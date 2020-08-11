Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale arrives just in time for back to school shopping. You can preview the sale online now, and start shopping if you have a Nordstrom credit card or are a Nordy Club reward member. Opening on Aug. 19 to the public, Nordstrom offers discounted prices on kids clothing and shoes they can wear whether they’re returning to the classroom or attending online school. Brands like Steve Madden, The North Face and Adidas offer new fall fashion pieces, bestselling items and basics like t-shirts and jeans.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale also includes a selection of baby clothes, shoes and accessories, in addition to styles for toddlers. You’ll find strollers, car seats and highchairs, too, as well a foldable bath tub. Take advantage of these deals until Nordstrom’s sale closes on Aug. 30, at which point prices for all items will go up.

Here are 19 kids items you can purchase at a discount during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Be sure to shop as soon as you have access to the sale – items like a Nike baby sweatsuit and a Joe’s girl’s denim skirt have already sold out.

Girls

Kids will stay dry on damp fall days and warm during winter snowstorms while wearing this jacket. It's reversible — one side is covered in water-repellent taffeta and the other is made from plush silky-soft fleece — so kids can choose which side to show off depending on the weather. The Dramatic Plum jacket has The North Face’s Heatseeker insulation and a hood to keep kids from getting chilly, plus two front pockets and a zip closure.

Wide leg jeans are a trendy piece to add to a back-to-school wardrobe. These pants are made from Rose Smoke-colored stretchy corduroy and the legs are cropped with lightly frayed edges. They also have five pockets and a zip fly with a button closure.

This dressy-yet-casual jumpsuit can be worn to virtual or (socially-distant) in-person birthday parties, along with school events. It also comes in Black – which makes it easy to layer cardigans or other accessories on top – and has a V-neck with hidden button-and-loop closure. The jumpsuit also features a removable tie belt.

Pair this cozy sweater with a pair of jeans or leggings for a stylish outfit. It comes in a light Ivory Egret color with a rainbow pattern on the bottom of the sleeves, and is made from a stretchy cotton blend. The sweater features a peplum, too, which adds a flowy touch.

These polyester pajamas make a statement at a virtual sleepover. They are covered with rainbows and hearts, and are machine-washable. The set comes with a button-down long sleeve shirt and pant bottoms that feature an elastic waist.

All eyes will be on these shoes if kids walk down the hallways in them. They’re made from Pewter metallic faux leather that give the shoes sparkle and shine. The sneakers are set on a half-inch platform and a studded band wraps around the heel.

Boys

These jeans are made from stretch denim, so kids can run around on the playground in them without feeling restricted. They have an interior adjustable waistband and feature five pockets. Nordstrom says these jeans run large and suggest ordering them one size down.

Kids will look all grown up while sporting these Cognac Multi Faux Leather chukka boots. They come in sizes for younger and older children, starting at size 5M for those just beginning to walk. The shoes feature blue contrast panels at the heel and on the tongue’s pull-up tab, and have a side zip closure so kids can easily get these shoes on and off by themselves.

A classic t-shirt made from breathable, comfortable cotton and can be worn on its own or layered under a cozy jacket. It’s available in three colors: Grey Dark Heather and Olive Sarma Heather. Purchasing this shirt gives back to those in need, too – when you buy Treasure & Bond items, Nordstrom will donate 2.5 percent of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.

Toddlers and little boys, can keep this dual-tone polo in their closets for special occasions. The Grey top is made from a soft heathered cotton blend and features a light blue contrast collar and chest pocket. Pair this polo with chinos for a more formal look, or dress it down with Nike sneakers.

Adidas designed its iconic Trefoil logo almost 50 years ago, and it’s printed all over this black track jacket. It has a front zip closure and side seam pockets, with accents like its black collar and signature white stripes down the sleeves. Nordstrom recommends ordering a size down if a child is in between sizes, as the machine-washable jacket runs large.

During sports practice or gym class, these training shorts will keep kids cool and comfortable. They’re made from Dri-FIT moisture-wicking fabric and have two side-seam pockets as well as an elastic drawstring waist. The shorts come in two colors: Black/White and Ghost Green/White.

Baby

Babies will be extra warm in this fleece zip-front hoodie during the colder months. It features animal ears on top of the hood, and has white contrast pockets and trim. The soft jacket is machine-washable and comes in size 12 to 18 M.

This baby girl set comes with a crewneck sweatshirt that features an embroidered kitten design and a back button closure. The sweatshirt plays off the cotton cheetah print leggings, which have an elastic waistband. This set comes in three sizes: 12 M, 18 M and 24 M.

This set includes a lightweight, compact stroller and a Micro MAX 30 infant car seat with a base. The stroller is great for newborns – its seat transforms into a lay-flat pram bassinet – and can be used with children up to 30 pounds, featuring rear- and forward-facing seat options. The stroller has lockable swivel wheels, a height-adjustable handle and an underseat storage basket to hold accessories.

Layer these onesies under pants and a shirt, or babies can wear them on their own. They have snaps between legs, which makes for easy diaper changes, and a chest pocket that adds a cute touch. The set comes with two bodysuits in two different colors.

Add a stylish flare to your little girl’s outfit, with a bow headband. Available in packs of two and made from stretchy, comfortable nylon. The bow sets are available in three colors Camel/Sienna, Ruby/Ivory and Sunset/Light Orchid — so you can easily match her headband to the rest of her outfit.

Lay this blanket down on the floor for babies to play on, or add it to the stroller for added warmth during a walk. It’s made from soft polyester faux fur and has a satin trim. This blanket comes in seven colors, from soft Pink and Blue to neural Charcoal and Cream.

This car seat comes with two bases, so you can install one in your car and keep the other one handy for traveling. It has a comfortable headrest with memory foam cushioning and a UPF 50+ canopy shield that shields babies from the sun. This car seat is airline-certified for use with its base and is lightweight, coming in at under six pounds.

