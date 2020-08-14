Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here and top-rated home goods and kitchen essentials are available at enticing discounts. You can shop the month-long sale right now if you're a Nordstrom credit card holder or Nordy Club reward member. If you don't qualify to buy immediately, it's okay — you can preview the sale and add items to your shopping cart today and then check out on Aug. 19 when the sale goes live for everyone. If you do decide to wait, keep in mind that popular products have already begun to sell out, including both sizes of Click & Grow's self-watering smart garden, wine racks and cheese boards. There’s also a variety of home goods available to shop that can help make your extra time indoors more enjoyable. Could use a transition from the above to the below (something about home goods, maybe?)

You've likely been spending more time cooking while under quarantine, so level up your chef game with kitchen essentials from Viking, Godinger and Golden Rabbit, among other brands. There's also home decor from DKNY and Ugg, plus Slip silk pillowcases to help make your quarantine living a lot comfier (and chicer). Are you looking for the perfect gift for your friends (or yourself)? Candle sets from Diptyque, Le Labo, and Malin + Goetz are discounted and help transform your work-from-home setup into a more spa-like atmosphere.

To help you find the best deals and discounts, we rounded up 14 notable picks that could transform your home into a Pinterest-worthy, cozy escape — and in so doing elevate the function of your housewares, too. Here are the best kitchen, home decor and bedding sales and deals from the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Feel like Don and Betty Draper with a midcentury-style toaster available in glossy Rose Gold and Gold chrome finishes. The two-slice toaster is wide enough to fit bagels and sports three functions — reheat, defrost and bagel. Self-centering racks help ensure your toast and bagels are even and golden brown every time. There's also a removable stainless steel crumb tray to make cleanup a breeze.

If you prefer your kitchen appliances to match, then consider this '50s-inspired electric kettle from Smeg to match your new toaster oven. It holds seven cups of water, equips antislip feet and shuts down automatically at 212 degrees Fahrenheit (or when it detects water is all poured out).

You don't have to be a Michelin-star chef to own the perfect chef knife. Consider ordering a set of six German-steel steak knives to slice your red meat like a pro. Once you’re done slicing, safely tuck away your water and stain-resistant handle knives in the accompanying wooden chest.

Quench your thirst with a double-walled stainless steel water bottle, available on sale in Suzani, a pink and multicolor floral motif, or Onyx, a smokey grey. Swell says their ThermaS'well technology keeps your drinks hot for 26 hours or cold for 54 hours, so you can stay hydrated while working from home or during a socially-distance run.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Decanting is useful for both older and newer bottles of wine, as Hristo Zisovski, beverage director at Altamarea Group, previously told us. Slowly pour up to 38 ounces of your wine into the Godinger Seville Wine Decanter, to prevent bubbles from forming. It also comes with a copper-toned ring stopper to help prevent your drink from spilling.

Artfully arrange your cheeses, meats, fruit and spreads on a lazy Susan made of white marble with grey veinings. The 16-inch platter can be wiped down with a rag for easy cleaning and spins atop an acacia wood base. Consider also grabbing a set of four gold-tone cheese knives, complete with soft, semi-hard and hard cheese knives, plus a serving fork.

Upgrade your Sunday brunches at home with a set of glass food storage jars — two for food and one for your up-to-34 ounces of freshly squeezed juice (or store-bought OJ). These dishwasher-safe food containers include removable lids, making for simple cleaning. According to the brand, when you're ready to store your leftovers, closing the stainless steel clamp onto the rubber gasket creates an airtight seal. Glass is a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic, making it an easier segway into a plastic-free kitchen.

Make the most out of tight kitchen space with a 2-in1 pre-seasoned cast iron griddle and grill — it’s coated in wax or oil to prevent it from rusting during storage. Wide enough to cover two burners on your stovetop, you can flip pancakes, home fries, bacon, sandwiches and quesadillas on the griddle, which has a smooth surface. Turn it over for the grill, which is ridged for cooking your meats, fish and veggies you would typically put on an outdoor gas grill. Viking notes it's safe enough to use at 480 degrees Fahrenheit and can be hand-washed.

Invest in your cookware with this triple-layer, nonstick and stainless steel 10-piece set from Viking that is oven safe — up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. If you leave the lid on your pots while cooking on the stovetop, temperatures shouldn't exceed 350 degrees, advises Viking. There are two frying pans and four pots with lids in the set, all of which are dishwasher-safe and metal utensil-friendly.

Lighting candles can become an easy, low-maintenance part of your quarantine self-care routine. You get a set of two full-sized candles housed in glass vessels with stripe etching. Grapefruit is one of the brand's signature scents — designed to smell like pink pomelo grapefruit with hints of lily of the valley and coriander blossom. The Sicilian Tangerine candle has notes of bergamot, passion fruit, mango, musk and praline. Nest says each candle has a burn time of 50 to 60 hours — we don't recommend leaving the flame lit overnight.

Stay cool, sweat-free and sleep more comfortably during the summer or while spending nights in sunny locations with Ugg's CoolMax fiber sheets. The sheet sets are machine-washable and available in four colors: Ocean Mist, a pale blue; Shell, a soft creme; Snow, an optic white; and Stone, a light grey. They're also available in two sizes: Queen, which comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases and King, which also comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two King pillowcases.

If you're not into candles, but still want your home to smell warm and inviting, try an electric diffuser which uses water and essential oil to disperse fragrance into the air. The 6-inch-tall diffuser comes with a decorative glass cover and automatically shuts off after 60, 90 or 120 minutes. The diffuser got more than 90 reviews and holds a 4.7-star average rating.

Wrap yourself in this 60-inch-wide, hand-knit throw blanket while binge-watching shows on Netflix and Hulu. The Green Dune blanket is made from 100-percent acrylic, a lightweight-yet-warm natural fiber that's typically easy to spot clean. Nordstrom says they will donate 2.5 percent of net sales to organizations focused on kids empowerment when you buy from Treasure & Bond.

Miss the ocean but don't feel 100-percent comfortable with hanging out by semi-crowded beaches this summer? Add a Southern California flair to your home and hang up this 11 inch by 13 inch wall art featuring crashing waves and golden sunset background, lensed by photographer Bree Madden. The satin-finish print comes with a bamboo frame and hanging hardware, making for an easy self-installation.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.