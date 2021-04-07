Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Instead of dining out in the last year since the pandemic started, many have turned to dining in — including baking bread and whipping up Dalgona coffee. And all the time spent staying in might mean your kitchenware could use some refreshing — whether it’s an old cookware set or a broken blender. If you’re looking for new cooking essentials right now, one of the biggest April sales we’ve seen is now live at Sur La Table.

The cookware-centric retailer is currently offering up to 50 percent off select cookware, kitchen tools, knives and more. You’ll find markdowns from popular brands like Le Creuset (which is having its own Factory to Table sale, too), Staub and All-Clad in Sur La Table’s sale. The sale is live for a limited time, but Sur La Table doesn’t mention a specific end date on its site. To help you find the biggest savings, we compiled a few of the best deals from the sale — not only are these deals deeply discounted, these items are highly rated as well.

Best cookware deals at Sur La Table’s sale

Out of all the deals in Sur La Table’s sale, the most are markdowns on cookware so we selected a few of the best deals on pans, skillets and cookware sets. While Sur La Table doesn’t include an average numerical rating for each of the products on its site, it does break down how reviewers voted from five stars to one star.

This grill from French brand Le Creuset can be used on a stove, barbecue or induction cooktop. It features scratch-resistant black enameled on the interior and brightly colored enamel on the exterior that’s meant to prevent chipping. The grill is also dishwasher-safe and oven-safe for up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This grill earned a 5-star rating from more than 73 percent of its reviewers.

This set includes skillets in three different sizes — one is 8 inches, another is 10 inches and the largest measures 12 inches. The non-stick skillets are made from a hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel. The set claims to be compatible with all heat sources, including induction cooktops, a broiler and the oven (each can be placed into an oven that’s turned up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). Each skillet features handles designed to stay cool when cooking — the 12-inch skillet has an extra handle on the side as well. This set earned a 5-star rating from more than 85 percent of its reviewers.

The set is also slightly less expensive at Wayfair and Williams-Sonoma right now, too.

Designed for dishes like braised short ribs and paella, this pan includes a domed glass lid that seals in moisture. It can be used as a skillet, sauté pan, serving dish and more. Made from cast iron enamel, the pan is meant to distribute heat evenly while remaining scratch-resistant. The pan is also compatible with all cooktops, including induction. It earned a 5-star rating from more than 90 percent of its reviewers.

While this skillet comes in four sizes, the 11-inch version is the most affordable out of all of them. The non-stick skillet is made from stainless steel and aluminum that’s designed to help with heat retention. It’s recommended you use this skillet for browning, searing and deglazing ingredients. The skillet features an ergonomic handle, can be washed in a dishwasher and is safe to put into an oven as hot as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It earned a 5-star rating from more than 91 percent of reviewers.

This cocotte is similar to a Dutch oven and is meant for roasting meats in particular, according to the brand. It features a tight-fitting lid to keep moisture inside. Made from enameled cast iron, the oven is designed to heat evenly while being chip-resistant. The oven is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. While this oven is available in five colors, the White and Cherry shades are slightly less expensive than Graphite, Grenadine and Marin shades. It earned a 5-star rating from more than 97 percent of reviewers.

