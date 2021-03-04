Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the dip in temperatures across the country, continued spread of Covid-19 and the somewhat sluggish vaccine rollout, Americans are regularly and in some ways increasingly investing in home gyms. Shopping readers have shown a particular interest in everything from exercise bikes and ellipticals to rowers, foldable treadmills and suspension trainers. And while some of these exercise machines may come with a hefty price tag, there are also affordable options to consider — at the cost of some of the bells and whistles the higher-end models offer, of course. Still, even affordable options will run you into the upper hundreds: The highly-rated Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym, one of the best home gyms, costs more than $600.

When it comes to home gyms, you’re generally looking to combine cardio equipment with strength equipment in just one device. Additionally, you should keep in mind the amount of space you have, how often you plan to work out and how important factors such as personalization and upkeep are to you. To help you find a home gym without overspending, here are some of the best affordable home gyms and home gym systems.

Best home gym systems under $500

The best power tower in our guide to the best home gyms isn’t meant for traditional weight lifting. It’s multifunctional and can be used for pull-ups, tricep dips, push-ups and other body weight based fitness exercises. It’s also relatively compact and you can easily adjust its height to up to seven feet. Additionally, it features a back cushion for support and no-slip handles.

The Sunny Health & Fitness flat bench has a maximum weight capacity of 1,000 pounds and is fit for users up to seven-feet tall. It sports a dumbbell rack to hold your weights, as well as transportation wheels to roll the bench away for easy storing. It’s made from a steel frame and offers a three-inch foam cushion for comfort.

This ProForm system has a weight capacity of 610 pounds. It includes an adjustable bench with a preacher curl pad so you can comfortably work your biceps. It also features a squat rack with adjustable spotting arms. For convenience, the rack comes with a place to store your weights.

If you’re tight on space, you may want to take a look at the Weider Body Works. Like the tower above, it’s multifunctional and aims to use gravity through its inclined platform and your body weight. It also comes with resistance bands to increase weight up to 50 pounds greater than your bodyweight. Once you finish your workout, you can fold the bench and store it away.

This Fitness Reality power rack squat stand combo includes an adjustable stand that’s 81.3-inches tall with a weight capacity of 800 pounds. It also comes with an adjustable bench made from a steel frame and foam seat for comfort so you can do bench presses, dumbbell curls, sit-ups and more. It can hold up to 850 pounds and is fit for users up to 6-feet and four-inches tall. Additionally, the bench features seven adjustable settings, from -15 degrees to 85 degrees. It also sports a detachable leg lock-down with four foam rollers.

This Weider home gym combo is multifunctional and allows you to do everything from chest presses to bicep curls and leg extensions. It comes with an adjustable bench with an integrated preacher curl pad and leg developer, as well as a squat rack. It works with 7-foot Olympic barbells and 2-inch Olympic weight plates.

