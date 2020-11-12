Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Two months before the launch of Walmart+, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, Walmart announced its plans to close stores on Black Friday for the first time in 30 years. Tangentially, the reader-favorite retailer is currently hosting its early Black Friday sale event and there are sales and deals on more than 1,900 items for everyone on your list. Walmart is also holding multiple drops of additional on-sale products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, which is on Nov. 27. The latest offering went live on Nov. 11. If you’ve been planning to get a head start on gifting or eyeing something specific for yourself, now might be a good time to scroll through Walmart’s Black Friday deals.

Got a loved one who misses in-person spinning classes? There are deals on indoor exercise bikes and spinning accessories, along with other fitness machines like treadmills. Shopping for a tech lover? Top-rated products, including the Apple AirPod, HP Chromebook, Roku Streaming Stick, Lenovo Ideapad, RCA home theater projector and others, are discounted right now. Walmart also has deals on clothing, shoes and accessories for everyone on your list, from women, men and babies to high school fashionistas. You can also score discounts on skin care, hot tools and fragrances, such as the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush and Differin skin care products for acne-prone skin. Overall, Walmart bucketed its Black Friday sales into 18 categories. With Shopping reader favorites and interests top of mind, we rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals by price, brand, category and overall products.

Be sure to keep an eye on this space as we plan on updating ourf Walmart Black Friday sales coverage regularly with its latest additions. And while you’re here, be sure to bookmark our coverage on Black Friday deals at two other reader favorite retailers: The Home Depot and Wayfair.

Best deals at Walmart by price

Walmart simplified shopping within your budget by categorizing Black Friday deals into six price tiers to help you narrow in on what you’re looking for, without overspending.

Best deals at Walmart by brand

With an eye towards top-rated Black Friday deals from reader-favorite brands, we rounded up 16 popular brands with noteworthy sales for your Black Friday shopping consideration.

Best deals by category

Walmart is offering Black Friday sales and deals across 18 major categories, and to give you a taste of what the megaretailer has to offer for early Black Friday deals, we focus on five categories Shopping readers have shown interest in during 2020.

Best deals on tech and electronics

Walmart has sales and deals on more than 1,500 tech gadgets from top-rated brands. Here are some of the best deals by category to consider:

Sports and outdoors

Shopping readers have expressed a keen interest in staying active during self-isolation, ranging from partaking in TRX suspension workouts to securing kettlebells or buying indoor exercise bikes and treadmills. The gear readers sport seems to be of equal importance, too. Fitness and fashion experts weighed in on what to consider when shopping for sports bras, running shorts, walking sneakers, running sneakers, yoga outfit and accessory recommendations, the best gear for running and more.

Kitchen and dining

Shopping for new kitchen appliances and wares like knives and blenders? Walmart has 135 Black Friday sales and deals taking place right now. Here’s what is worth considering right now:

Home improvement

Shopping readers appear to be invested in their indoor air quality, including ordering air purifiers from top-rated brands, such as Dyson along with air quality monitors. Also shop for fireplaces, heaters, at-home organization tools for your fridge and closet and more at a hefty discount at Walmart.

Clothing and accessories

You can find stylish clothing, shoes and accessories at a more affordable price point while shopping Black Friday deals and sales at Walmart. Here’s what is available to shop during Walmart’s early Black Friday sales event.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are five noteworthy deals and sales that I’d love to add to my Walmart Black Friday shopping cart.

Rating: 4.6, star rating, more than 2,300 reviews

According to price comparison site Honey, this is the lowest price the AirPods Pro has hit in a four-month period. Stephanie Mansour, a certified personal trainer, previously wrote that she loves to wear her Apple AirPods when exercising because she doesn’t have to deal with a pesky cord interfering with her workout flow. Tech expert Whitson Gordon dubbed the Pro one of the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Apple Airpods Pro are active noise canceling (ANC) true wireless earbuds that are sweat-resistant and a great addition to your work from home set up so you can hear your coworkers clearly during Zoom calls or while listening to music as you work.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, more than 420 reviews

Echelon, a reader-favorite brand of fitness equipment, sells a Walmart-exclusive indoor exercise bike, and it comes with a few perks. Beyond boasting 32 magnetic resistance levels plus a cushioned seat and padded handlebar for comfort, this bike’s biggest draw is that it comes with a free six-month membership to 500 on-demand Echelon fitness classes. Another pro is the cost — even at full-price, this model is about $900 cheaper than the Echelon Connect EX5 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, which is currently on sale at Walmart. This is the lowest price it’s been in the last month, according to Honey.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, more than 830 reviews

Robot vacuums make cleaning hard-to-reach spaces like under your couch or bed convenient. Eufy’s offering has Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also control your cordless vacuum — one charge equates to 100 minutes of usage — via the Eufy smartphone app. It also works on both carpets and hard surfaces like tile and wood floors and boasts a sensor that allows the vacuum to recognize if it is near an edge, such as a flight of stairs, to prevent falls.

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 40 reviews

Cookbook author Ben Mims previously told BETTER air fryers are useful when serving one or two people and noted it helps bring out texture in dishes: “They’ll get crispier, more dried out and browner.” Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor for “America’s Test Kitchen” added: “It is basically a little hot air chamber convection oven. It cooks a little faster, distributes heat more evenly, and suspends food in a perforated basket.”The PowerXL features an LCD screen, dehydrator to transform fresh fruit into dried fruit snacks, 10 temperature settings that heat up to 400 degrees and it can cook up to a four-pound chicken and nine-inch pizza pie. It’s also relatively easy to clean — just pop the removable trays into your dishwasher. According to Honey, the Vortex air fryer has been discounted since Nov. 1.

