pillow cases, all of which are machine-washable. The sheet set comes in six colors like Seaglass and Sky Blue, and it’s offered in three sizes: Queen, King and California King.

This Queen-size bed frame makes a statement with its high upholstered headboard and nickel accents. It's made from Ash Grey colored wood, which helps give your bedroom a casual-yet-contemporary style. The bed frame comes fully assembled via Macy’s White Glove Delivery Service.

The coil springs inside this mattress provide flexibility and support, and help isolate motion between sleepers. The mattress is made with cooling foam to dissipate heat and moisture while you're sleeping. It also has an antimicrobial layer that works to keep your mattress at an ideal temperature.

Bonebright said purchasing a reversible down comforter during Macy’s July Black Friday sale is worth it due to steep discounts from a variety of brands. This down comforter is lightweight and made with soft polyester fabric. It’s stuffed with hypoallergenic filling, which helps prevent pollen and dust from triggering allergy or asthma symptoms while sleeping.

Small appliances

Brew singular cups of fresh coffee and rich espresso at home with this product from Nespresso. When you insert a Nespresso capsule and close the lever, the machine reads its barcode and blends ground coffee with water to produce a strong cup of joe. The machine also comes with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother and a set of 14 Nespresso capsules. Additional capsules can be purchased on Macy’s or Nespresso’s website.

This 5-quart mixer will help you whip up baked goods from cookies to bread. It has 10 mixing speeds to choose from, and its tilt-head feature allows you to easily add ingredients to the bowl. The mixer comes with a Flat Beater, a Dough Hook, a 6-Wire Whip, and a Flex Edge Beater, which scrapes the sides of the bowl clean. Macy’s also sells KitchenAid attachments separately, like a Spiralizer or a Food-Grinder.

Great for cooking quick weeknight meals, this product functions as an air fryer, roaster, broiler, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven and slow cooker. It has a large front-load opening, which allows you to fit a large chicken or a 12-inch pizza inside. It also evenly circulates hot air to cook food faster. The Air Fryer Oven comes with an air frying basket, a baking pan, an air rack, a crumb tray, a bacon tray, a steak tray and a rotisserie spit.

With sharp stainless steel blades, this blender can crush ice, mix batter and make smoothies. Its control dial makes it easy to shift between Low, High or Pulse speeds, and it has a splash-proof lid that seals in liquid. The blender’s removable 48-oz plastic jar, lid and blade are dishwasher safe.

If you’re in the market for an Instant Pot, Bonebright suggests picking up this one — the discount is comparable to the one offered during Macy’s Black Friday Sale during November 2019. It can pressure cook, sautee, steam, slow cook and warm food from meats to soups. The Instant Pot has a six-quart capacity to feed a crowd quickly and comes loaded with programs that give you cooking instructions for different dishes.

Clothing

After months of spending time at home in pajamas, this summer dress will make you feel stylish-yet-casual during summer barbecues. It has an attached sash tie to define the waist and a flowy tiered skirt. The dress fabric has an open-knit eyelet pattern and it comes in two colors: Optic White and Riviera Blue.

This leopard print swimsuit offers extra support with non-removable cups and underwire, and it comes with removable straps. It has a flattering twist in the center of the sweetheart neckline and ruching around the bodice. This one-piece bathing suit comes in six sizes, starting at size 4 and going up to size 16.

Made from cotton and linen, this men’s shirt offers breathability and will help keep you cool. It has a textured finish that creates a pattern on the fabric, as well as a banded collar with a four-button closure. This shirt comes in three colors — Chalky Blue, Rose Plum and Iron Gate — and it’s offered in sizes small through extra large.

These machine-washable shorts provide comfort during the warmer months. They're made with flexible fabric and have a stretchy waistband featuring a zip fly with a button closure. The shorts have lots of pockets for storage and are machine-washable. They come in 11 sizes⁠ — starting at size 29 ⁠—and are offered in eight colors, like Black and Navy Blue.

This lined bomber jacket keeps kids warm during cool summer nights and chilly fall days. It has a ribbed collar and front zipper closure, which creates a cool look for fashion forward kids. The jacket is machine-washable and has two spacious pockets.

Shoes

Because retailers want to get rid of old stock before the fall, Bonebright said apparel from last year might be offered at extremely low prices, like coats and boots. These over-the-knee boots are made with faux suede and feature a lace-up closure design on the back. The boots come in four sizes: 6, 7, 9 and 10.

Trade in your flip flops for these trendy sandals. They have a chic toe-ring silhouette and asymmetrical lines that swirl around your feet. The sandals come in two colors: Black and Light Gold.

Men can wear these lace-up, low-top sneakers from season to season. They’re made from leather and have a thick white rubber role. These sneakers come in four colors: White, Black, Russet and Taupe.

Slip on these open-toe sandals with any outfit during the summer. They’re made from sleek black leather and feature a quilted pattern. The sneakers have a supportive rubber sole, making them comfortable to wear all day or walk around in.

These sneakers have a velcro strap so you don’t have to constantly re-tie kids’ laces. The sneakers feature a blue Frozen-inspired design and white rubber soles for additional traction. The shoes also have cushioned soles to keep kids’ feet comfortable while they play.

Beauty

Get two of Benefit’s best-selling eyebrow products for one great price with this set. The Precisely, My Brow Pencil adds natural definition, while the Gimme Brow+ eyebrow gel creates thicker, fuller brows. This set comes in two shades: Medium Warm Light Brown and Dark Warm Black Brown.

This matte liquid foundation promises 12 hours of coverage and protection from the sun. It contains Amazonian clay, which helps makeup stay on longer, and it’s infused with SPF 15. The foundation comes in 16 shades to complement fair, medium and dark skin tones.

Using a small amount of this eye cream every day helps to rejuvenate skin and illuminate features. The cream moisturizes while it works to reduce puffiness, and also fades dark circles overtime. This product’s formula has ingredients that help to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the face, too.

All six products that come in this bundle soothe and hydrate skin. The set includes a foaming wash that pulls dirt out of pores, as well as hyaluronic acid serum that draws moisture into skin, which makes for a more youthful appearance. The bundle also features a face toner, moisturizer, overnight mask and eye cream.

Whether you’re straightening your hair before a night out or getting rid of extra moisture before heading to work, this blow dryer will leave your hair shiny and smooth. It’s less than a pound in weight, so your arm won’t get tired while holding it. This hair dryer also has an ion generator, which, when turned on, helps to quickly draw water out of hair.

