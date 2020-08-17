Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and there’s plenty of deals and discounts on popular brands, including Nike, Patagonia, Adidas and more. Nordstrom credit card owners and Nordy Club reward members can shop markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories and grooming essentials from Kiehl's and Jack Black. Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public on Aug. 19 (and ends on Aug. 30), you can conveniently add items you've been eyeing to your digital wishlist.

What to shop during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Men’s Sale?

Looking for a new pair of lightweight running sneakers, or replacing your worn-in t-shirts or boxer briefs? The month-long sale has your style needs covered. From upgrading your backpack to treating yourself (or a loved one) with cologne or a new pair of pajama pants, this sale has it all. You can also order menswear staples, including suits, dress pants, Swiss-made watches, Tumi suitcases and more. To help you navigate the annual event, we rounded up 14 can’t miss deals and discounts on men fashion and grooming must-haves.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best clothing

This quarter-zip pullover from Patagonia has a simple design and comes in multiple colors, including Black, Pigeon Blue, Industrial Green and Nickel/Forge Grey. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric and has a soft fleece interior to keep you warm during chilly fall and winter nights. There’s also a small zip pocket on the chest for you to store small items like AirPods or keys.

If your t-shirts are looking worn-down and losing their color, consider stocking up with a few of these tees by Robert Barakett. Feel comfortable in the summer and fall while donning these 100-percent pima cotton tees, a lightweight and soft material, typically used in high end bedding. Plus they’re low maintenance — machine washable and dryer safe — and are available in many colors including Orion Blue, Rust, White and more.

This Patagonia puff jacket features rectangular quilting and is lined with PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation, meaning it’s easily compressible and great for packing when you’re ready to travel again. It also includes a water-repellent finish, hood and high neckline to protect you from wind and rain. For convenience, it sports two side pockets as well as an interior pocket. It’s also made of 100-percent recycled fabric and comes in Classic Navy, Black and Forge Grey.

If you’re into denim jackets, but already own at least one in blue, consider this black trucker option from BP. Black is a universally flattering shade and the gunmetal hardware adds a polished finish to your look, even if you're just grocery shopping in sweats. The machine-washable jacket includes two button-flap pockets on the chest for storing small items like your subway card, lip balm or hand sanitizer.

The right men's underwear gives the appearance of clean lines under your clothes. These microfiber boxer-briefs are stretchy, comfortable and have an elastic band to prevent it from sliding down. They're also equipped with a contoured pouch to help keep everything in place and are available in packs of five.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best shoes

The Nike Air Max 270 features a pull-on sock fit and adjustable laces to secure your shoes while you walk, run or workout. It includes a cushioned insole that can be removed and comes in White/Black and Black/Anthracite. These kicks sport a visible Max Air unit at the shoe’s sole that provides Air-Sole cushioning and gives you additional spring when you move. If you do snag a pair of these, Nordstrom recommends sizing up half-a-size.

These waterproof chukka boots are made of brown nubuck-leather for a stylish and worn-in feel. There’s also GrandFoam cushioning and an OrthoLite heel pod for extra comfort and support. And if you like to keep a pair of brown and black boots handy, consider Cole Haan's slip-on Wakefield Grand Waterproof Chelsea Boot as well.

Adidas's iconic Stan Smith sneaker features all-white leather and pin dot, three-stripes for a minimalist build and clean design. It also includes a removable cushioned insole and low top fit. If you want to add flares of color to your kicks, consider the Core White/Green and White/Lush Red colorways, although they are not part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Grooming and skin care

If you or a man in your life could benefit from upgrading their grooming routine, this 2-in-1 body wash and shampoo could become their favorite part of showering. Menthol has a cooling sensation that helps them feel fresh. There's also caffeine and Vitamin C to help energize skin, while Vitamin E and zinc soothe their scalp. If you want to upgrade their morning routine, don't forget to add Kiehl's Energizing Face Wash to your cart as well.

Jack Black's face moisturizer is lightweight plus paraben- and sulfate-free. It's formulated with Vitamin A, which protects the skin from free radical damage, and blue algae extract, which is rich in Vitamin E to help soothe inflammation and help keep your skin feeling supple. It also offers broad-spectrum SPF coverage from the sun's UVA rays, which cause signs of premature aging and UVB rays, leading to skin cancer.

A lightweight and transparent beard lube by Jack Black works as an all-in-one pre-shave oil, shave cream and after-shave conditioner. Macadamia nut and jojoba oils and phospholipids help nourish and hydrate while heather, a botanical from Africa with anti-irritant properties, soothes your skin. The vegan formula also features peppermint and eucalyptus leaves a light-yet-refreshing cooling sensation to your face.

If you want to treat yourself, then check out Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate. It’s a paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free overnight serum aiming to restore tired-looking skin with botanical oils. Lavender essential oil soothes, while squalane adds moisturize and evening primrose oil helps keep your skin firm.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best belts and accessories

When you feel safe and comfortable enough to travel, bring this 20.5-inch-wide duffle bag from Herschel Supply Co. on your next (socially distant) trip. It's both functional and stylish and has a clean black crosshatch design. The duffle bag has two handles and an adjustable crossbody strap so you can carry it in multiple ways. It also sports two pockets for convenience, including a shoe compartment and interior mesh storage sleeve that can fit an iPad or Amazon Kindle.

Protect your eyes while looking timeless-yet-modern in a pair of Ray-Ban's Classic Wayfarer sunglasses. Black resin frames and grey gradient 50-millimeter lenses work with any outfit — from running, beaching and brunching or just trying to conceal your hangover if you went a little too hard the night before. These shades aren't just stylish; they also offer 100-percent UV protection and sports a silverstone Ray-Ban logo on the frames.

