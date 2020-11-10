Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is still a couple weeks away but Wayfair and other retailers, from The Home Depot to Nordstrom and Macy’s, are offering early sales and deals to get you started. Wayfair is currently holding its Black Friday Early Access sale, which will run through the morning of Nov. 13. Wayfair is simultaneously hosting its annual Holiday Sale through Nov. 12, as well as a Kitchen Essentials sale through Nov. 20. And while the retailer plans to release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 27, you can certainly save while shopping early, which may be a particularly good idea this year as delivery services, including FedEx and UPS, are preparing for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.

Whether you’re thinking of upgrading your bedroom or elevating your dining room, you can find everything from living room furniture and bedding to storage, lighting fixtures and more during Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access sale. To help you sort through Wayfair's sales and deals on thousands of products, we gathered some of the best savings by product type, as well as some of the top deals worth considering.

Best Black Friday sales at Wayfair

Best deals on furniture

There are almost 1,500 sales on furniture right now. Here are some of those furniture deals by the spaces or furry friends they're designed for.

Best deals on bedroom and bathroom items

There are almost 2,000 sales on bedroom and bathroom items right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on home decor

There are almost 900 sales on home decor right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best deals on appliances

There are nearly 550 sales on appliances right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best Black Friday deals at Wayfair

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 6,500 reviewers

The Andover Mills Popel Armchair could be the next great addition to your reading nook. It features button tufts along the back for a classic and traditional design and is made from linen upholstery, solid beechwood and polyester filling for support. Plus, you can find it in half a dozen colors and patterns, including Beige/Light Gray and Gray.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 3,500 reviewers

This AllModern sofa is 7 feet wide and can seat three people. It features button-tufted detailing along the bottom seat and offers a chic and modern design. It’s made from a solid kiln-dried wood frame, solid walnut wood legs and includes sinuous springs, or coils, in a vertical S-shaped format for support. Additionally, it includes velvet upholstery, polyester fill and two toss pillows. It comes in 10 colorways, including Dark Sapphire and Blush.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 8,500 reviewers

If you’re thinking of purchasing a TV during Black Friday, this Laurel Foundry stand can fit TVs that are up to 65 inches in size and could offer a stylish base. It sports barn-style doors and features metal hardware for what the brand calls a modern-yet-rustic design. It also includes lots of space inside for storing everything from gaming consoles and accessories to blankets, cords and more. Plus, you can find it in half-a-dozen colors, including Rustic Oak and Stone Gray.

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,000 reviewers

This Royal Gourmet grill allows you to choose between using charcoal or liquid propane and sports three burners with 8,500 BTUs each. It features two side tables to hold your tools while you cook and offer a large working space. It also includes a built-in thermometer and bottle opener, as well as wheels for you to conveniently move it around as desired. While I like this Black option for its modern design, you can also get it in the Stainless style.

