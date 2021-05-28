Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day — which always happens on the last Monday in May and lands on May 31 this year — marks the unofficial start of the summer. Traditionally, it’s a time for barbecuing in the backyard and lounging on a towel at the beach. The long weekend is also known for its sales as retailers — both big box companies and smaller businesses — offer deep discounts that are among the best of the year, according to one expert we previously talked to. This year is no different — we’ve already seen early Memorial Day sales from mattress makers like Avocado, Allswell and Casper and deals on grills from brands like Cuisinart and Weber. Like last year, there are a number of notable furniture sales on indoor and outdoor furnishings happening now from stores like Target, Wayfair and Home Depot. If you’re looking to spruce up your space ahead of the summer, we compiled a few of the best furniture deals to shop now.

Best Memorial Day 2021 furniture sales

The following are a few of the best Memorial Day furniture sales we’ve seen so far from Shopping reader favorite retailers, which are all listed in alphabetical order.

Best Memorial Day indoor furniture deals

To get a sense of what’s on sale right now, we rounded up a few of the best deals we’ve seen for your living room, dining room and more.

One of Home Depot’s Special Buys, this kitchen cart features a rubberwood surface on top for meal prepping and two storage drawers with adjustable interior shelves. The cart also includes casters that roll and lock into place, along with a towel bar on one side. The frame is crafted from wood and designed with a farmhouse, or rustic, look. It’s a popular pick with Home Depot shoppers, earning an average 4.6-star rating over close to 200 reviews.

This mid-century style sleeper sofa features a wood frame, track arms and tapered legs. It seats three people, and you can choose to lower the back cushions in order to convert it into a twin-sized “bed” for a guest staying over. The sleeper also features faux velvet upholstery that’s filled with foam for some support and decorative buttons on the back cushions for a vintage-inspired feel. It currently comes in colors like Mustard Yellow and Pink, and some shades are slightly more discounted than others (like Dark Royal Blue). It boasts an average 4.5-star rating with close to 15,000 reviews.

This set includes two coffee tables — the smaller one can be nestled underneath the larger one whenever you need to save some space. You could also opt to use them as side tables. Each features a marble top and a gold metal frame. You can also find the same set with each table featuring a glass top on sale right now.

This highly rated set includes four matching dining chairs. Each features a curved shape with a backrest and contoured seat. The brand says these faux velvet chairs are padded to provide a bit more support. These dining chairs currently come in two colors (the rest are sold out): Green and Gray. The set boasts an average 4.8-star rating over close to 350 reviews.

For your home office space, this task chair features velvet upholstery and button details on the back. The chair is designed with an ergonomic shape and all-directional wheels that are supposed to run smoothly on carpeting in particular. The metal legs include a gold finish as well. While it comes in a variety of colors, the Blush Pink and Green shades are the only ones on sale for Memorial Day. It has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 100 reviews.

Best Memorial Day outdoor furniture deals

For the patio, backyard or garden, here are a few furniture deals happening now ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

This wicker set includes an accent table and two chairs. The set is both weather- and rust-resistant, according to the brand. The wicker is woven with a black and beige pattern. Keep in mind that the set doesn’t include chair cushions.

Popular with Wayfair shoppers, this chair has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 100 reviews. The chair features a slanted seat, wide back and arms. It’s made from a weather-resistant wood-like material called polystyrene and has been specially treated to prevent fading and discoloration, according to the brand. It currently comes in three colors: Brown, Dark Gray and Green.

To help create your own outdoor space, this gazebo can keep you and your furniture away from sunlight. It is designed to circulate air to stay cool and features 100 square feet of shade coverage, according to the brand. This gazebo is weather-, fade- and flame-resistant with a powder-coated steel frame. You can also pull down the included mosquito net whenever bugs are buzzing nearby.

This top-rated set includes six pieces — a table, an ottoman and four seats that can be used either as a sectional or separately. Two of the chairs come with arms and two don’t — but each includes cushions with removable covers. The set is made from steel that has been wrapped in weather-resistant resin wicker. The coffee table features a tempered glass top as well. The set has earned an average 4.4-star rating over close to 1,800 reviews.

This set includes two chairs and a table, all of which are all designed from steel that’s meant to look like wire. The steel has been treated with a rust-resistant finish as well. The chairs come with teal patio cushions made from recycled polyester and are water-resistant.

Other Memorial Day furniture sales to shop now

The following are other notable Memorial Day furniture sales happening through this weekend.

abc carpet & home : 25 percent off throughout the site with prices already marked

: throughout the site with prices already marked Anthropologie : 20 percent off select in-stock furniture from cabinets to consoles

: select in-stock furniture from cabinets to consoles Apt2B : Up to 25 percent off orders that are $3,999 and above, 20 percent off orders $2,999 and above and 15 percent off all other orders

: Up to orders that are $3,999 and above, orders $2,999 and above and all other orders Castlery : Up to $500 off indoor and outdoor furniture — with $100 off when you spend a minimum of $1,200, $200 off when you spend a minimum of $2,000 and $500 off when you spend a minimum of $4,000

: Up to indoor and outdoor furniture — with when you spend a minimum of $1,200, when you spend a minimum of $2,000 and when you spend a minimum of $4,000 Burrow : Up to $700 off with tiered savings depending on how much you spend

: Up to with tiered savings depending on how much you spend FLOYD : Up to $375 off furniture with code SUNNYDAYS21

: Up to furniture with code SUNNYDAYS21 Tuft & Needle: Up to 20 percent off the brand’s bed frames

