Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means that deals on popular tech items are finally in circulation. Prices on top-rated headphones have already dipped in anticipation for the holiday and TVs are available at deep discounts. While Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty, told Shopping in our guide to May sales that tech will likely see more competitive pricing during back-to-school sales later in the summer, major retailers like Best Buy and Microsoft are offering decent savings during Memorial Day sales if you can’t wait for a new device. To help you find the ones worth your attention, we rounded up some standout deals on popular tech and discounts on some of the top selling products we’ve previously covered.

Best 2021 Memorial Day tech deals

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your television or you’re trying to enhance your workout routine with a pair of wireless headphones, we found plenty of new tech at some deep discounts. Here are some of the best sales from popular retailers.

Dell : Savings on select laptops, gaming PCs and desktop computers

: Savings on select laptops, gaming PCs and desktop computers Dyson : Up to $120 off select vacuums and more

: Up to select vacuums and more Ebay : Up to 15 percent off select Certified Refurbished electronics

: Up to select Certified Refurbished electronics HP : Up to 47 percent off select laptops, gaming devices and PCs

: Up to select laptops, gaming devices and PCs Lenovo : Up to 60 percent off laptops, desktops and accessories

: Up to laptops, desktops and accessories LG : Deals on TVs, laptops, monitors and more

: Deals on TVs, laptops, monitors and more Ring : Up to 20 percent off select home security devices

: Up to select home security devices Roku : Up to $30 off select streaming devices

: Up to select streaming devices Samsung : Up to $700 off select smartphones, wearable devices, TVs, tablets and more

: Up to select smartphones, wearable devices, TVs, tablets and more Target : Up to $50 off select electronic devices

: Up to select electronic devices Walmart: Up to 50 percent off laptops, TVs, smartwatches, headphones and more

Best Memorial Day tech deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro boast active noise cancellation and four Ambient Sound mode levels, plus reduce background noise when you’re on a call. Active noise cancellation is automatically turned off when you’re speaking and you can simply tap the earbuds to play music or answer a call. These are also water-resistant and can handle water as deep as 3 feet for up to 30 minutes, according to the brand. Additionally, they include a wireless charging case, or you can use your phone’s battery to charge the earbuds by placing them on the back of any compatible Galaxy device. They’re available in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously called this router “the cream of the crop — one of the fastest, congestion-busting-est routers you can buy right now” due to its combination of Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band antennas. It's an investment, but it’s both durable and can withstand a house full of wireless devices that need the fastest speeds possible.

Amazon’s Ring offers an affordable starter kit that comes with the base station, a keypad, one door/window sensor, a motion sensor and a range extender. You can add more sensors as you need them, and Ring also offers flood/freeze sensors and smoke and carbon monoxide “listeners” (these notify you in the app if your existing detectors go off). The optional $10 monthly monitoring fee covers both the alarm system and your cameras’ cloud storage.

Over the years, the Apple Watch has grown in popularity and is a leading product in the world of wearable tech. While Apple recently released the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 3 is still a dependable — and more affordable — alternative, complete with GPS and a barometric altimeter to track how far and high you go at all times. It comes with either a Black or White sports band.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a tablet that can act as a Windows laptop with a detachable keyboard. If you’re still working from home, the Surface Pro 7 features a built-in HD camera and dual studio microphones for your next virtual meeting. It’s also slim and lightweight — weighing just under 2 pounds — and has up to 10.5 hours of battery life with typical device usage.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that isn’t Apple, the Fitbit Sense has features comparable to that of the Apple Watch. The model tracks several health stats — including blood oxygen, skin temperature, breathing rate and more — along with GPS, sleep and workouts that you can view on the Fitbit smartphone app. According to the brand, the Sense’s battery lasts over six days and the watch is water-resistant. Similar to other smartwatches, users can take calls from their wrist, receive call and text notifications and access apps via their watch.

Active noise-canceling headphones block out noise by subtracting outside noise from your environment, as noted in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. These ones filter out ambient sound while delivering high-quality music and up to 40 hours of battery life.

While Roku released a string of new products this year, its 2020 iteration of the Ultra is still a good option for those looking to upgrade their streaming device. It supports Dolby Vision HDR content for high-performing picture quality and features Wi-Fi performance that's up to 50 percent better than its predecessor, according to the brand. It also comes with a voice remote that has a headphone jack and two programmable buttons, along with a remote finder feature that helps you locate it anywhere in your house.

As noted in our guide to the best smart home devices, a smart plug can turn on a lamp, space heater or any other plug-in device with a simple voice command. This one works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana.

Whether you’re working, streaming or studying, Apple’s 2020 iPad Air can be worth the investment. At just 1 pound, the sleek design has a lightweight feel without compromising on power. It utilizes the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology and it’s also designed to be more environmentally friendly, Apple claims, with a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure and recycled tin solder on its main logic board.

OLED TVs are widely considered the best TVs you can buy today — each pixel generates its own light and creates better picture quality than standard LEDs, tech expert Whitson Gordon explained in our guide to smart TVs. This option from VIZO features a large 65-inch screen, 4K resolution, an OLED panel and Dolby Vision. You can use your smartphone as a remote through the SmartCast mobile app, while also using it to speak commands through the VIZIO Voice feature and search with your mobile keyboard.

Other Memorial Day tech sales

Fossil : Up to 40 percent off select smartwatches with code HISUMMER

: Up to select smartwatches with code HISUMMER GameStop : Up to 50 percent off Xbox and Playstation games and up to $40 off Nintendo Switch games

: Up to Xbox and Playstation games and up to Nintendo Switch games Garmin : Up to $100 off select smartwatches

: Up to select smartwatches Loftie : $30 off the Loftie Clock

: the Loftie Clock Marshall Headphones : Email subscribers get a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones when they buy an Emberton speaker

: Email subscribers get a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones when they buy an Emberton speaker PhoneSoap : Up to 25 percent off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25

: Up to sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 Satechi : 15 percent off tech accessories with code MDW15 and 20 percent off orders over $100 with code MDW20 starting May 28

: tech accessories with code MDW15 and orders over $100 with code MDW20 starting May 28 Sonix: Buy 2 phone cases and get the 3rd case for free with code B2G1FREE starting May 28

