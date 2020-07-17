Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Samsung appears often in NBC News Shopping coverage, given its array of smartphones, tablets and TVs — the brand’s QLED smart TVs are also reader favorites. And right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on a new Samsung smart TV with a limited time sale on Amazon. The discounts — up to 20 percent off — cover models ranging from Samsung's Q80T QLED models to its FRAME hybrid smart TV and digital picture frame. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV — especially given how often you might now be binging on it — this sale could be the push you’ve been anticipating. Each model is currently at the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

Samsung Smart TV deals on Amazon

According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, Amazon’s deal on the Samsung’s 2020 Q80T model puts it at its lowest price ever. The 65-inch screen should cover most of your needs and its features push it into a firm high-end option that should last you for years: Backlights bolster the QLED display, speakers at the top and bottom of the TV are designed to react to any scene and the built-in smart assistant Amazon Alexa gives you the ability to control your TV via voice commands. The sale also extends to other screen sizes, both smaller and larger.

The elevated Samsung Q90T Series Smart TV is also on sale, boasting more backlights zones and therefore increasingly better contrast and picture quality (as well as a higher price point. According to CamelCamelCamel, it’s likewise at its lowest price ever right now on Amazon.

In his guide to the best digital picture frames, Whitson Gordon — who owns the Frame — wrote that “Samsung’s The Frame pulls double duty as a TV when it’s on, and art when it’s ‘off.’ Like other smart frames, it offers a small selection of paintings for free (a few hundred, by my count), and a larger selection for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99/month.” He added: “I love having something other than a black slab to look at on my wall when the TV is off.” According to CamelCamelCamel, you can get this model of the FRAME for the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

How to buy a smart TV: A refresher

In our guide to buying a smart TV, we explain the usefulness and characteristics of various TVs based on how you’ll be using them. Here’s a quick summary of some of the terms you’ll come across as you scroll through Samsung’s sale on Amazon:

Light-emitting diodes (LED) : Built into the TV, these basically act as a backlight for the display and offer much more contrast than a backlight ever could.

: Built into the TV, these basically act as a backlight for the display and offer much more contrast than a backlight ever could. Quantum LED (QLED) : This Samsung and Vizio (and Hisense and TCL) solution is what the brands named a filter they built between the LEDs in its TVs and their LCD displays. That filter, sometimes inset with different light zones that turn on and off, increases the contrast and vividness of your image.

: This Samsung and Vizio (and Hisense and TCL) solution is what the brands named a filter they built between the LEDs in its TVs and their LCD displays. That filter, sometimes inset with different light zones that turn on and off, increases the contrast and vividness of your image. Ultra High Definition (UHD) or 4K TV : “Resolution matters and it’s the first thing any buyer should consider,” Julie Loffredi previously reported in our guide to buying TVs, adding you should “buy a 4K TV" rather than lower — and higher — resolution models. “It offers four times the resolution of HD TV. With eight million pixels, you have enough resolution to give you a picture worth watching on Super Bowl weekend. You can hold off on a 6K or 8K until movie makers catch up.”

: “Resolution matters and it’s the first thing any buyer should consider,” Julie Loffredi previously reported in our guide to buying TVs, adding you should “buy a 4K TV" rather than lower — and higher — resolution models. “It offers four times the resolution of HD TV. With eight million pixels, you have enough resolution to give you a picture worth watching on Super Bowl weekend. You can hold off on a 6K or 8K until movie makers catch up.” TV screen size: TV sizes are based on the diagonal measurement of their screens. To determine the best one for your space, Samsung offers up a simple calculation: Measure the amount of inches between you (or your couch) and your screen and divide by two: The result is your optimal screen size.

