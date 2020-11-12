Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While there are still a couple of weeks to go before Black Friday arrives, Target and other retailers, including Wayfair, Walmart and Home Depot have kicked things off with early deals. Target is holding a month-long Black Friday sale with deals being dropped every week during November. Shoppers can preview the upcoming sales every Thursday. The retailer is also extending its price matching policy this year. Shoppers can receive a price adjustment on any purchases labeled “Black Friday Deal” that have lowered from what they paid anytime on or before Dec. 24. If you were planning on grabbing any of these deals, from Target or otherwise, consider doing so soon. Delivery services such as UPS and FedEx are bracing for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.

Whether you’re thinking of upgrading your tech or transforming your living room or kitchen, you can find everything from TVs and laptops to appliances, cookware and more during Target’s Black Friday sale. To help you sort through the thousands of sales at Target, we’ve compiled some of the best ones by product type and some of the top deals to consider.

Best Black Friday sales at Target

Best tech sales

There are over 50 sales on electronics right now.

Best home and kitchen sales

There are over 25 sales on home and kitchen items right now.

Best apparel sales

There are over 150 sales on clothing right now.

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 75 reviews

According to price tracking and coupon service Honey, this is the lowest price this Instant Pot has been in at least four months. This 8-quart model offers a clean design and can feed up to eight people. It features 13 smart programs and can be used as a pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker and more.

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 200 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price the Powerbeats Pro earbuds have been in at least four months — with two daylong exceptions on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. The true wireless earbuds feature adjustable ear hooks to keep them in place and offer up to nine hours of use when charged. You can find them in over half-a-dozen colors including Moss and Ivory.

Rating: 4.2-star average, more than 175 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Dyson vacuum has been in at least four months. The vacuum is specially designed to target pet hair and features a ball that rotates, allowing you to easily steer while cleaning. Plus, it is equipped with a HEPA filter to lock in allergens and bacteria and comes with a wand and hose so you can get hard to reach places.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 1,500 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Samsung TV has been in at least four months — with an exception from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14. It includes quantum HDR for a wider range of colors, dual LED backlights for more contrast and Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K Lite so you can view content in 4K. Additionally, this smart TV features an ultra-thin bezel, as well as voice controls through a built-in Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 80 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Nespresso bundle has been in at least four months. As a part of the bundle, you’ll receive the compact Vertuo Next coffee maker, aeroccino milk frother and a complimentary welcome kit, including a 12-pack of Vertuo coffee capsules to get you started.

