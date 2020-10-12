Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Walmart is giving shoppers a taste of Black Friday in October, seemingly challenging Amazon's Prime Day 2020. The retailer is hosting a brand new event dubbed the Big Save Sale, which has deep discounts on nearly 2,000 items, ranging from Dyson vacuums and smart TVs to clothing and Hunter boots. Walmart also heavily discounted baby gear, home improvement tools and auto supplies, as well as beauty goods like Parfums de Marly fragrances, a luxury French perfumery ($325 a bottle) — typically available at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales. Shoppers can also score deals and discounts on electronics, toys, video games, along with items for pets and patio furniture. Walmart's Big Save Sale runs Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, which is three days longer than Amazon's Prime Day sale.

The launch of the Big Save Sale isn’t the first move Walmart made in an effort to assert its dominance in the online shopping world. In mid-September, the retailer launched Walmart Plus, a premium subscription service that costs $98 a year. It offers unlimited delivery on orders over $35, discounts on gas, scan-and-go purchasing at physical stores and same-day grocery delivery. At the time, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews, argued that if consumers are willing and able to, they should consider having a subscription service to both Walmart Plus and Amazon Prime due to the various services each platform offers.

Walmart and Amazon aren’t the only multi retailers hosting massive deals this week, either. Wayfair is launching two sales this week: The Wayfair Clearance Sale and Wayfair Holiday Sale, in addition to Closeout Deals on outdoor furniture. Meanwhile Target is hosting its Deal Days event, which starts on Oct. 13 and wraps on Oct. 14., the same timeframe as Prime Day. Nordstrom and Old Navy are both currently hosting their counter sales to Prime Day, as well.

Walmart sales to consider right now

To help simplify your shopping within the massive Walmart Big Save Sale, we rounded up the best deals and sales to consider now. Additionally, we selected five standout sales of top-rated products our readers tend to gravitate towards.

Save on fashion

Shop more than 1,000 clothing items on sale for women, kids and men.

Up to 40 percent off clothing and accessories from Scoop, Levi’s, Champion and Eloquii

clothing and accessories from Scoop, Levi’s, Champion and Eloquii Up to 40 percent off outerwear

outerwear Up to 35 percent off women’s apparel

Save on electronics

Save on more than 360 electronics, ranging from Smart TVs and computers to headphones, tablets and cell phones. Participating brands include Apple, Beats by Dre, Samsung, Roku, HP and more

Save on home

Shop more than 510 home items on sale, ranging from small home appliances, wall accents and Instant Pot to an office chair. Kitchen appliances start at $20 and floorcare deals start at $79

Save on toys and video games

Save on nearly 300 toys for children and toddlers from popular brands including Lego and Little Tikes.

Save on 60 video games like Madden, NBA 2K and Super Mario Party

Save on beauty

Save on jewelry and watches

Up to 65 percent off diamond basics

diamond basics Save on Diesel, Nautica and Michael Kors watches for men and women

Save on Patio and Garden

Save on Sports and Outdoors

Take advantage of the fall weather and score discounts on coolers, face masks, kayaks and more.

Best Walmart sales to shop right now

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 1,370 reviews

4.7-star average, more than 1,370 reviews Highlights: We previously reported that the Instant Pot was Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller during Prime Day 2018, and our friends at NBC BETTER shared an Instant Pot buying guide with tips from cooking experts. Why is an Instant Pot so in-demand among online shoppers? “It’s like a Crock Pot on steroids. You can put everything in there and walk away,” said Brittany Williams, founder and creator of Instant Loss and author of “Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight.” This model boasts three temperature settings and 12 controls to help you meal prep your favorite dishes — you can also follow these Instant Pot recipes, ranging from soups and rice to stews and chicken wings.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, 2,088 reviews

4.6-star average rating, 2,088 reviews Highlights: Stephanie Mansour, a personal trainer, called the Apple AirPods her go-to earbuds while she’s working out — from the treadmill and elliptical to planking and jump squatting at home. The Pro is both sweat- and water-resistant, equips Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and comes with a wireless charging case that boosts your battery life up to 24 hours. Walmart price-matched Amazon’s current sale price for the Apple AirPods Pro, and the deal happens to be Amazon’s lowest price for the true wireless earphones, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

Rating: 4.8-star average, 58 reviews

4.8-star average, 58 reviews Highlights: Consider this top-rated hair straightener if you want sleek, straight hair with minimal heat damage. The flat iron plates are infused with volcanic rock minerals, which Bio Ionic claims will emit negative ions to help hydrate your strands. It heats up to 450 degrees, making it compatible for all hair textures, features a 10-foot cord and has an added safety feature of automatic shutoff after 60 minutes.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 1,610 reviews

4.5-star average, more than 1,610 reviews Highlights: Enjoy carbonated beverages at home and help cut down on plastic waste by using the SodaStream, an electric-powered device that transforms still liquid into fizzy drinks. Each bundle includes two BPA-free reusable bottles, a cylinder that carbonates up to 60 liters of water and two SodaStream flavors — lemon and lime — to help customize your bubbly drink.

Rating: 4-star average, 115 reviews

4-star average, 115 reviews Highlights: Walk, jog or run on this compact treadmill which includes a monitor that displays your stats — time, distance, heart rate and calories burned — and handlebars that can increase or decrease the speed of your machine. Of course, there’s an emergency cord for safety and two water bottle holders, so you can quench your thirst while powering through your cardio workout. The biggest flex of this machine is that it folds up, making it convenient for storage, especially in smaller spaces.

