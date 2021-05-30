Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After an initial pre-order period, the Bala Beam is finally shipping. The Beam designed for use while doing presses, curls, rows, squats and lungesm — it weighs 15 pounds and measures 3 feet in length. Bala says the Beam helps increase strength, agility, endurance and balance when it's used to add weight to exercises.

The Bala Beam is the brand’s latest product launch, joining items like the Bala Bangles, Bala Bars and The Power Ring. The Beam has a curvy, sculptural, ergonomic design, giving you multiple places to grip. Its design also evenly distributes weight across The Beam and adds to its visual appeal. Unlike bulky metal fitness equipment, Bala said the Beam can be left out in rooms and serve as a home decor piece.

The new product is available in three colors: Charcoal, Blush and Sand. It’s made from recycled stainless steel wrapped in soft silicone. You can purchase the Beam individually, and Bala recommends cleaning it with an all natural cleaner after use, like the brand’s Fresh Gear Spray.

Additionally, Bala recently announced the launch of its 2-pound Bangles in a new color: Neon Pride. These brightly colored wrist and ankle weights are currently available for pre-order and will begin shipping on June 16.

