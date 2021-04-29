The best Wayfair Way Day sales and deals under $50

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Today is the last day to shop Wayfair’s annual 48-hour Way Day sale, which features up to 80 percent off everything from living room seating and bedroom furniture to wall art and appliances plus free shipping sitewide. The Way Day sale is a good time to stock up on big ticket items like TV stands and couches, but even if you don’t need any new furniture or pricey appliances, the store has plenty of discounts on more affordable finds like home decor, living room accessories and more. To help you save some time, we compiled a list of top-rated items from the Way Day sale currently under $50.

What’s a summer soiree without a charcuterie board? This cheese board from Royal Craft Wood comes with a cheese knife, cheese fork, spreader cheese knives and other tools, plus it has a pull-out drawer where you can store all the extra cutlery. According to the brand, the bamboo board is water- and bacteria-resistant, though it isn’t dishwasher safe.

If you’re in need of a new comforter set, this one from Trent Austin Design comes in four colors and is more than 60 percent off during the Way Day sale. The polyester set, which comes with a comforter and shams sporting a weave-inspired design, boasts a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 4,000 reviews on Wayfair.

Looking to get your backyard ready for upcoming BBQs and get-togethers? This highly rated 9-foot-tall steel frame umbrella comes in eight colors — including Tuscan, Blue and Red — and features a crank lift, a push-button tilting mechanism and a UV-resistant finish. It doesn’t come with an umbrella stand, but it should fit in most standard stands.

With a 4.6-star average rating from more than 7,600 Wayfair shoppers, this polypropylene area rug is a good option for anyone looking to add some accents to their bedroom or living room. It comes in several colors and sizes — many of which are under $50 during the Way Day sale — and the brand says it can be both vacuumed and spot cleaned.

This manufactured wood end table, which is 17.7 inches tall, features four metal hairpin-inspired legs and two open shelves for ample storage space. It has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 600 Wayfair reviews.

This revolving spice rack can help you organize your spice jar collection on the kitchen counter. The stainless steel rack comes with 20 labeled bottles filled with spices — when you finish those up, you can refill the bottles. It has a 4.7-star rating from nearly 900 Wayfair shoppers.

A good option for anyone tight on space, this bagless stick vacuum from Dirt Devil works on carpets, rugs, upholstery, hardwood, tile, marble and more. The vacuum can move from surface to surface at the touch of a button. It even converts into a handless vacuum, making it easy to get those touch-to-reach spaces. The Dirt Devil has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 1,100 reviews on Wayfair.

Cuisinart, the brand behind one of the top-rated cookware sets, also makes a chopper/grinder with a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 700 reviews on Wayfair. The small appliance uses a patented auto-reversing SmartPower blade to chop, grind and puree food. It also has a BladeLock System feature that the brand says will keep you safe when you secure the blade as you cook.

According to experts we previously spoke to, there are many indoor plants you can buy to brighten up your space that require minimal maintenance. And if you’re interested in becoming a plant parent, this sleek ceramic pot planter sits in a tall metal base so your greenery can get plenty of light. It has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,300 Wayfair shoppers.

A good option for anyone new to the at-home coffee game, this Zulay Kitchen handheld frother comes in five colors and produces frothed milk in seconds, according to the brand. The accessory has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 40 Wayfair shoppers.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.