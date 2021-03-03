Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While higher-end treadmills typically offer more features, including guided workouts and Bluetooth capabilities, it’s important to keep in mind that you can buy a treadmill with all the features you need for under $500. Yes, you can still meet your cardio goals and kick your workout into high gear with these basic, affordable options — of course, lower price points often equate to less bells and whistles. As a bonus, these wallet-friendly treadmills tend to be more compact, which is particularly useful for those in small spaces.

As more people across the U.S. settle into at-home workouts, big-box retailers, including Target, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Amazon, have added a great variety of at-home workout equipment to their inventory. You just have to know what to look for — and where to look.

Best treadmills under $500

The first thing you’ll want to consider is the type of treadmill you want.

Manual treadmills are powered by your own muscles and need no electricity, which often mean they’re more affordable.

are powered by your own muscles and need no electricity, which often mean they’re more affordable. With a motorized treadmill, The belt is powered into motion, setting the pace.

Regardless of what type you get, one of these treadmills may be just what you need to upgrade your at-home workout.

If you’re looking for an affordable treadmill with a reliable heart rate monitor, check out this option by XTERRA. Part of XTERRA’s compact series, the TR150 comes with EKG heart rate grips instead of traditional thumb plates, allowing it to take more accurate measurements, according to their website. With a solid 4.4-star rating from over 7,700 Amazon consumers, the treadmill has ten different speed levels and three manual inclines.

While other treadmills in this price range often lack workout programming, this Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill features nine options, including a manual mode. Boasting a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,000 reviewers on Amazon, this treadmill includes other notable features: a top speed of nine miles per hour, three incline levels and a BMI (Body Mass Index) calculator. It is worth mentioning, however, the machine has a relatively light weight capacity of 220 pounds.

For under $350, this Merax will provide you the basic features of a treadmill. Rated a 4.2-star rating from over 570 consumers, this foldable treadmill features an LED display, pulse sensor and manual incline. Even as the cheapest motorized option on the list, the L510C has one of the higher top speeds (7.5 miles per hour) on this list.

Rated 4.2-star rating from over 3,000 users, this treadmill from MaxKare features three manual incline levels, interactive LED screen and six layer running belt that absorbs shock and reduces noise. Not only is this treadmill foldable like others on the list, but it has wheels so you can roll it wherever you need. That being said, this treadmill is designed for people between 4.6 feet and 6.2 feet tall and weighing less than 220 pounds.

As the name suggests, this treadmill, which earned a 4.1-star average rating out of 400 reviews, is designed for walking rather than running. It can achieve a maximum speed capacity of 4 miles per hour. A major draw for this Exerpeutic treadmill is that it is small and lightweight (clocking in at 110 pounds) and requires much less space than most alternatives — it can also be folded for storage. It’s also got some basic safety features, including arm rails and a safety key on a lanyard.

If you’re looking for a manual treadmill that doesn’t require a power outlet, check out this option from Progear, which earned a 4.2-star rating out of over 1,000 reviews. The treadmill features two different incline levels, foldability and foam grip handles. The LCD display console is relatively simple but provides all the essentials: time, distance walked, calories burned and speed.

While the UMAY equips classic treadmill features (six-speed options, LED display and shock absorption design), it can also be connected to the brand’s Sports App. This usability allows your mobile phone to act as both your treadmill remote changing speed and mode, but also a fitness recorder and planner. Additionally, for those in smaller spaces, this treadmill features a detachable handlebar, ensuring the equipment can be neatly tucked away under couches or tables. While the treadmill has a 4.4-star average rating from over 290 Amazon ratings, one downside is its max speed of 4 miles per hour, slightly less than other treadmills on the list.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.