Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sephora’s Spring Saving event runs through April 19, offering shoppers deals across thousands of beauty products, both online and in stores nationwide. The sale is open to Sephora Beauty Insiders, the retailer’s free membership reward program that has three tiers: Rouge, VIB and Insider. However, your Beauty Insider status determines both your sale start date and discount during the Spring Saving event.

Now through April 19 : Rouge members must spend $1,000 per year at Sephora to earn 20 percent off during the sale.

: members must spend $1,000 per year at Sephora to earn 20 percent off during the sale. April 13 to April 19 : VIB members must spend $350 per year at Sephora to earn 15 percent off.

: members must spend $350 per year at Sephora to earn 15 percent off. April 15 to April 19: Insider members have no minimum purchase requirement to earn 10 percent off.

Activating your savings is simple: After signing up for a Beauty Insider reward membership, log into your account and enter code OMGSpring at checkout.

SKIP AHEAD Best of the Sephora Spring Sale

Best Sephora deals

To help guide your Sephora shopping experience, we selected 12 standout products that are aligned with Shopping reader interest and a few Shopping editor favorites.

Board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, previously recommended these pimple patches made with salicylic acid, a popular acne-fighting ingredient. The patches also feature calming aloe vera leaf extract and vitamin A to improve the skin’s texture and tone. Peace Out’s Healing Dots boasts a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 3,300 reviews at Sephora.

King recommended this reef-safe SPF in our guide to the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin because it’s infused with niacinamide, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid. The Glowscreen also features cocoa peptides for blue light protection and sea lavender for antioxidant protection. It received a 4.1-star average rating from more than 770 reviews on Sephora.

Makeup artist Tai Young previously called these her “absolute favorite” under eye patches, noting she uses them on the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy.” She recommended storing them in the fridge to help enhance the cooling sensation. They are infused with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and marshmallow extract, which help hydrate, depuff and soften the delicate under eye area. The patches earned a 4.2-star average rating from more than 230 reviews on Sephora.

Professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts have been employing the edgeless Beautyblender to apply foundation since the brand’s launch in 2002. After soaking the hot pink makeup sponge, squeeze out excess water and bounce the sponge over your face to apply your foundation streak-free. The Original Beautyblender boasts a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 8,500 reviews on Sephora.

Foreo’s popular silicone facial cleansing brush can buff away dirt, oil and dead skin cells in 60 seconds, according to the brand. You can use the Luna up to twice daily, and with a single USB charge equating to 650 uses, the battery life should last you up to 325 days. The Luna comes in three colors that correlate to various skin types: sensitive (Purple), combination (Blue) and normal (Pink). The sensitive skin model received a 4-star average rating from 45 reviews on Sephora.

Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin’s 2-in-1 scrub can exfoliate dirt and buildup on your scalp and slough away dry patches on your skin. Her scrub is infused with hydrating coconut oil to help restore moisture to your body and scalp. Atkin’s popular scrub smells like a combination of champagne, lychee, berry and pink peppercorn. It earned a 4.4-star average rating from 430 reviews on Sephora.

This weekly hair treatment is pH-balanced and designed to help protect all hair textures from heat damage and repair broken hair bonds. Beauty writer Leila Najafi previously shared she utilizes Olaplex’s treatment on her 3B curly hair — she likes to apply it to damp hair and let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing it out and styling. The No. 3 Perfector boasts a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 3,300 reviews on Sephora.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer was recommended by six hair stylists we consulted in our guide to the best hair dryers. "I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," noted celebrity hairstylist Stefan Bertin. The hair dryer weighs less than 2 pounds and is known for minimizing frizz and leaving hair shiny without causing heat damage. It received a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 840 reviews on Sephora.

In our guide to the best flat irons, Bertin noted he employs this ceramic flat iron when working on his clients because it utilizes steam rather than dry heat. "This infusion of moisture (water) conditions the hair while straightening and allows for a longer-lasting style that will stay frizz-free," he previously told us. It received a 4.2-star average rating from 130 reviews on Sephora.

In our guide to face mask-appropriate makeup, the beauty pros we spoke with recommended utilizing a finishing spray to help prevent your face makeup from smudging onto your protective face covering. And after personally trying various setting sprays, including the popular Skindinavia and Urban Decay options, I can confidently say the Hourglass Veil setting spray is the best makeup setting spray available right now. It applies like a fine mist and helps lock makeup in place, even during the humid East Coast summers. Despite my very oily skin, the spray helps me look luminous rather than greasy throughout the day. It received a 4.4-star average rating from 600 reviews on Sephora.

The makeup artists we consulted in our aforementioned face mask makeup guide noted that beauty-wise, our eyes take center stage while wearing a face mask. To help play up your eyes, you can reach for soft, romantic pink eyeshadows that are flattering on various skin tones. The Lawless Baby One palette includes a mix of matte, metallic and shimmer shadows that are cruelty-free and earned the Clean at Sephora stamp of approval, meaning it’s free of 50 ingredients that Sephora considers questionable like sulfates and parabens. It received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 240 reviews on Sephora.

As an editor with an eye toward beauty, I can safely say that if I could only purchase items from one brand during the Sephora sale event, it would undoubtedly be Nécessaire. The luxe body washes and body scrubs help me create a spa-like vibe at home. When I layer Nécessaire’s body serum with the brand’s lotion post-shower, my skin is noticeably softer and more supple thanks to the combination of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide. This Clean at Sephora pick received a 4.3-star average rating from more than 50 reviews on Sephora.

Best Sephora sales

The Sephora sale event is also an easy way to secure discounts on presents for your loved ones this Mother’s Day. You can find deals on various gift sets like the Dyson Airwrap Styler, Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel and Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0. You can also shop by price tier if you prefer:

Compared to the thousands of beauty items discounted during the Sephora sale, a relatively small number of items will remain full price. These include NUDESTIX’s Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel and all products from The Ordinary. From April 9 to April 19, you can also save up to 30 percent off items from the retailer’s in-house brand, Sephora Collection. However, you cannot combine the Spring Savings sale with the Sephora Collection deals.

Save up to 20 percent on skin care

All of the products in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line are discounted during the Sephora sale, including her new eye cream, sunscreen and toner. You can also find celebrity esthetician Shani Darden’s eponymous line on sale — the Retinol Reform is a top rated retinol serum and a 2020 Allure Best of Beauty winner. Nécessaire, a maker of gentle-yet-effective body care products, is also discounted during the rare Sephora sale event.

You can save on plenty of hot tools, including the Beachwaver, an auto-rotating curling iron designed for beginners. Sephora shoppers can also save on styling products like the popular Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo and COLOR WOW Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray.

Save up to 20 percent on cosmetics

Makeup artist Danessa Myricks’s eponymous line debuted nine products at Sephora on Feb. 26. You can score discounts on her award-winning Colorfix Pigment and Vision Cream Cover Adjustable Foundation & Concealer. Sephora Clean-approved brands like LYS Beauty, Merit and Tower 28 are all discounted, too.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.