Macy's Four-Day Home Sale — which runs from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13 — gives shoppers up to 60 percent off select home goods and kitchen appliances, such as Nespresso, Crux, Hotel Collection and Martha Stewart Collection. Various kitchen appliances, including Instant Pots, coffee makers and sous vide pressure cookers, are also discounted. And in case you missed out on Labor Day mattress deals, you can still order pillows, a new mattress and other bedding at deep discounts. Are you looking for a quick way to spruce up your place before fall begins on Sept. 22? Pick up curtains, bath accessories and other household essentials in a warm and inviting color palette of burnt orange, praline, burgundy and forest green. We rounded up 12 of the best deals from the Macy's Four-Day Sale to help inform your shopping. Regardless of what you’re looking to save on, it’s best to scroll through your options sooner than later — the event is only four days long, after all.

Macy’s home sale: small appliances

An Instant Pot Duo is a great option if you're looking for a new electric pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker or slow cooker. You can cook enough food for up to five people in this model and use 13 smart programs to make soup, chili, yogurt and more tasty meals. It also comes in a Black Stainless Steel option, and you can get it in various sizes, including 3 Quart, 8 Quart and 10 Quart. If you could use an air fryer, consider this Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer Combo.

The Crux AirPro is a compact pressure cooker and air fryer in one. It features a sleek black and copper design and includes a 4-quart crisping basket and a 6.5-quart pressure cooking pot equipped with lift handles. With 11 cooking functions, you can also use it to steam, cook rice, roast, bake, broil and more. You can take apart the device and drop the removable lid inserts, steam rack, pressure cooking pot, and air fry basket in the dishwasher for convenience.

This highly-rated cookware set features a minimal design with brushed stainless steel for heat distribution and retention. It includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, and stockpot and the pieces feature large stainless handles for you to grip onto while cooking. They are also outfitted with flared edges to eliminate dripping when pouring. Additionally, the set is dishwasher safe and includes a lifetime warranty.

Look professional (at least from the waist up) during Zoom calls by steaming your work from home tops and summer dresses. The Homedics PS-251 Perfect Steam Deluxe Garment Steamer warms up in 45 seconds, making it quick, efficient and easy-to-use when you're in a pinch. It also produces up to 45 minutes of steam and can be used on various items, from clothes to drapes. As a bonus, Macy's threw in a two-year warranty and a travel-size lint roller.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi is great for making coffee, cold brew and espresso. It makes five cup sizes (depending on the type of drink desired) and is compatible with three different capsule sizes. You’ll also receive the aeroccino frother plus 14 Nespresso capsules to get you started. As someone who owns the similar Evoluo machine, I especially like to use the Altissio espresso iced while I work or the Vanilla Custard Pie hot with foam when I unwind.

Macy’s home sale: bath and bedding

Pillow Guy's hypoallergenic comforter shell is breathable, made from 100-percent cotton and is designed to be ultra-soft. According to the brand, the interior fill is Responsible Down Standard-certified white goose down with 700 fill power. If you prefer a comforter that aims to keep you cool while you sleep, consider the Pillow Guy All Season Down Alternative Comforter instead.

The Silverwood Duvet Cover by Hotel Collection features an abstract pattern from metallic embroidery for a luxurious and modern design. It is filled with polyester and features a cotton-and-polyester blend on one side with cotton on the other. It is machine-washable and you can throw it in the dryer for convenience. To complete the look, you can also order a matching Hotel Collection decorative pillow or two.

The Hotel Collection Firm Mattress includes Copper Tech gel memory foam, which the brand claimed is infused with copper and graphite flakes to help control your body’s temperature while you sleep. According to Hotel Collection, this Certipur-US-certified mattress is made from soft Tencel fabric for cushioning and comfort and includes an individually wrapped, firm coil system. If you want to upgrade and prefer a softer mattress, shop the Hotel Collection Luxury Plush Euro Top option.

Add a pop of color to your bedroom or couch with the Martha Stewart Velvet Channel Stitch Quilt. According to Macy's, the machine-washable quilt is made from a cotton blend and features a specific channel stitching style that creates a smooth velvet finish for comfort. You’ll also find the Martha Stewart Garden Floral Quilt on sale if you enjoy patterned bedding.

This luxurious bathrobe by Hotel Collection is super soft and makes for a great gift this holiday season (or for lounging around the house sipping some wine). It's made from a blend of modal and Turkish hydro-cotton, making it extra absorbent post-shower or bath. Additionally, it's machine washable for convenience and while this White option offers a classic design, it also comes in Navy and Cassis. Use code STYLE for an additional 15 percent off.

Macy's home sale: furniture

This platform bed is part of the Tribeca Storage Bedroom Furniture Collection and is made from ash veneer wood with a light grey finish. It offers a simple and contemporary design and includes two drawers to store your clothes, sustainable weighted blankets and other bedding. For convenience, it also comes fully assembled with white glove delivery service.

If your couch is worn down and you find yourself sinking in a little lower than you used to, consider upgrading to the Jollene Two-Piece Sectional. It’s 113-inches wide and features a mid-century modern design. This sectional is made from polyester and nylon linen upholstery and sports solid wood framing. You can get it in this Midnight Blue shade or Slate Grey. To make things easier, it includes white glove delivery service.

