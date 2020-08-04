Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nordstrom is hosting its Anniversary Sale this month, offering shoppers low prices on fashion, home and beauty items in stores and online for a limited time. Fashion brands featured include Ugg, Madewell and Adidas, plus home and beauty brands like Anthropologie Home and Clinique. The sale has clothing to get kids ready for back-to-school, fall fashion must-haves like coats and boots and beauty items from skincare to haircare. You can preview items being offered during the sale now before it opens to the public on Aug. 19 — and if you're a Nordstrom cardholder or member of the Nordy Club, you can begin to shop even earlier. To help you make the most of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we compiled information about the event, notable items and featured brands. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

How to shop early | Items on sale | What to buy on sale | Daily deals | Women's fashion | Men's fashion | Kid's fashion and accessories | Home goods and kitchenware | Beauty

Who gets early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offered to Nordstrom credit card holders and Nordy Club reward members starting on August 4. The higher your Nordy Club reward status, the earlier you can start shopping. The annual sale ends on August 30 for everyone.

Icons are the store’s “most valued customers” who get early access on Aug. 4. Nordstrom doesn’t specify how much money you need to spend within a calendar year to qualify. Reaching this level gives you the opportunity to apply for the retailer’s black Visa credit card.

are the store’s “most valued customers” who get early access on Aug. 4. Nordstrom doesn’t specify how much money you need to spend within a calendar year to qualify. Reaching this level gives you the opportunity to apply for the retailer’s black Visa credit card. Ambassadors are shoppers who spend $5,000 or more during a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 7.

are shoppers who spend $5,000 or more during a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 7. Influencers are customers who spend at least $2,000 within a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 10.

are customers who spend at least $2,000 within a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 10. Insiders are shoppers who spend at least $500 within a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 13.

are shoppers who spend at least $500 within a calendar year and get early access on Aug. 13. The sale opens to the public on Aug. 19.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: What items are on sale?

Items discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are not from the clearance section. They’re new arrivals or bestselling products from top brands like Kate Spade and Levi’s that are discounted for a limited time. Katie Roberts, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said shoppers generally don't see discounts on the types of items offered during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale until at least October. Because of this, Roberts said Nordstrom's sale essentially lets you get deals on seasonal clothing a few months ahead of time. Once the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, prices go back up — after Aug. 30.

How to make the most of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Regardless of whether you get early access to the sale or not, Roberts said you can preview items and save them to your Nordstrom Wish List starting now. Then, when it’s time to shop, you can checkout faster. Roberts also recommends shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as early as you can so you have more to choose from. As the sale goes on, Roberts says some items will sell out and popular sizes will be the first to go.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is being held in stores and online. Nordstrom has implemented contactless curbside pickup at its locations and many of its stores are open across the country for in-person shopping. Nordstrom suggests checking your local store’s hours before shopping, as some may have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stores have implemented a number of safety procedures as well, including requiring face coverings for customers and employees and social distancing. Nordstrom has also altered the fitting room experience and increased cleaning and sanitization during the pandemic.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Daily Deals

In addition to already discounted items, Nordstrom is launching a new item each day of the public sale — at 50 percent off. The items featured in daily deals will not be available to shop until their respective dates, so Nordstrom recommends downloading the Nordstrom App and turning on push notifications to know when a daily deal goes live. Nordstrom will also offer beauty daily deals to customers throughout the public sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Women’s fashion

Nordstrom

Women can get a head start on shopping for fall styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Steve Madden offers pointed toe booties in Black and Brown Leather, as well as Light Bone Croco and Turquoise Croco. Pair them with Levi’s jeans and a Free People pullover for a socially-distanced dinner with friends or an Eliza J shirtdress and a Kate Spade tote if you're going into the office. If you’re looking to add to your athleisure wear, Nordstrom is selling Zella leggings, sports bras and other sportswear for low prices, as well as Nike and Asics sneakers.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Men’s fashion

Nordstrom

Before the summer is over, Nordstrom offers discounts on men’s pieces for the warmer months, from Ray-Ban sunglasses to Psycho Bunny swim trunks. There are also items for sale that can help you prepare for the fall, like a Patagonia puff jacket and Blondo waterproof chukka boots, which are great for commuting to work in the rain. Men can also purchase clothing for a more laid-back look, like Theory t-shirts, Madewell jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Kids' fashion and accessories

Nordstrom

From baby sets to Ugg booties for kids of all ages, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has deals on boys' and girls' clothes. Jackets from The North Face allow parents to purchase fall essentials before the season begins. Basic pants and shirts will get kids ready for going back-to-school, either in-person or online. Fashion-forward kids will also love items like Spanx Faux Leather Leggings and Vineyard Vines button-down shirts. Nordstrom is selling a selection of strollers, car seats and other baby gear like bottles, too.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Home goods and kitchen appliances

Nordstrom

Spending more time at home may have caused you to realize that you need new wine glasses, cookware or small appliances. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has it all, in addition to bedding, bath items and home decor. Anthropologie Home’s Faux Throw Blanket is a great piece to drape over your couch during the day and cozy up with at night and it goes well with neutral accent pillows. Nordstrom also sells Click & Grow Smart Gardens, which allow you to harvest fresh veggies and herbs year-round.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Beauty

Nordstrom

Bring the spa home to you with discounted skin care products and facial devices. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers customers beauty exclusives from brands like Mario Bedescu and Drybar, featuring items such as exfoliating facial cleansers, blow dryers and sunscreen. Makeup is also on sale, like lipstick sets from Giorgio Armani and Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Primer. There are also beauty items for men, like beard moisturizer and cologne.

