Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open for the public to shop the best sales and deals on women's clothes, shoes and accessories. Starting Aug. 19. and through Aug. 30, shoppers can order chic fall fashion, including outerwear from Avec Les Filles, embellished Karl Lagerfeld boots and sweaters from Topshop, Free People and Vince. Footwear is having a moment during the event, with discounts available on many types of shoes, including cozy slippers from Ugg, rain and winter boots like these classic Timberland boots, heels and others.

Tweed and houndstooth are classic fall patterns transitioning well into winter, and even into your resort wardrobe. Try a tweed Veronica Beard blazer or channel your inner New England prep with a Lauren Ralph Lauren houndstooth wool coat. For an off-duty vibe, pair your blazer-style jacket with Rag & Bone jeans, a silk cami from Nili Lotan and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Or throw it over your work from home fit — don't worry, your boss won't see your well-loved sweatpants over Zoom — to instantly add a polished finish to your otherwise relaxed outfit.

Accessories including jewelry, handbags and even hats are also on sale. While my everyday pair of Gorjana hoop earrings aren't part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event, the Southern California-based brand has plenty of expensive-looking-yet-affordable jewels at a discount. If you're ready to splurge, you can add fine jewelry pieces, including platinum diamond stud earrings, Versace watches and diamond necklaces to your online cart.

While lounging at home, you'll probably want to skip wearing "real clothes" and that's okay. Feel extra cozy while binge-watching "Succession," or deciding which franchise of "The Real Housewives" you want to watch next in bed. Loungewear, fluffy Ugg slippers and athleisure are all popular options from the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Before you hop on your exercise bike with your workout playlist blasting from your portable wireless speakers, be sure you wear the right fitness gear. Activewear, including sports bras, leggings and jackets, along with sneakers from top brands including Zella, Sweaty Betty, Nike, Adidas and more, are on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Daily Deals

Nordstrom is also hosting flash sales that disappear after 24 hours of going live on the site. These short-term sales will span across all categories of women’s fashion and beauty. Nordstrom says these upcoming sale items are either new or current products in exclusive colors. To help simplify your shopping routine, we rounded up the remaining daily deals for you to peruse.

Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Women’s clothing, shoes and more

Try these ’70s-inspired, low-rise Nike sneakers for your everyday kicks while running errands, exploring your town or drinking (safely and socially distant as possible, of course). Play up the vintage-meets-sporty aesthetic and pair these sneakers with your favorite summer dress and throw on a classic denim jacket to stay warm on breezy summer evenings and throughout fall. Choose between Sail/Pink Hydrogen, cream and hot pink, or White/Pink Quartz-Pollen Rise, optic white with coral checks and warm caramel detailing.

Lightweight, rubber rain boots are a fall fashion staple you can even wear during the winter. These black boots have a charcoal grey color-block detailing, 1.25-inch heel and can be worn with dresses, leggings and jeans with ease. Not a fan of knee-high boots? No problem — there are mid-calf and Chelsea boot options to suit your style preferences. Hunter, a British brand favored by Kate Moss, says you can help keep these boots clean with a damp cloth.

Let’s be honest: You probably saw Blake Lively wearing these boots (minus the 3.5-inch block heel) when “Gossip Girl” originally aired on The CW in the late 2000s. Fortunately, just like Blair Waldorf’s signature headbands, these suede Zuzanna boots are still stylish a decade later. Over the knee boots are also versatile — pair them with a little black dress, statement jewelry and your mask at night or with jeans, an oversized sweater and sunglasses during the day.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Micro bags are cute and trendy, but unfortunately not always practical. Go for a mini bag instead, so you can store your essentials like a smartphone, long-lasting lipstick and a cardholder in the dual interior slit pockets. It’s available in Black or Moose, a rich brown, and features gold-tone hardware and a chain-link shoulder strap. You can wear the grainy leather bag two ways — on your shoulder or crossbody — and secure it with a magnetic flap closure (featuring Tory Burch’s signature logo).

Nothing says fall quite like a fuzzy, over-sized teddy bear coat. The trendy outerwear piece from Free People and available in two stunning colorways: Camel and Dusty Blue and are available in sizes 0 to 16. For a closer fit, Nordstrom advises you order one size down. The coat measures 42 inches in length, has a chic notch lapel, two front patch pockets to store your hand sanitizer and gloves and a front snap closure to help you stay cozy.

A down-filled parka is a winter must-have because it can keep you warm, it’s lightweight and it folds up relatively easily. Miss Metro II is a 38-inch-long water-repellant coat with fleece lining, a detachable hood to help block wind and two pockets to help keep your fingers warm. Sizes range between XS, which fits a size 0-2, and XXL, which fits a size 20-22: You can choose between three colorways: Mid Grey, Tnf Black and Urban Navy.

If you love the look of leather and shearling but want to keep both cost and the well-being of animals in mind, then try a stylish compromise from Levi’s. This black trucker jacket comes with a removable collar, adjustable snap cuffs and multiple pockets.

Dark wash skinny jeans are a no-fail style option that can work for all occasions including casual Fridays (if and when you’re back in the office) or while you’re enjoying an outdoor picnic. Levi’s 721 jeans are made with the brand's Sculpt denim to help flatter your body and look great styled with boots, sneakers and heels. These jeans are available in size 23 (or 000) to 34 (or size 18).

Zella’s high waist leggings are in-demand and well-loved — nearly 6,700 customers gave them a 4.6-star rating. These Black leggings — also available in two other colors — are made from moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you dry while you sweat and sport a non-slip elastic band. Zella kept size inclusivity in mind, offering the same style for plus-size women, as well as maternity high-rise leggings.

Burn your Diptyque candles, turn on your portable Bluetooth speakers and wrap yourself in this luxurious-feeling satin and faux fur robe while wearing a clay mask, eating takeout and getting wine delivered to your home. This seriously chic robe measures 48.5-inches long and features a shawl collar, side pockets and removable sash.

Play up the bohemian flair of this ‘70s-inspired paisley midi dress with puff sleeves, tiered detailing and a flattering cinched waist. The ivory, golden yellow and multicolor dress is both statement-making and practical because it’s machine washable and comes with a slip lining, so no worries about accidentally exposing yourself. It would look stunning with the Free People teddy coat, oversized hoops and suede ankle booties.

Going bra-free isn’t always an option, so try a hidden underwire T-shirt bra with feminine lace detailing along the cups and shoulder straps. Natori created a sensible design by making the bra straps wider as the band sizes increase — 30 to 38 — and cup size increases — B to G. The adjustable straps offer additional support and are designed to be non-slip. The bra has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,000 Nordstrom reviewers and is available in five colors including Antique Pink Pearl and Violet Tulip.

Stay toasty in a moisture-wicking sweater with fleece-lining from Patagonia. The machine-washable, pull-over jacket is also made from recyclable materials and features a collar and zippered pockets. It also has a 4.7-star average rating from 47 reviewers. If you want to support a brand that makes giving back a part of its company ethos, you'll be happy to know that Patagonia donates one percent of its annual sales to a variety of environmental nonprofits.

Hold onto the last few weeks of summer weather in this blue-and-white striped maxi dress from fashion blogger Gal Meets Glam. There’s delicate ruffle detailing and buttons along the bust, plus slightly wider straps to help conceal your bra straps. While the weather is still warm, pair it with metallic Birkenstock sandals and a denim jacket. Once the weather begins to cool down, add a fashionable edge to your fit and rock white ankle booties paired with the previously mentioned Free People teddy coat.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Find the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations. Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.