The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here and cult-favorite beauty brands are finally at a discount. The big sale will be open to the public starting Aug. 19. However, if you have a Nordstrom credit card or are a Nordy Club reward member, you can shop starting on Aug. 4. Nordstrom is making it easy to peruse their heavily discounted beauty sales, even if you're not a preferred shopper, though: You can preview the sale online right now.

What to shop during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Beauty Sale?

Upgrade your at-home skin care routine with help from popular beauty devices, including microcurrent facials using the NuFace Facial Toning Kit and a microneedling set from BeautyBio. Luxury skincare brand La Mer is offering deals and discounts, ranging from the $90 mini kit of hero products to $1,130 for a Grande size of their signature Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale also has your hair needs covered. Alterna's Caviar Anti-Aging collection will help soften brittle hair, preserve your hair color and smooth flyaways. Looking to master beach waves or perfectly tousled model-off-duty hair at-home? Consider adding Oribe's dry shampoo and dry texturizing sprays and T3 curling irons to your wishlist before they're sold out.

And if you're all about makeup or want to buy your best friend a present she won't re-gift, then check out Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set, which includes everything she needs for long-lasting lipstick at home or while wearing makeup under a face mask. To help guide you through the epic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we rounded up 19 can't miss deals and discounts on beauty items.

Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Beauty, skin and hair products

Nécessaire is notorious for selling out fast because the brand does skin care essentials well. Whenever I try to order a replacement body exfoliator or deodorant, they’re always out of stock on Nordstrom and Nécessaire’s site. There are no pesky ingredients like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, silicones and synthetic fragrances found in the line. The eucalyptus body wash is a gel with a light and refreshing scent and the fragrance-free lotion is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Harold Lancer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told NBC News Shopping that spray sunscreen will not clog your pores and is useful for misting SPF onto your back. This trio of sunblock from Supergoop! is water- and sweat-resistant, coral-reef safe, non-aerosol formula. There’s also Vitamin C, which is known for its antioxidant properties — it can be applied to both wet and dry skin.

Nourish dry, over-washed hands with the organic shea butter-infused L'occitane Hand Cream Duo. The original hand cream has organic honey and sweet almond oil to soothe and soften the skin. The lavender hand cream has lavender essential oil, organic shea butter and grape seed oil, which is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and Vitamin E.

Silk pillowcases can help prevent sleep wrinkles, are less irritating for those dealing with eczema and prevent frizzy, bedhead. Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told NBC News Shopping that she recommends these Slip silk pillowcases. "There's no need to invest in a full set of silk sheets. The rest of your body won't benefit the way your hair and face will," she says. Nordstrom is the exclusive retailer of the pillowcase set in Caramel.

Minimize the appearance of enlarged pores with this no-rinse, liquid exfoliant that you apply after cleansing and toning. It’s 2.5-percent salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), known for helping fight acne and promoting cell regeneration that leads to smoother, more even-textured skin. There's also green tea to calm inflammation and protect against free-radical damage.

Clarisonic is going out of business, so if you're looking for an alternative facial cleansing brush, consider PMD Clean's silicone version. Silicone is antibacterial, waterproof, odor-resistant and you won't ever have to spend extra money on replacement brushes. There are four modes to choose from depending on your skincare needs, although each mode vibrates over 7,000 times per minute to help break up oil and dirt trapped in your skin.

Treat yourself or gift a friend looking to level up their skincare routine with a trio of must-haves from Mario Badescu. The Drying Lotion is an overnight spot treatment for breakouts. Aloe, rosewater and herbs found in the Facial Spray will keep you well-moisturized and looking dewy throughout the day. Nourish chapped lips with a glossy-yet-non-sticky Lip Balm infused with cocoa butter and coconut oil.

Exfoliation is how you can remove dead skin cells and increase cell turnover, revealing more youthful-looking skin. Lancer, who works with Margot Robbie, Béyonce and Oprah Winfrey, created a daily scrub that combines chemical (pomegranate and pumpkin enzymes) and physical (quartz crystal and minerals) exfoliants. The formula is gentle enough for normal and combination skin types to use once a day.

This travel-size gel face wash is infused with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and BHAs to remove makeup and dead skin cells without stripping the skin. The daily peel has a combination of five AHAs and BHAs, retinol and vitamins to help reduce hyperpigmentation and the appearance of fine lines.

You no longer have an excuse for not reapplying sunscreen while on the go. Coola is offering a full- and travel-size spray sunscreen duo you can toss in your beach or work bag. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, offers UVA/UVB protection and smells like peaches. Just don't forget to mist the paraben-free sunblock on hard-to-reach areas and to reapply after you sweat or swim.

Wet your face and massage the gentle, lightly foaming face wash to cleanse, remove makeup and restore balance to your skin. Soy has amino acids to help maintain elasticity, cucumber extract and rose water calm and borage seed oil softens your skin. The face wash works for all skin types, although those with sensitive and dry skin will appreciate that it doesn't strip your face of moisture.

If stress and uncertainty of quarantine are exaggerating puffiness, lines or dark circles under your eyes, then use your ring finger to pat on this fragrance-free and ophthalmologist-tested eye cream. Estee Lauder says their 10X Concentrated Repair Technology will improve dark circles' appearance in three weeks and protect against pollution and blue light damage. The company adds its proprietary ChronoluxCB technology aims to repair signs of aging, and hyaluronic acid heals dry skin.

Jumpstart your mornings with this lightweight face moisturizer with SPF 20 protection. Blue algae is rich in Vitamin E, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and Vitamin A helps protect against free radicals. Guys can apply to their face after shaving and anytime before sun exposure.

Jumpstart your nightly beauty routine with this paraben- and phthalate-free overnight serum. Squalane floods your skin with moisture, evening primrose oil helps with firmness and lavender essential oil soothes and calms your face.

Twice a day, apply one to two pumps of this lightweight gel moisturizer filled with antioxidants and Vitamins B5, C and E to your face and neck. Hyaluronic acid and white cranberry complex hydrate your skin while totara tree extract is antimicrobial to keep acne-prone skin in check.

Help your partner, brother or dad establish a grooming routine with this blue body wash that doubles as a shampoo. Menthol leaves behind a light, cooling feeling to the skin while caffeine and Vitamin C energizes it. There’s also Vitamin E and zinc which purifies and soothes the skin and scalp.

Repair broken hair bonds with this three-step at-home system that works on all hair textures and color-treated hair — highlighted, dyed and bleached. The Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner are gentle enough for daily use, while the pH-balanced Hair Perfector is a weekly treatment.

Kristen Shaw, hairstylist to Hillary Swank, Shailene Woodley and Emma Watson, previously told NBC News Shopping she keeps the ghd Classic flat iron in her kit because it has rounded edges. Although that hot tool isn't on sale during the Nordstrom sale, the Black Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler similarly sports curved plates — and is discounted. The plates evenly heat up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit (185 degrees Celsius), making it easier to straighten, wave or curl your strands.

Originally created as a way of helping prevent your makeup from melting off your face in the summer weather. However, now that face masks have become the norm, consider the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray your first line of defense for preventing your makeup from transferring while wearing a face mask. After you finish applying your makeup, spritz the lightweight and oil-absorbing spray onto your face. The brand says the spray extends the wear of your makeup by up to 16 hours.

