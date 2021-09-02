Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You don't have to wait until Labor Day to save on everything from big-ticket items like furniture and mattresses to functional clothing and accessories like hiking boots and fall jackets. In fact, if you're looking to level up your outdoor gear while saving money, REI's Labor Day sale is already underway. From now until Sept. 6, you can find discounts on thousands of products, ranging from sleeping bags and accessories to clothing from The North Face. To help you sort through all these deals, we rounded up highly rated selections across popular categories like apparel, footwear, camping accessories and more.

Best REI Labor Day deals

Here are a few notable sale highlights across categories to help give you an idea of what is discounted during REI's Labor Day event.

If you’re a member of REI’s membership rewards program, you can use the coupon code EXTRA20 to receive an additional 20 percent off one REI Outlet item. Currently, members can also save up to 50 percent off select items, including shoes, Tilley hats and more.

Top-rated REI Labor Day deals

With savings on more than 6,500 options, there’s a Labor Day deal at REI for virtually anyone. We utilized price comparison site Honey to check the price history of each of these products. Notably, Honey only provides a limited 120-day snapshot of an item’s price history — most of these deals are at their lowest price since early or late May. From climbing gear to hiking boots and camping essentials, here are some top-rated REI Labor Day deals.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

Hydro Flask doesn’t just make water bottles — it also created the Skyline Wine Bottle to help keep your red and white wines cool for hours. The brand claims this double-wall vacuum sealed wine bottle is made from BPA-free stainless steel that won’t cause odors or breed bacteria. It is available in two colors — Black and White — and received a 4.9-star average rating from 15 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

These prAna pants are made from UPF 50+ fabric that helps provide “excellent protection,” board-certified dermatologist Anna Guanche, MD, previously explained in our guide to UPF clothing. They are also made from Stretch Zion fabric that the brand claims is water-repellent. They are available in three colors — Slate Green, Coal and Nomad — and nine sizes, ranging from 0 to 16. The Halle pants received a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 580 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

The shell of this lightweight insulated jacket is made from water-repellent recycled nylon taffeta and stuffed with 650-fill-power down, according to REI. It comes in three colors and five sizes, ranging from S to XL. The Men’s 650 Down Jacket 2.0 earned a 4.3-star average rating from 190 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

If you ever need a floodlight while enjoying the great outdoors, consider this battery-powered Spot Headlamp. According to the brand, it lasts up to 200 hours on the lowest setting and 3 hours and 45 minutes on the highest setting. In addition, Black Diamond claims its Spot 350 Headlamp earned an IPX8 rating, meaning it can work slightly submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes. The adjustable headband is available in six colors and received a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 140 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since at least May, according to Honey

These Merrell hiking boots are made with M Select Dry technology, which makes the shoes waterproof and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. Merrell also asserts that these shoes can help keep your feet odor-free since the interior is coated with an antimicrobial treatment. The Ontario Mid Waterproof Men’s Hiking Boots also feature sport shock-absorbing heels for additional comfort. They earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 170 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

A large towel is handy for days spent at the beach, afternoons at the park and nights stargazing with loved ones. Nomadix’s offering is made from recycled polyester and nylon and has an antimicrobial treatment to help prevent pesky odors, according to the brand. It comes in four colorful prints inspired by popular American outdoor locations, including Yellowstone and Joshua Tree. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from 1,610 reviews at REI.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

Before your next overnight camping trip, you might want to pack this dishwasher-safe cooking set from Stanley. It includes stainless steel cookware, including a frying pan with foldable handles and a pot with a vented lid. You'll also receive cutlery and plates, plus accessories like a cutting board, spatula, serving spoon and more. Stanley's Camp Cookset 4 received a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 30 reviews at REI.

