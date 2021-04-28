Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother’s Day is right around the corner — and if you haven’t bought the mother figure in your life a gift yet, Wayfair is currently hosting its annual Way Day sale through April 29 that offers discounts as high as 80 percent off everything from wall art and area rugs to kitchen essentials and bathroom upgrades. Wayfair also has a variety of games, home decor and bedding available at a discount during the two-day sale, too, so there’s something for every type of mom.

The best Way Day sales for mom

To make your shopping experience a little bit easier, we rounded up some highly rated items marked down for Way Day that might make a great Mother’s Day gift and help your mom stock up on some of her kitchen and home essentials.

This 10-piece cookware set from Shopping favorite All-Clad is a durable gift for any mom hoping to revamp her kitchen, and it’s $300 off during the Way Day sale. The set includes a stock pot, a saute pan, two frying pans/skillets, two saucepans and four lids. All of the pots and pans have stainless steel handles and the set comes with tempered glass lids that will allow your mom to see progress as her meal cooks. The cookware is compatible with multiple stovetops, and is oven and broiler safe (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). It’s also non-stick and safe to throw into the dishwasher, though the brand recommends washing it by hand to avoid damaging its nonstick coating.

You can save more than 40 percent on the Cuisinart Air Fryer, which can let your mom fry, bake, broil and toast practically any food in a matter of minutes, according to the brand. It has seven cooking functions, including convection bake and broil, and includes toaster oven features like a timer, interior light and auto shut off. It also comes with an oven rack, a baking pan and an air fryer rack/basket for versatile use.

Refresh your mom’s linen closet with this basic sheet set, now more than 40 percent off and complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and four pillow cases (two for the twin and twin XL sizes). They’re made from 100 percent microfiber polyester and are available in 20 different colors ranging from Lavender and Royal Blue to Mint and Cream.

Each picture in this six-piece framed set features a different botanical design, serving as a great addition to the flower bouquet she might get for Mother’s Day. Sporting a light brown finish and golden beaded trim on the frames, the pictures are outlined in a textured linen mat. And they don’t come attached to one another, so she can place them together or scatter them around the walls of the house.

Currently $80 off, this stick vacuum by Bissell vacuums and washes floors at the same time using a dual-action brush tool and a multi-surface floor cleaner, making it a good option for moms who want to save time while cleaning. It has a dual tank, which keeps the cleaning solution and the dirty water separate, and the clean tank effectively dispenses water and solution. The vacuum is safe to use on tile, sealed wood floors, linoleum, pressed wood floors, area rugs and more.

If your mom loves to bake delicious treats, she might need some baking essentials to help her do the job. Rachael Ray’s 10-piece bakeware set is currently 60 percent off and includes two cookie sheets, two loaf pans, one muffin/cupcake pan, four cake pans and a rectangular lid. The set is made from durable steel, comes with silicone grips for comfort and easy handling and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

This elegant area rug is available in multiple sizes to snugly fit and complement almost any area in your mom’s house. Made from 100 percent polyester, the rug is offered in six different colors, including Burgundy and Bright Red/Beige/Blue. Wayfair suggests vacuuming the rug without a beater bar or rotating brush for maintenance.

Sometimes the best Mother’s Day gift is helping your mom relax and unwind. This mattress option, which is more than 60 percent off, is made from soft knitted fabric and filled with high-density foam for a restful night’s sleep. It’s a hybrid mattress, meaning it’s multi-layered and includes features of both a foam mattress and a classic spring mattress. This option is offered in both a Full and Queen bed size, has a medium-firm comfort and includes individual pocket springs that reduce motion transfer. It arrives compressed and packaged inside a box and straight to your mom’s door, so she can unbox the mattress and set it up whenever she’s ready.

For coffee-loving moms, this stainless steel barista-quality espresso machine is a great option for her favorite morning cup. The machine can make cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, and mochas, and steams milk for a quick and frothy espresso-based drink. The DeLonghi espresso maker is more than 30 percent off.

As summer approaches, a hammock can be a relaxing addition to your mom’s backyard or beach days. This hammock is 30 percent off and includes an aluminum stand, so she can settle and unwind both outdoors or indoors. It’s made from quick-drying polyester, which the brand recommends using a mild detergent, water and a soft scrub brush to clean. It’s available in five colors, including Light Blue and Black and Beige Stripes.

If your mom is looking for a sleek light fixture to place in the kitchen, the dining room or anywhere around the home, this metal geometric lantern is currently on sale in multiple colors. The height can be easily adjusted and the pendant includes slots for four lights, though bulbs aren’t included.

This ice cream maker from Cuisinart — now more than 40 percent off — can be a fun Mother’s Day gift for making at-home soft serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet and sherbet for the whole family. According to the brand, it makes 1.5 quarts of ice cream in as little as 20 minutes, and includes tabs for up to three types of mix-ins like sprinkles and chocolate chips that go directly into the ice cream. It also features a cone holder where she can stack multiple flat bottom cones.

A jumbo Jenga set can be a fun addition to any backyard family get-together, and it’s a good gift option for a mom who's a fan of tabletop games. This set of 54 hardwood blocks is eight times the size of the classic Jenga game, according to the brand. While it weighs 15 pounds, it comes with its own bag for easy portability and storage.

A Dutch oven can be a great tool for making soups, stews, cobblers, breads and more. This 7-quart cast iron option from Tramontina is more than 60 percent off and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also compatible with multiple stovetops, including gas stovetops, electric smooth tops and glass and ceramic stovetops. To make it last, the brand recommends hand washing only.

Does your mom have a pet that loves to take ownership of the couch? Archie & Oscar’s furniture protector bolster is a stylish option to protect her couch while keeping her pet comfortable. It’s water-resistant, with the outer part made from polyester and the inner filling consisting of comfortable memory foam. The brand recommends it for both small and large dogs (up to 70 pounds) and suggests spot cleaning with a damp cloth to remove stains or using a vacuum to remove pet hair and debris.

