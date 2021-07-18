Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that several countries are open to vaccinated U.S. travelers, many cooped up individuals are gearing up to go on vacation for the first time in over a year. In fact, in a survey from Tripadvisor of over 2,500 consumers, 67 percent of respondents said they are planning to travel this summer, a 17-percent increase from the number of individuals who traveled in the spring.

Whether you have plans to go on a cross-country road trip or are flying to another continent, one thing you may want to invest in to travel comfortably is a travel pillow. And currently, Trtl — the brand behind one of the best travel pillows — is offering 20 percent off its supportive pillows in every color available as an Amazon Deal of the Day. The machine-washable travel pillows are designed to be worn around the neck like a scarf in order to provide head and neck support — and at around half a pound, they’re relatively lightweight to boot.

According to CamelCamelCamel, the Trtl Original Pillow is at its lowest price on Amazon since December 2020. The Original Pillow can be attached to your luggage or backpack while you’re on the go. The fully adjustable pillow is made of a soft, hypoallergenic fleece material and has a supportive and flexible hidden padding. On Amazon, it’s available in Black, Grey and Red.

The Trtl Pillow Plus is also designed with plush foam padding and is made to be fully adjustable to fit the length and shape of your neck. According to the brand, it’s made with a mesh fabric material that is breathable so you don’t overheat while you sleep on the plane or train or in the car. The foam-filled areas that are designed to rest on your chin and collarbone are also covered with a soft microfleece. Each Pillow Plus comes with a water-resistant carry bag. Right now, the Trtl Pillow Plus is at its lowest price ever on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

