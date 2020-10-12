Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here and, like we reported in our history of the retailer’s largest sales event, other retailers have come to host big sales of their own: Wayfair, for example, is running several big sales right now — as is Walmart. Target, too, is bringing back its annual Deal Days event on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 (the same days Amazon is running Prime Day). While anyone can shop during the two-day sale, you can save more if you download the Target App and join Target Circle, the retailer’s free loyalty program. Here’s what that gets you:

Circle members will be able to access exclusive deals

Members get one percent back on every purchase to spend next time

on every purchase to spend next time Members get five percent off their purchase on their birthdays

To help you navigate the best options during Target’s Deal Days event, we compiled some of the best options on everything from home and kitchen products and tech to toys, fashion and more. Whether you’re looking to do some early holiday shopping or need to upgrade your work-from-home station, here’s how to find the best value.

Best sales at Target right now

While you take a look at the sales above, we picked out some deals worth highlighting within categories like home appliances, tech, beauty and more. Here are our favorite picks from the Target Deal Days sale.

Save on furniture and home goods

Save on kitchen appliances and cookware

Save on tech

Up to 30 percent off select home office electronics

select home office electronics Up to 10 percent off select home theater items

select home theater items Up to 10 percent off laptops

Save on fashion and beauty

Best deals at Target right now

Aside from the sales above, we found some specific deals worth highlighting. From air fryers and instant pots to TV stands and accent chairs, here are our favorite picks from the Target Deal Days sale event.

If you’re looking for an air fryer, consider this highly-rated option by Ninja. Its smart processor gives you a wide range of temperatures so you can air fry, bake, dehydrate, roast and reheat your food in its 4-quart nonstick basket. After you’re done, you can take it apart and throw the basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. More than 450 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating.

Instant Pots are well liked by NBC News Shopping readers and can help you get dinner on the table faster. This 6-quart model is equipped with 14 smart programs and you can use it as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer and more. Additionally, it feeds up to five people and is the size most recipes are designed for. If you’re looking for a larger model, consider the Duo Nova 8- or 10-quart or if you plan on using it for making smaller side dishes, check out the Duo Nova 3-quart option. More than 2,150 reviewers left it a 4.7-star average rating.

NBC BETTER previously reported this compact and water-resistant pressure cooker was one of the best options to purchase. It works by circulating water at a specific temperature based on what you’re cooking. You can control the device via the Anova Culinary app on your smartphone. Nearly 150 reviewers left it a 4.8-star average rating.

If you’re in need of a new entertainment center, this Saracina Home Modern Farmhouse option features a rustic design and can hold TVs that are up to 65 inches. It also includes sliding barn-style doors with metal accents and has lots of storage space to hold gaming consoles, cords, blankets and remotes. Plus, you can get it in a variety of colors, including Rustic Oak, Stone Gray and White Oak. Nearly 165 reviewers left it a 4.2-star average rating. And if you’re looking for a larger TV stand, check out this wider model that can hold TVs that are up to 78 inches.

This Christopher Knight Home accent chair is 30.5-inches tall and made from polyester upholstery. It also features solid birch legs with a dark espresso finish, as well as a row of buttons along the inner seat back for a classic design. You can also find the chair in Navy, Green and Light Blue Sky. More than 50 reviewers left it a 4.8-star average rating.

