Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the go-ahead for people who are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 — currently more than 62 million Americans — to travel freely across the U.S., some may want to update their wardrobe to brace themselves for potential rain. Rain boots can help ensure you’re not walking around with uncomfortably wet shoes in rainy weather, even when you have an umbrella handy. And now that spring is finally here, it might be time to officially hang up those snow boots and transition to more weather-appropriate gear.

If you’re looking to commit to a new pair of rain boots while saving some time and money in the process, we’ve compiled the best deals for women’s, men’s and kids’ rain boots to shop right now.

Best rain boots deals

These Black Chelsea-style rain boots from J.Crew are a sleek option if you’re hoping to stay dry without compromising style. These ankle boots feature a 1-inch heel and a cushioned footbed, making them a comfortable alternative to tall rubber boots.

Hunter rain boots are a classic among fashion-forward shoppers, and for good reason: The original tall boots are made from waterproof rubber and feature a high-grip rubber outsole and polyester lining along the inside, so they’ll keep your feet both dry and comfortable. Hunter also offers a short boot option, which sits just over 9 inches on the calf. Both the tall and short boot come in either a matte or high-gloss finish and are offered in more than a dozen colors. The brand suggests wearing the boots with socks to avoid rubbing your skin against the rubber.

Based on the Duck Boot design, the Sperry Saltwater Boots have a waterproof rubber bottom to protect them from the elements and a leather top for style and flexibility. They’re approximately ankle-length and feature thick rawhide lacing, a cushioned insole and micro-fleece lining for insulation on colder days. These boots also include a side zipper closure for easy removal.

Coming in fun, kid-friendly patterns, these rain boots by Carter’s are made from 100-percent water-resistant rubber and are lined with moisture-absorbing cotton to ensure dry, comfortable feet. The boots are 7 inches high, serving as a tall option for kids. Carter’s also offers various raincoats to match the colorful designs of its kids’ boots.

If you’re looking for a tall and shiny rain boot to add to your collection, consider the Heidi Rain Boot from Kamik. It features an 11-inch-long shaft, a 1-inch heel and a high-gloss finish on its waterproof and fully recyclable rubber material. The boot comes in six different colors, ranging from sleek Black to bright Yellow.

These stylish pull-on ankle boots from London Fog come in printed patterns like leopard print, bright colors like Yellow and tie-dye and solid everyday colors like Black and Navy. Elastic inserts make it easier to slide the shoe on and off and a padded footbed and cotton lining provides maximum comfort.

These lightweight, ankle-high boots are made from waterproof and anti-microbial rubber material, which helps prevent fungi and bacterial growth. They’re also machine-washable, allowing for some peace of mind when walking through rain or mud. The men’s style comes in both a Black and Green color; Totes recommends sizing up to the next whole size if you wear a half size or have wide feet.

These gardening rain boots are a functional option if you’re looking to do some outdoor work without ruining a pair of sneakers. They’re made from 4-millimeter-thick neoprene fabric — the same flexible material used to make wetsuits —so they’ll adjust to your feet to prevent blisters and chafing. These shoes are lined with breathable mesh to wick away humidity and perspiration, while the high-traction outsole prevents slipping and falling on slick surfaces like tile.

With six different patterns to choose from, these rubber rain boots from Nomad Footwear can make a gloomy day feel much more fun. The tall boots feature a 12-inch shaft height, a slip-resistant rubber tread sole and an adjustable side buckle. However, the brand only offers whole sizes, so it suggests sizing down if you wear a half size.

Nomad Footwear’s kid’s rain boots are just as fun as the adult version, featuring ten different patterns ranging from sharks and sloths to pirates and unicorns. With an approximately 8-inch-high shaft, these boots are tall enough to protect your child from splashes and also feature a grip sole for safety. They also have side handles, making them easy for your child to pull on in a pinch.

These durable work boots feature a seamless, waterproof exterior and a cushioned insole that is removable and washable and provides heel and arch support for everyday use. According to the brand, the outer material of the boot is durable enough to resist degradation from harsh organic chemicals found in poultry, fish processing and petrochemical industries. These boots also feature a steel toe that protects the foot against falling objects and an open-pattern outsole that self-cleans liquids and debris.

Made from a smooth and flexible rubber material, these BOBS rain boots from Sketchers are a low mid-calf option worth considering. They have the typical qualities of a classic rain boot, including waterproof material, soft fabric lining and rubber traction soles to reduce slippage. The BOBS rain boots also come in a variety of designs, from colorful hearts and tie-dye to animated dogs and cats.

