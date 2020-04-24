This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — and retailers across the web are grabbing the opportunity and offering discounts on some of their top selling items (or opening up their Mother's Day sales). In addition to sustainable and eco-friendly deals, brands are offering sales more in tune with the increasingly new normal of working from home (or simply staying at home): You'll find discounts on tech items, comfortable clothing, home products and more.
Earth Day sales and deals
We searched the Internet and found some of the best deals to consider through the end of April. From sustainable bedding like Casper's Original Mattress (one of the best mattresses, according to Consumer Reports) to the Larq self-cleaning bottle which is on our list of best UV light sanitizers for your phone — below are some notable sales you'll want to keep on your radar.
Editor's note: Availability and pricing current as of publish time.
Home and kitchen sales and deals
- World Market is having an outdoor sale with up to 40 percent off furniture, rugs, pillows and more.
- Hydroflask introduced a National Park Foundation collection.
- Pottery Barn is offering 20 percent off regular priced furniture and 25 percent off everything on their site. Use code EARTH DAY.
- Walmart is giving you up to 50 percent off its spring collection.
- Aerogarden is offering 20 percent off storewide. Use code MOM2020.
- Baggu is offering 25 percent off sitewide. Use code EARTHDAY.
- Cratejoy is offering 10 percent off sustainable book subscriptions and 30 percent off select self-care boxes.
- The Container Store is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide.
Apparel sales and deals
- Anthropologie is giving you 30 percent off all clothing, including sale items.
- Banana Republic is offering 40 percent off regularly priced items, plus 60 percent off sale styles.
- REI is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide.
- Moosejaw is offering 25 percent off bestselling brands.
- Nordstrom is offering 60 percent off clearance items, plus an additional 25 percent off.
- Sperry Topsider is offering up to 50 percent off outlet styles.
- Nike is running a sale with up to 40 percent off their latest styles
- Adidas is offering 30 percent off sitewide. Use code APRIL.
- Hush Puppies is offering 25 percent off select styles and an additional 20 percent off sale styles. Use code SPRINGSALE.
- Everlane is running its "choose what you pay" deal. Enjoy up to 60 percent off original prices.
- Madewell is offering an extra 50 percent off sale styles. Use code BIGTIME.
- Zulilly is offering up to 70 percent off original prices.
Bedroom sales and deals
- Nest Bedding is giving you 20 percent off your purchase for their spring sale.
- Purple will gift you a free mattress protector and a plush pillow with your mattress purchase.
- Layla is offering $150 off memory foam mattresses and $200 off hybrid mattresses — in addition to two free pillows. You can also save $50 on their bamboo sheets.
- Brooklyn Bedding is giving you 25 percent off sitewide to celebrate their 25th anniversary — use code ANNIVERSARY25.
- Brooklinen is offering 10 percent off any purchase.
- Helix will give you up to $200 off your mattress purchase plus two free pillows.
- Awara Sleep is offering $350 off your entire purchase. They will also plant 150 fruit trees on your behalf.
Tech sales and deals
- Best Buy is offering up to 50 percent off on computers, tablets, headphones and more.
- Bissell is offering up to 20 percent off cleaning machines, sweepers and supplies. Use code CLEANEARTH.
Ongoing deals on products we've covered
1. COSORI Air Fryer
The COSORI Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart nonstick basket that can cook over five pounds of meat at a time. The convection chamber swirls around hot air to help your food cook faster and with little to no oil. And it's one of our picks for the best air fryers around. It boasts multiple functions — from preheating to baking bread — and the basket is dishwasher-safe for a simpler cleanup.
2. Netgear Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router
This Wi-Fi router delivers fast Wi-Fi connection for your home network, a must for work-from-home calls on Zoom, Skype, WebEx and more. It's compatible with Amazon Echo, which allows you to control your home network using voice commands. The router made our list of best Wi-Fi routers and, according to the brand, will help reduce interference among your connected in-home devices.
3. Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700
These noise cancelling headphones will help cancel out distracting sounds in your environment. They feature a microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while removing external noise — making it easier to take calls and stay focused. Similar to other products in our roundup of noise-cancelling headphones, they are compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well, allowing you to access voice commands from the headset.
4. Roku Ultra 4K/HD/HDR
Watch your favorite movies and shows with a home streaming device. The Roku Ultra is simple to connect to your television or laptop and can stream everything from Netflix to Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video. The Ultra edition allows for 1080p HD picture quality and fast connection speeds. Thanks to its features and affordable price, it landed on our list of best streaming devices.
5. Google Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen
If controlling your home temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop sounds optimal, you may want to consider a smart thermostat like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. The device will learn how your home warms up and cools down over time to automatically regulate temperature. When connected to the Google Nest app, you can receive guidance on how to best save energy in your space, too.
6. iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
Clean your floors quickly and more easily with a robot vacuum. This smart home device features a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and particles from your floors. It includes self-navigating sensors and you can use Amazon Alexa or Google assistant to control the device from anywhere. Thanks to its smart functions, like the ability to detect areas with high concentrations of dirt, it was included in our roundup of best smart home devices.
7. Larq Bottle
Larq, the company behind the self-cleaning water bottle is offering $20 off your purchase, which you can keep or pay forward to Direct Relief. It has a bottlecap equipped with UV-C LED lights that are designed to purify up to 99.99 percent of germs in your water, and it's automatically set to self-clean every two hours. It's been on our increasingly popular list of ways to sanitize your phone and other products in your home.
