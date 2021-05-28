Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amid all the good Memorial Day sales on mattresses, grills, TVs and more, REI is also hosting its Anniversary Sale. Through May 31, the outdoor retailer is offering discounts on summer essentials like coolers, water bottles and swimsuits plus camping gear like tents, sleeping bags and more. Below, we highlighted some popular brands that are discounted during the REI Anniversary Sale, plus noted some standout deals on items like portable grills, water bottles, smart watches and more.

Best REI sales

REI deals on tents, grills and more

Whether you enjoy hosting bonfires at the beach or are looking for a mess-free way to make campfires, this stainless steel portable grill is a good option and has a 4.9-star average rating from 34 reviews at REI. A carrying case makes transportation easy, and the grilling surface can be raised or lowered depending on how intense you want the heat to be.

If you prioritize space during your family camping trips, the REI Co-op Grand Hut can fit six people, has a peak height reaching 78 inches and provides enough room for most campers to comfortably stand up. It also features an 83-square-foot floor to fit an air mattress and luggage, two large D-shaped doors for easy access and a waterproof rainfly and mesh panels on top that keep your tent dry and bug-free. This tent currently has a 4-star average rating from more than 100 REI shoppers.

One of the best reusable water bottles for experienced campers, the Grayl Geopress Water Purifier Bottle is equipped with a filter that removes potentially harmful waterborne pathogens from any freshwater source, according to the brand. Additionally, the filter contains activated carbon that eliminates any chemicals, odors and pesticides. The water bottle boasts a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,100 REI shoppers.

To keep track of your workout, this watch measures your heart rate, distance, calories burned and pace. You can connect the watch to your phone to get notifications about texts, too. It also includes GPS tracking to send your real-time location to phone contacts, along with alerts if you’ve been in a bike crash or collapsed on a run. It boasts a 4.1-star rating from more than 140 reviews at REI.

This water-resistant 850-fill goose down men’s sleeping bag weighs just over 1 pound and is available in two sizes: Regular, which can accommodate someone who is up to 6 feet tall, and Long, which can fit someone who is up to 6 feet and 5 inches tall. REI claims this sleeping bag will keep you warm when the temperature drops down to 16 degrees Fahrenheit. The zip closure sleeping bag also features a contoured headrest and room to fit a low-profile pillow. It earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 50 reviews on REI. The brand makes a similar women’s sleeping bag, which is also on sale.

For traveling or camping, this popular duffel bag is made from a water-resistant nylon material. It features adjustable and detachable shoulder straps, padded side handles and an ID pocket on top. You’ll also find both a zippered mesh pocket and mesh sleeve pocket in the bag’s main compartment for extra storage space. It has earned an average 4.4-star rating over more than 500 reviews at REI.

This lightweight insulated tote from Hydro Flask can make traveling with food and drinks a lot easier. Featuring a capacity of 20 liters, this tote can keep its contents cold for up to four hours, according to the brand. It has a soft exterior and fold-down handles that simplify storage when it’s not in use, and both its coated outer fabric and zippers are water-resistant to keep moisture out during outdoor use. The tote currently boasts a 4.9-star average rating from more than 150 reviewers at REI and comes in three colors: Grapefruit, Alpine and Sunflower.

ENO’s nylon taffeta hammock can safely fit up to two people who weigh a combined 400 pounds. And you don’t have to just hang your hammock in your backyard — the brand claims that it folds down to the size of a grapefruit and weighs just over 1 pound, which makes it easy for transport to the beach or on a camping trip. This hammock is available in 15 vibrant patterns and it earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 50 reviews at REI.

