Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There’s no denying that Instagram influenced me to buy my first Stasher Bag. Between following food publications, chefs and lifestyle bloggers, I saw the multi-colored reusable bags pop up in posts every day. While I was always intrigued by Stasher Bags, I didn't invest in them at first. I wasn't convinced that they would completely eliminate single use plastic bags from my home, or that opting for reusable plastic bags would help the environment much. It turns out I was wrong on both ends.

I now dedicate an entire drawer in my kitchen to Stasher Bags. I own all shapes, sizes and colors, and turn to them to store food on the go, in the fridge and in the freezer. I also store makeup and pet supplies in Stasher Bags, and I’ve learned how to use them to cook. Here’s everything you need to know about Stasher Bags, and why they’re the best eco-friendly lifestyle change I made this year.

Stasher Bags 101

Stasher Bags lured me in because they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe. I store leftovers in the bags and put them in the microwave the next day to reheat their contents. And after I use the bags, I don’t scrub the inside or soak it overnight to remove remnants of tomato sauce. I rinse it out and place it in the dishwasher, then let it air dry by storing the bag with the seal open (this prevents moisture from getting trapped inside). Stasher Bags also withstand the chill of the freezer, and can be used in the oven. You can write on them with dry erase markers to label what’s inside, too.

Stasher Bags come in a wide variety of colors, sizes and shapes, allowing you to choose what works best for your needs and style. In addition to purchasing bags individually, you can also buy them in bundles.

The Half Gallon Bag lays flat and is one of the brand’s longer options. I use it to store and freeze bananas for smoothies, preserve green onions and celery, and marinate meat and fish filets. You can stack multiple bags on top of each other, too. The bag comes in over a dozen colors, ranging from Black and Clear to Hibiscus and Pineapple.

The Stand-Up Mega Bag has a flat bottom that allows it to sit upright. It can fit almost a gallon of liquid, and it’s deep so you can store bulkier items like apples or avocados. You can also fit a few soda cans or mini water bottles in this bag, which works well for picnics, camping and hikes. The Stand-Up Mega Bag is available in four colors: Pink, Green, Clear and Aqua. Stasher Bag also sells two smaller bags that sit upright: the Stand-Up Mid Bag and the Stand-Up Mini Bag.

If you were to open my freezer, you would find a rainbow of Sandwich Stasher bags lined up like folders in a filing cabinet. These bags are my key to meal prepping. I fill them with pre-made meals (and also desserts and pastries), which I defrost during the week. The Sandwich bag also comes in handy for packing lunch for school or work. This bag is available in over 20 colors. Stasher Bag also just introduced the Endangered Seas Collection, a series of patterned Sandwich Bags where $1 of every bag sold goes to the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental organization.

The Snack Bag is designed for taking food with you on the go, but it also serves another purpose: protecting your phone from getting wet. The bag is large enough to fit most iPhones or similarly sized smartphones, and the touchscreen works though the bag. It’s helpful to put your phone in if you’re commuting in the rain, using your tech at the beach or texting while poolside. The bag comes in colors like Honey, Amethyst, Sky and more.

The Go Bag is the brand’s most recent addition. It features a carabiner clip that you can hook onto your bag, and its rectangular shape fits sunglasses, a passport and travel-sized hand sanitizer. I store dog treats and a roll of waste bags in the Go Bag and attach it to my dog’s leash when we go for a walk.

The Pocket Stasher Bag is the smallest in the brand’s collection. I originally bought it to store chapstick, hair ties and vitamins while traveling, but I’ve found that it’s also useful for organizing paper clips, push pins and rubber bands at home. The bag comes in colors ranging from Rose Quartz to Lavender. I opted for bright colors that are easy to spot in the dark depths of my bag.

What are Stasher Bags and how can they benefit the environment

Stasher Bags are designed to help people cut back or completely eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in their homes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastics are estimated to comprise 60 to 80 percent of the world’s marine litter. Coupled with recognizing how many plastic bags I used in my home, these facts motivated me to find an alternative. I was wary about seeking out Stasher Bags because I wasn't sure if they would provide me with all of the size options I needed, especially in the kitchen. But sizes range from fitting a pair of headphones to almost a gallon of soup, and I’ve found uses for all Stasher Bag styles in my home.

Stasher Bags are constructed from platinum silicone, a material that degrades slowly over time, allowing you to reuse the bags again and again, according to the brand. Platinum silicone is safe for food, as are the colorants used to give Stasher Bags their vibrant hues (the brand claims their products meet all U.S. and Canadian food safety standards). Additionally, Stasher Bags are non-toxic, so they can be safely subjected to heat. Toxic chemicals won't leak into the bag’s contents when heated (to a limit of 400 degrees Fahrenheit), which is why you can cook with Stasher Bags in the oven, microwave or even in boiling water.

Stasher Bags have an airtight seal at the top. The opening is wide, preventing you from struggling to get contents inside. The seal easily closes when you pinch it together. There’s no zipper to worry about breaking, which was one of my biggest complaints when I tried other reusable silicone bags.

Cooking with Stasher Bags

Once I bought Stasher Bags, it only made sense to follow the brand on Instagram. I stumbled upon a video detailing how to make popcorn in a Stasher Bag and immediately tried it. I began to wonder how else you can cook with the bags beyond heating up leftovers, and became an avid reader of Stasher Bag’s blog. I learned how to bake fish and steam vegetables in a Stasher Bag, and how the bags lend themselves to sous vide cooking. Admittedly, popcorn is still my go to, but cooking with Stasher Bags has simplified and streamlined my weeknight meals.

How to store Stasher Bags

While you can throw Stasher Bags in a drawer, I’ve found that one of the easiest ways to organize them is using a drying rack. I bought a small, low-profile drying rack that fits in my kitchen drawers (or sits on a shelf in my pantry) and use it to line up my Stasher Bags according to size. If you don’t want Stasher Bags floating around your refrigerator or freezer, you can buy a storage container and stand the bags up inside of it.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.